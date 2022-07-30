Why Chef John Doesn't Show His Face In His Videos

Gordon Ramsay is the outspoken Michelin Star-earning restaurateur that people either love, hate, fear, or some combination of all three. No matter how you feel about him, it is tough to ignore controversial things about Ramsay from different points in his career. Some of the most recent drama that Ramsay has stirred up took place over a TikTok posted by the celebrity chef. In the video, he indiscreetly jumps the fence of a lamb pen and gleefully announces to the group of unassuming lambs inside, "I'm going to eat you." He goes on to ask, "Which one of you is going in the oven first?" The video can still be found on Ramsay's TikTok account as of August 2022.

