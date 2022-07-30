Woman killed in West 70th Street wreck named

www.ktbs.com
KTAL
SPD: 1 arrested following early morning standoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly holding his wife hostage in a stand-off with Shreveport police. According to police, officers responded to a residence in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive around 12 a.m. to investigate a report of a domestic dispute. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a woman was being held captive in the residence by her husband, later identified as 68-year-old Freddie Robinson, who had a firearm.
KTBS
3 shot at Webster Parish trail ride event; 1 arrest made
COTTON VALLEY, La. -- Webster Parish sheriff's deputies have made an arrest in a trail ride event Saturday night that left three people shot. Kentrail "Turtle" Cornelius has been charged with illegal use of a weapon. He's held on a $150,000 bond. A 17-year-old Minden High student was shot in...
KTAL
Firefighters rescue Shreveport worker trapped in dirt
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters rescued a construction worker who became trapped beneath a pile of dirt on a Shreveport construction site Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m., according to firefighters on the scene. A male worker was doing construction work at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop when the ground caved in and trapped him up to his waist.
ktoy1047.com
Arrest made in trail ride shooting
20-year-old Kentrail "Turtle" Cornelius of Minden was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon. His bond is currently set at $150,000.
KTAL
One person injured in late night stabbing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in north Shreveport late Monday. Around 9:06 p.m., an emergency call came in from Michigan Blvd. in the South Lakeshore neighborhood. Officers found a person suffering from a stab wound to the back. Officials say a fight...
ktoy1047.com
Police respond to reports of shots fired at apartments
Residents of the River Run and Parkview apartments reported the shooting around 12:45 a.m. No information is available yet on arrests or injuries.
KTAL
Caught on camera: Burglary from Shreveport Carvana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have released surveillance video from a Fourth of July burglary of a Shreveport Carvana dealership in hopes of identifying suspects. The video captured at the Carvana on Grimmitt Drive shows an unidentified man help himself to an air compressor and multiple cases of Dasani water. The man makes multiple trips, sometimes running to load up the stolen items into his SUV.
KSLA
Trail ride gunfire leads to an arrest
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire that erupted during a weekend trail ride. Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius, 20, of Minden, faces a charge of illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000. Three people, including a...
magic1029fm.com
Shreveport’s Oldest Missing Person Case Remains Unsolved.
David Yeager was a Senior at C.E. Byrd High School in February of 1971 until he went missing the night of homecoming while making his way to Centenary College of Louisiana from Lola Street in Shreveport Louisiana. His case remains one of Shreveport’s oldest unsolved missing person cases.
KSLA
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SPD seeking pair connected to burglary
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people connected to a burglary at an apartment complex. It happened on July 10 at the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments in the 6600 block of Central Street. Investigators were able to obtain security...
KTBS
Domestic dispute turned Shreveport hostage situation ends with arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man faces several charges after Shreveport police say he held his wife hostage at gunpoint early Tuesday morning. Freddie Robinson, 68, is charged with false imprisonment and simple assault. Additional charges are pending. Police say they got a call just after midnight about a domestic...
KSLA
1 shot at west Shreveport party; gunman sought
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A person is recovering following a shooting that took place in west Shreveport early Monday morning. Dispatchers got the call just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, August 1 near the intersection of Southern Avenue and East 70th Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot...
bossierpress.com
Arrest of Paul Jacob Norman II of the 5200 block of John Wilson in Bossier City
Norman was arrested on 07/27/2022 for Possession of Schedule II, methamphetamines, which were. found pursuant to a search warrant at his home during the investigation of at least three recent and separate. sexual assault investigations on three different women. He was additionally charged on 07/29/2022 with one. count of First...
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Drowning Victims Identified
Investigators have identified the three siblings who drowned in a pond near Atlanta, Texas Friday night as 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver. The children were reported missing at about 10 Friday night. Search teams were deployed and a K9 Unit found one of the children’s shoes and footprints in the mud surrounding the pond were discovered. Dive teams recovered the girls bodies around 2am Saturday. There was no sign of foul play, but Texas Rangers have been notified.
KSLA
At least 2 in custody following brief chase
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — At least two people are in custody following a brief chase involving a stolen vehicle, authorities say. It began as a traffic stop at 5:26 p.m. Sunday, July 31 on Ford Street between Boisseau and Webster streets in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. Then...
KTAL
Shreveport City Council candidate accused of living in Bossier City disqualified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Council Dist. A candidate Kinsey Montgomery has been disqualified from running for the office following a hearing in a legal challenge to his candidacy filed late last week. Kinsey Montgomery was challenging Tabatha Taylor for the District A seat, which includes the North...
KTBS
Major theft at Southern Hills home in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man said one of his rental homes was broken into Friday. Matt Kay came to his home in the Southern Hills area of Shreveport and found his back windows smashed. Kay said many newly installed items were stolen. "They took the air conditioner, they took...
KSLA
Minden High student, 17, shot in her back
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
KTBS
SPD seeks help finding vehicle burglar who was caught on camera
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are turning to the public in their efforts to solve a theft case that occurred last month. Shreveport police responded to a vehicle burglary in the 500 block of Pierremont Road on July 16. The thief was caught on camera attempting to steal the car. Minutes...
52-year-old woman dies at hospital after motorcycle crash on West 70th Street
Shreveport, LA – According to the police officials, the fatal crash occurred right before 11 p.m. late Friday night. It happened on West 70th Street. Shreveport Police Department officers responded to a report of a motorcycle crash. The responding officers discovered that the 52-year-old passenger of the motorcycle, later...
Comments / 3