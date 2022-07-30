Why Chef John Doesn't Show His Face In His Videos

www.mashed.com
The Bear's Jeremy Allen White Hilariously Explained Why Chefs Are Hot
"The Bear" is currently sitting pretty among the top watched TV shows, according to the most up-to-date IMDb charts — and for good reason. The show's protagonist, Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, is played by Jeremy Allen White, who is also well known for his role as elder son Phillip "Lip" Gallagher on the dramedy series "Shameless" and military veteran Shrier on the thriller series "Homecoming." Carmy is a James Beard Award-winning chef who suddenly finds himself relocated to his hometown of Chicago to take over his family's River North Italian beef shop after his brother Mikey dies.
Why Animal Activists Are Coming After Gordon Ramsay's TikTok
Gordon Ramsay is the outspoken Michelin Star-earning restaurateur that people either love, hate, fear, or some combination of all three. No matter how you feel about him, it is tough to ignore controversial things about Ramsay from different points in his career. Some of the most recent drama that Ramsay has stirred up took place over a TikTok posted by the celebrity chef. In the video, he indiscreetly jumps the fence of a lamb pen and gleefully announces to the group of unassuming lambs inside, "I'm going to eat you." He goes on to ask, "Which one of you is going in the oven first?" The video can still be found on Ramsay's TikTok account as of August 2022.
Katy Perry's 'Pizza Shower,' Explained
It seems like face-to-face interaction with fans would have the potential to get weird and go sideways for a celebrated pop artist like Katy Perry, but the "Roar” singer clearly adores her fans, who call themselves the Katycats, and relishes opportunities to get up close and personal with them — even while onstage.
Padma Lakshmi Reveals Top Chef News We've All Been Waiting For
Every season, "Top Chef" takes viewers on not merely a gustatory journey, but a visual journey around the country. For the most part, a new season means filming in a different place, though California and New York City have appeared as repeats. And even so different locations were shown in each season (via The Cinemaholic). The show has taken viewers to Miami, New Orleans, and Las Vegas, as well as more surprising choices like Charleston, Kentucky, and Boston.
How TikTok Challenges May Be Targeting Teens With Unhealthy Food
Fads and challenges have been around for a long time, even before the first online chatroom or even the concept of the Internet was even grasped by the general public. The 1990s had people listening to grunge music in acid-washed jeans and flannel alongside folks who collected Beanie Babies in neon-colored fanny packs. The 1980s had folks watching hair metal bands on MTV or somehow finding ways to incorporate leg warmers into their daily wardrobe. No matter how far back you go, fashion trends, celebrity worship, and people doing crazy things have been a part of mainstream culture for quite some time, and it doesn't look like that trend is slowing down soon.
Sam's Club Is Ready For Halloween And Instagram Is Excited
Although October 31 is still two months away, fans of the holiday filled with ghosts and candy corn are already being treated to plenty of exciting Halloween experiences. According to Variety, the iconic seasonal store Spirit Halloween has just released a trailer for "Spirit Halloween: The Movie" to the joy of cheesy horror film fans everywhere. And Mars has recently announced its Halloween candy lineup, which includes M&M's Mad Scientist Mix, among other tasty Halloween-themed chocolates, so that everyone can begin planning out what candy they'll be giving trick-or-treaters.
An Artist's Rendition Of An Ina Garten Salad Is Turning Heads On Instagram
Correction 8/1/22: An earlier version of this story stated the artist's name as Jessica Kanelos Weiner; she is Jessie Kanelos Weiner. Ina Garten's food might look delicious, but is it art? The Barefoot Contessa has gifted her followers, viewers, and buyers of her cookbooks with many great recipes, such as Garten's signature meal of rack of lamb, orzo with roasted vegetables, and French apple tart for dessert. Then there are lighter dishes, such as Garten's take on Charlie Bird's Farro Salad.
Tito's Just Dropped A Canned Cocktail — But There's A Catch
If you love sipping on cocktails but not the act of making them, then you might already have a favorite canned cocktail or two. Over the past couple of years, more brands have been releasing ready-made drinks packaged conveniently in a can. Tequila lovers may have Sauza's agave cocktails on their radar, and we tried out Barcardi's Real Rum Cocktails, which come in piña colada and mojito flavors.
Johnny Rockets Just Hopped On The Hot Honey Bandwagon
Johnny Rockets may be reminiscent of a 1950s-style diner, complete with tabletop jukeboxes and a counter where you can sit on barstools and enjoy a root beer float, but the retro food chain is staying au courant with its latest menu addition. The quick service eatery that specializes in malts, burgers, and fries has been around since 1986, per Business View Magazine – the same year that Oprah Winfrey made her entrance into the world of talk show hosts, "Phantom of the Opera" graced London's West End theatre (via The People History), and Cyndi Lauper was singing to us about our "True Colors." Fast-forward to 2022, and Johnny Rockets is now hopping on the hot honey bandwagon.
