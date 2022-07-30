Doggie facials. Canine cardio. While owners are away, N.J. pups are living large.

www.nj.com
World’s toughest turtle? Survivor among 8 returned to ocean in N.J.
If what doesn’t kill you truly makes you stronger, then Titan is the strongest turtle in the ocean. The juvenile Loggerhead turtle has been gashed by a boat propeller, had part of his front flipper bitten off by a shark, and was being attacked by a different shark when two New Jersey fishermen intervened, saved him and called Sea Turtle Recovery, a group that rescues and rehabilitates turtles before returning them to the ocean.
Population boom: The fastest growing cities and towns in NJ
TRENTON – Five of the nine towns in New Jersey that added the most residents between the 2020 Census and mid-2021 are in Ocean County, and another three are also in South Jersey, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau makes annual estimates of the population of...
Immigrants realize American dream, open restaurant in Paterson, N.J.
PATERSON, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is celebrating the opening of their restaurant in Paterson. The owners had a long journey to get there after escaping their native war-torn Syria six years ago.CBS2's Astrid Martinez has more on how the nine siblings were able to make their American dream come true.At a newly opened Middle Eastern restaurant, patience and perseverance are the main ingredients."It's not easy to open your own business in America, so I work very hard," said Toufki Alzouabi, co-owner of Houran Restaurant."Open my restaurant is my dream," co-owner Mohammad Al-Khawald added.The restaurant is named after the...
The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30
Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
It was once the largest nursing home in N.J., now just 15 residents remain in a facility soon to close
Time is running out for Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center in Andover. A week before its federal funding is to be terminated on Aug. 15 over shocking allegations of neglectful care, the facility has told its 250 employees in formal layoff notices that the facility will close on Monday, Aug. 8.
How many dogs and cats can you legally own in New Jersey?
You may have heard of the saying, “A dog may be a man’s best friend, but a cat is a woman’s best friend.”. But how many of these “best friends” are you allowed to own in New Jersey?. At the statewide level, New Jersey does...
In fight against invasive plants, strike team stepped up when New Jersey wouldn’t
After New Jersey officials failed to implement plans to fight invasive plants, an independent strike team took on the job. The post In fight against invasive plants, strike team stepped up when New Jersey wouldn’t appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
The Absolutely Hottest Day in New Jersey Happened Almost 100 Years Ago
It's that time of year where I start to sweat just looking out the window. If I want to go running, it has to be either at 5:30 in the morning before the sun starts beating down on the boardwalk, or at 8:30 at night when the sun sets. Any...
Portion of N.J. creek turns red after company dumps food dye
A portion of the Pennsauken Creek in South Jersey turned red Tuesday after food dye was improperly released into it, officials said. But, they assured the public, the dye was not hazardous. The stretch of affected water was in the south branch of the creek near the Woodstream Waste Water...
Stop & Shop Announces Third Store Closure In New Jersey This Year
Closings have been happening at the Jersey Shore left and right since the COVID-19 Pandemic. But when even our massive chains are having trouble to survive, that is when I can say I am officially nervous. Stop & Shop has already announced two New Jersey closings in 2022 and now...
Long Island shelter throws "DOGust" bash to get rescue dogs adopted
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- For many animal lovers, it's "DOGust Day." August 1st is recognized as the universal birthday for all rescue-shelter dogs across America. Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan introduced us to a family who went to Nassau County to celebrate and adopt a puppy of their own. Seven-year-old twins Tyler and Allison Paulino were over the moon. Their parents Jennifer and Gerry agreed to drive from New Jersey to Port Washington in search of the perfect pet. The Paulinos recently lost their beloved family dog to old age and the pain will be eased, they think, with a new adoption. North Shore Animal...
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past year or so and supermarkets are certainly no exception. Just this year alone, at least four major food stores have closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over...
Here’s how much home prices have changed this year in each N.J. county
The frenzied real estate market of the past two years is supposed to mellow out this year. Gains in home prices are expected to slow to single digit increases after two years of double-digit growth. Home prices in New Jersey rose 12% in 2020 and another 15% in 2021, according...
New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America
If you are a hot dog lover, here is some really good news. It turns out that one of the best places in the world to get one is right here in New Jersey. A national website that is one of the best foodie sites around searched far and wide all over the nation and came up with the master list of the greatest hot dog joints in the good old U.S.A., and one place that made the list, is right here in the Garden State.
Research shows the most sought-after coupon in NJ is this…
As a state, it’s not surprising that we Google coupons almost more than any other state in the country. In fact, we come in second in the entire country when it comes to using Coupons. And it’s no wonder. We are probably the most strapped for cash with all...
Opening Alert: &pizza, East Rutherford, NJ
&pizza, the popular pizza chain that started in Washington DC, has opened it’s latest area location in East Rutherford. This is their second shop in Bergen County — the first is in Paramus — with stores in seven states and plans for even more expansion. Known for...
New Jersey’s Most Expensive Restaurant Has Been Named
If you wanted to try a lot of different New Jersey restaurants this summer we have to add one to your list, if your budget can handle it. This restaurant has been named the most expensive in New Jersey. There are so many categories to keep on your bucket list....
Celebrations planned all over Jersey City for JC Pride Month
Time to show your colors again as the Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival celebrates 21 years of diversity in the Hudson County community. Jersey City festival is one of the largest Pride festivals in the northeast with a month-long celebration, which begins this week, and leads up to the Pride Festival celebration on Aug. 27.
3 Amazing And Unusual New Jersey Places You Have To Visit This Summer
It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in. Here are five really good and unusual things to...
Stop & Shop To Shutter Another NJ Store
Stop & Shop has announced the closure of its third New Jersey store this year. The Highland Park grocery store is slated to close sometime in 2023. A Stop & Shop spokesperson cited operating performance as the reason for not renewing the lease at 424 Raritan Ave. Stop & Shop...
