VIDEO: 3 water main breaks reported in Capitol Heights

Shots fired between cars on Baltimore-Washington Parkway, child injured by debris: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police are investigating a shooting between two vehicles along Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George's County Tuesday afternoon. The shooting, which initially closed a section of the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway for several hours, occurred where 295 and 50 split around 1:45 p.m.
Residents seek answers after 25+ cars hit in tire slashing spree in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Over the past couple of weeks, dozens of cars in D.C.'s Mount Pleasant neighborhood have had their tires slashed, and in most cases it has been multiple tires on each car. One morning, an entire side of parked cars on the 1800 block of Kenyon...
Shooting on BW parkway breaks out during rush hour, child injured in uninvolved car
WASHINGTON — A shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is being investigated, according to the U.S. Park Police. Around 1:45 p.m. people in two cars began firing guns at one another on southbound 295. Officials say a third car that was not involved in the shooting was hit by a bullet. A child was in the car, and was not shot, but authorities said the child was injured as a result of the incident. It was not specified what the injuries are for the child.
Police identify victim in F St. mass shooting, confirm DC Firefighter injured
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died and five others were injured during a mass shooting in the 1500 block of F Street, NE, in Washington Monday night. Metropolitan Police have confirmed that 24-year-old Lance Melvin of Southeast, DC was the man killed in the shooting. Officials from DC Fire and EMS have confirmed […]
Vehicle Catches Fire In The Middle Of Montgomery County Highway
Traffic lanes on a Maryland Highway have been shut down in Montgomery County after a vehicle fire, authorities say. Officials were working to contain the vehicle fire in the middle of Southbound 270 just before Shady Grove Road around 1:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. Authorities say...
Speed limit changes could be coming to portion of Richmond Highway
Richmond Highway has had a long history and bad reputation when it comes to accidents and speeding. Now, state officials may be ready to act. State officials have declared one half-mile stretch of Richmond Highway has a 75% higher crash rate than Virginia's statewide average. So, what are they doing...
One Dead, Five Injured After Shooting In Northeast Washington
One man was killed and five others injured in a mass shooting Monday night in Northeast Washington. As of Tuesday afternoon, the survivors’ physical injuries are not life-threatening, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told DCist/WAMU, though they could not confirm whether the survivors are still at the area hospitals they were taken to Monday.
Police shoot man during arrest near Home Depot in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A man was shot by an officer during an arrest Tuesday night, according to Fairfax County police. Police said that the officer-involved shooting occurred after detectives were conducting an investigation near Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive. The suspect, police reported, was shot and struck by...
Man found shot to death in Temple Hills; police investigating
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (7News) — A man is dead after a shooting in Temple Hills, Md. Tuesday morning, according to Prince George's County Police Department. Officers were called to the area of the 4900 block of Sharon Road just before 11 a.m. for the reported shooting, police said. When...
Fairfax County officer-involved shooting during drug investigation leaves 1 injured
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Authorities say a person was shot and wounded by an officer Tuesday night during a drug investigation in Fairfax County. Chief of Police Kevin Davis said undercover narcotics detectives were conducting an investigation near Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive in the Falls Church area when they identified a group of people in a vehicle they say were allegedly involved in illegal narcotics distribution.
Heavy smoke, flames destroy vacant house in Northeast DC; 10 evacuated from home next door
WASHINGTON - A massive fire destroyed a vacant house in Northeast D.C. Monday night and left 10 people - including three children - displaced from the home next door. Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 2200 block of Douglas Street around 9 p.m. Officials say the three-story home was boarded up and abandoned and firefighters encountered extremely cluttered conditions inside.
Officers Apprehend Two Juveniles Involved ln Armed Robbery; Replica Firearm Recovered
WALDORF, Md. – On August 1 at 8 p.m., officers responded to Mall Circle for the report of a citizen robbery. The victim, a juvenile, reported the suspects approached him in a hallway near the food court, displayed a firearm and stole his jacket and shoes. The suspects fled...
Body Of Boy Lost Swimming In Potomac River In Maryland Found, Search Ongoing For Father
The body of a 10-year-old boy who went missing while swimming with his father in the Potomac River near Charles County has reportedly been recovered. On Monday, Aug. 1, officials said that the two were reported missing near Swan Point In Newburg after they became distressed while swimming in the waterway with their family, prompting a massive search.
Virginia man faces multiple charges, including arson, after vehicle fires in Stafford Co.: police
STAFFORD, Va. - Police say a 19-year-old Chesapeake, Virginia man is facing multiple charges, including arson, after two vehicles were found on fire last month in Stafford County. Officers say they responded to the 100 block of Hamlin Drive in the Grafton Village area on Saturday, July 16 where they...
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Arlington; alcohol believed to be factor
ARLINGTON, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Arlington. Julio David Villazon has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, hit and run, driving under the influence and two counts of driving revoked. Police were dispatched to 2nd Street S. at...
Oxon Hill convenience store clerk accused of entering Capitol on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — An Oxon Hill, Maryland, convenience store clerk who doubles as a pro-Trump YouTuber under the name "Semore Views" was arrested Monday on four misdemeanor counts for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Kit made his initial appearance in court Monday and was released on...
Teens Busted With Replica AR-15-Style Pellet Gun After Armed Robbery At Charles County Mall
Two teens are facing armed robbery charges after allegedly holding up their victim with a replica AR-15-style pellet gun that was used during an incident at a Charles County shopping hub, authorities announced. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Mall Circle at the St. Charles Town Centre...
Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes
Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
19-year-old killed after car crash in Baltimore County
Baltimore County police announce the death of 19-year-old Catherine Pratt after a fatal car crash Sunday night.
Arlington assault suspects flee on scooters: police
ARLINGTON, Va. - Authorities are searching for three juvenile suspects they say assaulted a person on an Arlington street and fled the area on scooters. The incident happened July 29 just after 4:50 a.m. in the 2800 block of S. Campbell Street. The male victim reported he was walking in...
