‘More than a task force member:’ Henkel honored with Heart of Broomfield Angel Award

Denver Is "Unintentionally" Charging People a New TaxTaxBuzzDenver, CO
Remembering the 1933 Castlewood Canyon Dam floodNatasha LovatoDenver, CO
9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questionsSuzie GlassmanDenver, CO
Denver offers $2.15 million in grants to stimulate neighborhoodsMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Denver’s newcomers can spend nearly 12% more on homes than localsMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questions
DougCo superintendent Erin KaneScreen shot from Next 9News YouTube Channel. (Castle Rock, CO) During an interview with 9News anchor Kyle Clark Monday, DougCo superintendent Erin Kane expressed her optimism for the start of the new year next week. Yet, she said, she's plagued by lower teacher pay than neighboring districts, declining enrollment in one part of the county, and a community divided over recent school board actions.
How Polis' decision 77 days after taking office could mean paying more at the gas pump
A decision made by Gov. Jared Polis in 2019, only two and a half months into his tenure as governor, likely means Denver metro and northern Front Range Coloradans will be paying for more expensive gasoline — unless the governor decides to ask the federal government to reconsider a pending downgrade of the regional air quality compliance rating. In a May letter, Colorado business leaders pleaded with Polis to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to extend compliance with air quality deadlines so residents of the...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers
Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
coloradopolitics.com
Tina Peters, GOP candidates sue to stop recount, alleging El Paso County uses 'unreliable' voting machines
A group of Republican candidates who sought a recount after losing their primary races went to Denver court on Tuesday to stop the recount and compel the Secretary of State's Office to conduct it instead, alleging the recount "has not been conducted in a fair, impartial and uniform manner.”. Specifically,...
coloradonewsline.com
Republican recount candidates in second lawsuit want Denver judge to halt process
A group of Republican candidates for state and local offices, including Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost their Colorado primary elections in June are asking a court to halt a ballot recount process that they paid to initiate. The group, members of the Colorado Recount Coalition, filed a lawsuit...
coloradopolitics.com
BRAUCHLER | How many car thefts is Weiser cool with?
Last week, during July's National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, The Gazette’s Julia Cardi explored the possible answers to the undeniable spike in Colorado’s rate of car thefts. We live in the car theft capital of the United States. Those in power during this public safety disaster are quick to blame countless factors, none of which relate to them. In large part, the policies advanced by Colorado’s governor, attorney general, legislature and a handful of progressive prosecutors have created an environment so permissive of crime, and tolerable and welcoming to those who commit it that, in a mere 10 years, Colorado’s rate of motor vehicle theft has gone from less than the national average to leading every state in America.
Washington Examiner
Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs
DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
restaurantclicks.com
13 Best Outdoor Dining Spots in Denver
If you plan on visiting Denver, Colorado, during your next vacation, this city offers plenty to do for avid lovers of the outdoors. You can find several spacious parks across the city, go to the Denver Zoo, and get a great view of the Rocky Mountains’ Front Range. Suppose...
1310kfka.com
Apartment complex that houses CSU students cancels leases
An apartment complex in Fort Collins that serves mostly Colorado State University students is leaving them high and dry for the second year in a row. The Coloradoan reports Union on Plum has canceled lease agreements for the upcoming school year once again. The management company cited building issues and required construction. Union on Plum says more than 150 lease holders were given the option to cancel with no penalty and they can relocate to one of the four other properties owned by FOCO Living. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Aurora and Denver look to ban taxing government fees
Some call it "double taxation." Now, Denver and Aurora are taking up ordinances to exempt government fees -- such as plastic bags fees -- from taxation. While the individual fees may be small, they add up fast. The latest fee -- 27 cents on anything you get delivered -- is expected to generate $76 million in state revenue the first year alone. But, it's also a local revenue generator for some cities that are taxing the fee to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars more. Since the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR, was passed -- requiring tax...
broomfieldenterprise.com
Community gathers in Broomfield to celebrate life of Dominic DePalma
On Saturday evening, there were no cross-town rivalries or school competitions. “We are one community here this evening to offer our love for one another and to the family of Dominic DePalma,” Andy McClure, who led the memorial, said. Dominic, a 17-year-old Broomfield High School student, was identified by...
Colorado Cemetery to Exhume Remains of 62 Nuns Due to Redevelopment
A redevelopment of the former Loretto Heights University Campus in southwest Denver has led to the closure of the Loretto Heights Convent Cemetery — a move that calls for exhuming the remains of 62 nuns, 9News reports. According to the station, the project manager offered to develop around the...
highlandsranchherald.net
More home sellers cutting prices in metro Denver
Putting your house up for sale is stressful enough. Now, sellers find themselves having to cut their listing price after the home is already on the market. Two to three times more sellers in Denver, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs reconsidered their list prices and then lowered them in June compared to a year ago, according to new data from Zillow.
restaurantclicks.com
Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Denver
Are you trying to find the best Mexican restaurants in Denver, CO? I’ve got you covered. From tacos to enchiladas, Denver has a wide array of Mexican foods, and you can find upscale eateries or local hole-in-the-wall joints. Visit a cantina for fantastic food and drinks, or go to...
Government Technology
Carrier Resists Tech That Can Pinpoint 911 Call Origins
(TNS) — When a business owner and beloved member of Denver’s East Colfax neighborhood was shot outside her apartment late July 15, four calls to 911 — including the first one made — went to Aurora’s emergency operations center, most likely because the callers were using Verizon as their wireless carrier.
Yes, it is Californians that made Colorado so unaffordable
Tech workers priced out of Silicon Valley have been migrating to Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Boise and Denver, among other western locales that have also seen massive spikes in housing costs in the past five years.
We’re Not Shocked to Learn This Colorado City is a Hipster City
With so many reasons to move to Colorado, we didn't factor in how great of a spot we are for "hipsters." One Colorado city is a Top 10 best places for hipsters in the entire country. Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best Place For Hipsters. What is a hipster? According...
Breastival returns to Denver at Central Park
The 6th annual Breastival returned to Denver on Saturday at the pavilion at Central Park. Katie Halverstadt, Colorado Breastfeeding Coalition Chair, joined CBS4 Weekend Morning Anchor Mekialaya White for a live interview ahead of the event."We actually have really high rates. We have about 94 percent of our families initiate breastfeeding in Colorado," Halverstadt said. "There's a lot of support in Colorado. We have baby-friendly hospitals. We have child care facilities that help support, a lot of lactation consultants, which are international board certified consultants that help support moms. We also connect with the Mother's Milks bank in Arvada and...
frontporchne.com
Denver Gun Safety Laws Could Hit a Roadblock
The stream of tragic mass shootings and the rising rates of gun violence have intensified the calls for local lawmakers to pass meaningful gun safety legislation. In May, Denver implemented a concealed carry ordinance to prohibit guns in city buildings and public parks. Designating certain types of locations as sensitive spaces where guns are banned has yielded significant decreases in gun violence in other cities.
