Stories from the LCS Academy Summer Split

LEC Picks Week 7 Summer 2022
The LEC is back for the Summer with some teams making a lot of changes and others sticking with their five from the Spring. Each of these teams will be duking it out to not only win an LEC Championship but also to get the chance to go to Worlds. With that people may be wondering who to pick on their way to Worlds. Here are the LEC Picks for Week 7 of the 2022 Summer Split.
LEC Power Rankings: 2022 Summer Split Week 7
The LEC 2022 season started with G2 surprising everyone and rising to the top much earlier than anticipated. Now, the homestretch of the season is within reach. It still feels like nearly any team could win, except for one. Here are the LEC 2022 Summer Split Week 7 Power Rankings.
MultiVersus Offensive Perks Tier List Open Beta
MultiVersus has just launched its open beta with a cast of iconic Warner Brothers and their unique perks. The game offers a variety of different offensive perks for players to use. Here are the best MultiVersus offensive perks in the open beta. It’s important to understand regardless of which perks...
How VALORANT Franchising Can Hurt the Grassroots Scene
Earlier this season, Riot announced that they’d be making some big changes to the VALORANT scene starting in 2023. Their plan, dubbed “The Future of Competitive VALORANT,” includes introducing a partnership model, Valorant Franchising, that selects a certain small group of pro teams to compete in their tournaments.
Paldea Pokemon Region Revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
After an almost two-month drought of news, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet finally had some aspects revealed. Most of the reveals had been leaked by a riddler/leaker but for those who were able to avoid them, there was brand new information. One of the most major reveals was the new Pokemon Region. Paldea will be the newest Pokemon Region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here is what is known about Paldea for the newest Pokemon games.
Pokemon GO Ultra Beasts and Shaymin Announced
Hello, trainers. Today is a momentous day for Pokemon GO players. Pokemon GO has now reached up to Gen 7 of the Pokemon roster. And while trainers are most likely having a ball with catching Alolan Pokemon, they will be happy to know that Ultra Beasts will also be coming to GO as the finale of GO Fest. This piece will run down how to get the Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO, along with details of the event.
Could Vantage’s Mother be Apex Legends Scryer?
For those who aren’t aware, data miners leaked the next nine heroes that are supposed to be added to the Apex Games. Among those names is one called Scryer, who appears to mess around vision and scanning. With season 14 just around the corner, Xiomara Contreras, aka Vantage and her trailers are already out. However, with them emerged a theory, could Xenia Contreras, Vantage’s mother be Apex Legends Scryer, the leaked legend?
L1NK joins Acend for EMEA LCQ, leaves Team Liquid
The 2022 VALORANT Champions Tour enters its final stage, with Champions Istanbul the last international tournament for the year. Champions features the top sixteen teams from all regions in the 2022 VCT. In EMEA, FunPlus Phoenix and Fnatic have already claimed two out of three Champions slots from the overall Circuit Point standings. Eight teams now fight in the Last Chance Qualifier for the third remaining spot as EMEA’s representative. Previous 2021 VCT Champions Acend find themselves as the fifth seed in entering the tournament and lacked a fifth member following the benching of Aleksander “zeek” Zygmunt. In his place, Travis “L1NK” Mendoza has been transferred from Team Liquid, now serving as Acend’s fifth player in the EMEA LCQ.
MultiVersus Tom and Jerry Build
MultiVersus is home to various Warner Brothers icons. Each character has its designated role. Tom and Jerry from well Tom and Jerry, are a duo of silly ranged mages who shoot and blow things up together instead of against each other in this one. For any players interested in playing him here is the best MultiVersus Tom & Jerry build.
Illaoi Annouced as Newest Fighter in Project L
To kick off the month of August, the Project L team had a few announcements to share with the fighting game community. On Monday August 1, Tom Cannon and the Project L team shared a short video to update everyone on the game’s progress. Not only will the game be free to play, but the team also shared their excitement for the latest champion to join the roster. Illaoi, the bruising top laner, will be added to Project L.
Will Project L Be Free to Play?
Both fighting game fans and Riot Games enthusiasts received some great news earlier this week. On Monday August 1, Project L’s executive producer Tom Cannon made an announcement highlighting one of the biggest questions about Riot’s latest game. Cannon revealed in a short video that Project L will be free to play. The untitled fight game will focus on overall availability for players everywhere, starting with a zero-dollar price tag.
MultiVersus; Most Concurrent Players on Steam
After a successful launch, MultiVersus becomes the fighting game with the most concurrent players on Steam. The platform crossover fighter features characters from Warner Bros. intellectual properties. Characters from DC, Cartoon Network, HBO, and more are playable. Successful Launch. After its public launch on Jul. 26, MultiVersus has reached over...
Elestrals Announced: YouTuber aDrive’s First Card Game
After teasing it for the past few days, Pokemon YouTuber aDrive revealed him brand new card game. Elestrals will be a brand new trading card game from the mind of someone who is very involved with many different TCGs with Pokemon being what aDrive is most known for. There has not been a release date announced yet but there will be a Kickstarter coming in early November. Here is the latest on Elestrals.
Multiversus Perk List: Every Signature and Universal Perk
One of the best parts of Multiversus is that the game is not just fighting. There is some strategy involved before the fights even begin. That is why Warner Brothers added the perks system. This allows for each character to not only feel unique but also built in ways that require thinking. Here is a Multiversus Perk List for every character and every available Perk.
Premier League captains decide players will kneel selectively for greater impact this season
Premier League players will no longer take the knee before every match, but will do so at “significant moments” during the season.
TMNT The Cowabunga Collection Release Date
Cowabunga dude. Everyone’s favorite ninja turtles are back. Well they are back from the past? Many of the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are making their way to game systems everywhere. With 13 TMNT games coming back out in this collection, fans will be wondering what is the TMNT The Cowabunga Collection Release Date?
