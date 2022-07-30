Gunshots fired in Fond du Lac on Friday night, shell casings found

www.wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan Police Department investigating string of dumpster fires
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a number of suspicious fires that occurred in and around garbage dumpsters. The fires happened on July 30, 2022, around 12:15 a.m. and primarily occurred behind businesses along South Business Drive from Wilson Avenue to Indiana Avenue. The damage...
Man found dead during SWAT situation near Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound during a SWAT situation near Fond du Lac Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says the situation was located at a private residence on Niagara Lane in the town of Taycheedah, northeast of Fond du Lac.
Man charged with attacking woman in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man is criminally charged, accused of attacking a woman who was out for a walk last Friday night. Natasha Fuller, 22, is shocked and says she’s still traumatized by what happened to her. She says Huss attacked her, unprovoked. Steven R. Huss, 54,...
Bail Set for Manitowoc Woman Following a Weekend Vehicle Crash
Bail is set at $1500 recognizance for a 45-year-old Manitowoc woman following a single vehicle crash over the weekend. Melissa A. Stever is charged with Possession of Marijuana and Fentanyl and First Offense-OWI. Police were called to the 1100 block of Richmond Avenue late Sunday afternoon and when they approached...
Fond du Lac County tactical situation resolved
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - One person is dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a tactical situation in Fond du Lac County. The shelter in place recommendation for the subdivision and nearby businesses has been lifted, and CTH UU has reopened to traffic. Around 9:30...
UPDATE | Tactical situation in Fond Du Lac County | By Sheriff Ryan F. Waldschmidt
August 1, 2022 – Fond Du Lac County, Wi – UPDATE | The tactical situation on Niagara Lane has been resolved, and the suspect has been located on the property deceased from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No other citizens, law enforcement, or other first...
One Dead Following “Tactical Situation” in Fond du Lac County
One person is dead following what is being termed a “tactical situation” in Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Niagara Lane in Taycheedah yesterday afternoon (August 1st) on a report of a domestic dispute. The man...
MSP: Armed and dangerous homicide suspect may be in the Upper Peninsula
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – A homicide suspect who is wanted from the Green Bay, Wisconsin area is believed to possibly be in the Upper Peninsula according to Michigan State Police (MSP). According to MSP, troopers from the post in Iron Mountain are working with the Green Bay Police...
UPDATE: Gas leak contained in Waushara County
WAUTOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wautoma Police Department has given an update on the gas leak at a closed-down gas station in the City of Wautoma. According to an update on the Facebook post, WE Energies crews were able to stop the leak and the area is now safe to return to.
"Suspicious" death in Green Bay, victim's car may be in U.P.
We had some 90 degree days, but was July much hotter than usual? And what does Brad find so odd about the rainfall?. The state health department received the first payment from the agreement with three major pharmaceutical distributors and Johson & Johnson.
Man sentenced in 2020 drunken driving crash that killed motorcyclist in western Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. — A Prairie du Sac man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in connection with a 2020 crash in western Dane County. Gabriel Bare, 24, was also sentenced to five years...
Tactical situation resolved, ends with one dead
Authorities are on scene in the town of Taycheedah for an active tactical situation. Residents are to avoid the area of Niagra Lane and to not attempt to proceed around any closed roadways.
Man arrested in connection with shooting of Poynette child faces charges
POYNETTE, Wis. — A man who Poynette police arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting that left a seven-year-old injured faces multiple charges. Police said that the man faces charges of leaving or storing a loaded firearm within the reach or easy access of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is expected to face further charges in connection...
Hortonville man killed in Milwaukee crash
MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Marquette University student from Hortonville dies after being hit by a car in Milwaukee. The victim, identified as Payton Claybaugh, was hit while walking on the Marquette Interchange Sunday. Claybaugh was a 2022 graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D-One student in the School...
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Michael B. Erhardt, 37, Manitowoc, OWI (4th), battery or threat to Judge, Prosecutor or Law Enforcement Officer, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping (2-counts) on 6/2/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, count 1- Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Have no presence in any bars, taverns or liquor stores; 7) Have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family; 8) Submit DNA sample; 9) Pay $1,800.00 fine, plus costs including $20.00 blood draw, total of $3,359.00; 10) Spend twelve (12) months in jail, under the Huber Law, to commence today. Defendant is given credit for 150 days already served. Thirty-six (36) months driver’s license revocation. Thirty-six (36) months ignition interlock. Count 2 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 7) Have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family; 8) Submit DNA sample; 9) Pay costs of action; Count 3 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twelve (12) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 7) Have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family; 8) Submit DNA sample; 9) Pay costs of action. Count 4 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twelve (12) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/schooling combination; 6) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 7) Have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family; 8) Submit DNA sample; 9) Pay costs of action. Count 5 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twelve (12) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Have no presence in any bars, taverns or liquor stores; 7) Have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family; 8) Submit DNA sample; 9) Pay costs of action.
Green Bay Police dealing with crossing guard shortage
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With just a few weeks until the first day of school, the Green Bay Police Department is hoping the community will step up to help keep children safe by becoming crossing guards. “Every year, we see a shortage of crossing guards. For the last three...
VIDEO: Driver runs red light, crashes into MPD squad car near Locust and Holton
Surveillance video captured the moment a driver ran a red light and crashed into a Milwaukee police squad car near Locust and Holton on Monday, May 2.
Crews rescue man stuck inside concrete mixing truck drum
VIENNA, Wis. — Madison Fire Department, DeForest Fire and Sun Prairie EMS crews rescued a man Monday who was stuck inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. Madison’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team was sent to the 5600 block of County Highway V outside DeForest at around 9:30 p.m. A man had been working on the truck when he fell into the drum. There was no cement in the drum at the time, but it was moving when he fell in.
Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in five counties
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are set to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s air support unit is set to patrol in the following areas:. Aug. 2: Interstate-94 – Waukesha County. Aug. 3: Interstate-39 – Portage County.
Details Released Regarding Fatal Crash Early Last Week
The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office has released some additional details surrounding the fatal crash last week Monday (July 25th) which resulted in the death of a New Holstein man. According to Deputy reports, 33-year-old Amanda Hall of Sheboygan was traveling north on County Highway A in Calumet County when...
