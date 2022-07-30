ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, TX

Bodies of 3 girls recovered from Cass County pond

By Marlo Lacen
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cqncs_0gyoWk2T00

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The bodies of three young children who had been reported missing in Cass County Friday evening were recovered early Saturday.

The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens for Cass County arrived on the scene around 9:30 p.m. and started to search for the children around the property.

Bowie County Dive Teams were called in to assist in the recovery.

Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Capt. Game Warden Shawn Hervey said during the search, a shoe was found near a pond leading them to believe the missing children were in the pond.

The children’s mother confirmed that the shoe was for one of her children.

There were also footprints in the mud near the water’s edge.

Officials can not confirm if the girls frequently play at the pond, which is on the neighboring property, or if the children knew how to swim.

“That is unknown, whether they were swimmers or not. None of them had lifejackets on, so I don’t know how strong of swimmers they were or if were swimmers at all,” Lieutenant Game Warden Jason Jones said.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, the bodies of three sisters, ages 5, 8, and 9, were recovered from the private pond off State Highway 77.

Jones says the Texas Rangers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the incident. The children’s remains will be sent for autopsy to determine cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation, and there are additional details at this time.

Comments / 1

Related
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Drowning Victims Identified

Investigators have identified the three siblings who drowned in a pond near Atlanta, Texas Friday night as 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver. The children were reported missing at about 10 Friday night. Search teams were deployed and a K9 Unit found one of the children’s shoes and footprints in the mud surrounding the pond were discovered. Dive teams recovered the girls bodies around 2am Saturday. There was no sign of foul play, but Texas Rangers have been notified.
ATLANTA, TX
KHOU

Bodies of 3 missing Texas children found in pond

CASS COUNTY, Texas — The bodies of three missing children were found in a pond in Cass County over the weekend, according to authorities. Agencies were searching for the children who were initially reported missing Friday night. The three children were recovered Saturday morning by divers after clothing was...
CASS COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Police respond to reports of shots fired at apartments

Residents of the River Run and Parkview apartments reported the shooting around 12:45 a.m. No information is available yet on arrests or injuries. Attorney General Paxton today announced that the State of Texas is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force with 49 other states to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cass County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Cass County, TX
Crime & Safety
KAKE TV

3 missing sisters found dead in Texas pond, sheriff says

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KAKE) - The bodies of three sisters were recovered from an East Texas pond on Saturday, hours after they were reported missing. were recovered from a private pond in East Texas and investigators are still working to find out what happened. The Texarkana Gazette reports Cass County...
CASS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#The Pond#The Texas Rangers
hopeprescott.com

Body Found In Pond Off Highway 29 North

Hope Police and other authorities recovered a body from a pond on highway 29 north behind the old Marcus Twin movie theater Monday morning. Investigation into the incident is continuing with more details expected later today.
HOPE, AR
Mix 93.1

Marshall, TX Police Arrest 11 People On 40 Combined Charges

Police in Marshall, Texas were very busy last week rounding up nearly a dozen individuals on a host of charges after a "gang-related" shooting and several other incidents in the area. On July 28, 2022, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and...
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

Bodies of three missing children found in Cass County pond

ATLANTA, Texas - Authorities recover the bodies of three missing children in a pond in Cass County. The victims ages 9, 8 and 5 were found in a private pond off State Highway 77 west of Atlanta. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, the Cass County Sheriffs office, and Cass...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS19

Atlanta ISD gives statement on tragic death of three sisters

ATLANTA, Texas — Bodies of three siblings, Temari Oliver, 5, Amiyah Hughes ,8, and Zi’Ariel Oliver, 9, were found in a pound near the intersection of Highway 77 and County Road 3319 west of Atlanta, Texas. Investigators said the children were reported missing Friday night around 10 p.m.
ATLANTA, TX
KSLA

At least 2 in custody following brief chase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — At least two people are in custody following a brief chase involving a stolen vehicle, authorities say. It began as a traffic stop at 5:26 p.m. Sunday, July 31 on Ford Street between Boisseau and Webster streets in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. Then...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Firefighters rescue Shreveport worker trapped in dirt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters rescued a construction worker who became trapped beneath a pile of dirt on a Shreveport construction site Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m., according to firefighters on the scene. A male worker was doing construction work at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop when the ground caved in and trapped him up to his waist.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Power 95.9

Drivers Are Sick AND Tired With Your Bull-Corn In Texarkana

Texarkana drivers. I have said a mouthful, but what one traffic violation do you notice Txarkana drivers doing the most?. So last week I asked ya'll on our Facebook page what traffic violation you noticed the 'wonderful drivers' in Texarkana committing, and the answers were not too surprising. Here are...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

1 shot at west Shreveport party; gunman sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A person is recovering following a shooting that took place in west Shreveport early Monday morning. Dispatchers got the call just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, August 1 near the intersection of Southern Avenue and East 70th Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Trail ride gunfire leads to an arrest

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire that erupted during a weekend trail ride. Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius, 20, of Minden, faces a charge of illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000. Three people, including a...
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

11 people arrested in Marshall, Texas for gang-related violence

MARSHALL, Texas – Law enforcement executed a joint arrest of 11 individuals on Thursday for a total of 40 combined charges for gang-related violence in Harrison County. According to the Marshall Police Department, The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall Police Department collaborated on the combined arrest operation stemming from a July 17 gang-related shooting in the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street.
MARSHALL, TX
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy