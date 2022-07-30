Stories from the LCS Academy Summer Split

The 2022 VALORANT Champions Tour enters its final stage, with Champions Istanbul the last international tournament for the year. Champions features the top sixteen teams from all regions in the 2022 VCT. In EMEA, FunPlus Phoenix and Fnatic have already claimed two out of three Champions slots from the overall Circuit Point standings. Eight teams now fight in the Last Chance Qualifier for the third remaining spot as EMEA’s representative. Previous 2021 VCT Champions Acend find themselves as the fifth seed in entering the tournament and lacked a fifth member following the benching of Aleksander “zeek” Zygmunt. In his place, Travis “L1NK” Mendoza has been transferred from Team Liquid, now serving as Acend’s fifth player in the EMEA LCQ.

