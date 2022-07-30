Motorcycle accident leaves 23-year-old N.J. man dead, police say

www.nj.com
Eclipz NPicz
3d ago
This is so sad😢 these youngin' riding and doing tricks and riding quick hurting themselves and dying.. sincere condolences to his family and friends 🙏🏽
Man shot on N.J. city street dies of injuries, prosecutor says
A man died after he was shot several times Monday night on a street in Paterson, authorities said Wednesday. The 29-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was found about 9 p.m. shortly after police received reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Park Avenue, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.
Child, 6, critically hurt after ‘serious and unfortunate accident,’ police say
A 6-year-old child was critically injured after being hit by a car Monday in Bergen County, police said. The accident occurred around noon on Spring Valley Road, near Memorial Park, in Maywood, according to borough police Chief Terence Kenny. A Honda Civic was headed south on Spring Valley Road while...
‘I thought we were friends,’ man said after acquaintance allegedly shot him in N.J. murder case
On a Saturday night in early July, David A. Bulk and Gerard Carpinello went to dinner together and then visited Bulk’s brother. Several hours later, Carpinello was bleeding on the living room floor in Bulk’s Monmouth County home after Bulk allegedly shot him multiple times in the stomach and legs with a revolver.
N.J. man charged in killing of girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter
A New Jersey man has been charged in the killing of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Matthew Chiles, 29, of Perth Amboy was arrested Monday, along with the mother of the child, Monique Durham, 27, of Edison, in connection with the death of the toddler who had been missing since 2019, Ciccone said.
N.J. woman critically injured in hit-and-run crash while crossing road
Police in Gloucester County are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and critically injured a 63-year-old Newfield woman on Sunday as she attempted to cross a road in Franklin Township. The crash was reported about 8:20 p.m. in the 300 block of Delsea Drive. The woman was...
Man, 58, with dementia has been missing for 5 days, cops say
Newark police are continuing to search for a 58-year-old man with dementia who went missing on Friday. Luis E. Pacheo was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of the 100 block of Elwood Avenue, Newark police said. He was reported missing the next day. “This has...
Man convicted of killing woman, dismembering and burning her remains
A Vineland man was convicted of murder by a Cumberland County jury Tuesday in the brutal slaying of a woman in 2018. Dennis K. Parrish, 56, was also convicted of all five related crimes for which he was charged in the killing of Tonya M. Cook, 32, whose dismembered and burned remains were found in a Cedarville, Lawrence Township farm field on July 2, 2018.
N.J. teen missing since April may have fled to N.Y., authorities say
A teenager from Passaic County missing since he apparently ran away from a religious school more than two months ago, has been tracked to neighborhoods in Brooklyn, authorities said Wednesday. Veleriy “Nazeem” Atajamov, 15, of Clifton, was last seen fleeing Clifton Blue Mosque on April 28 “for what is believed...
Kayaker who died after being pulled from N.J. bay is identified by cops
Keyport police have identified the 64-year-old kayaker who died after being removed from the Raritan Bay on Sunday. Carlos Melendez, of Irvington, was kayaking with a friend when police were alerted by a 1:35 p.m. 911 call that the two were in distress, police said. Responding officers found one person...
Man shot and killed in Newark, authorities say
A 34-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday in Newark, officials said. Police were called to the 300 block of South 20th Street at about 1:40 am. and found Davion Sumler with multiple gunshot wounds, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Sumler, of Newark, was pronounced dead...
Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian seriously injured, authorities say
A 40-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured early Sunday morning in East Orange after he was hit by a car that fled the scene, authorities said. The Montclair man was hit at 1:23 a.m. on the 400 block of Central Avenue, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. The man, who was not identified, was rushed to University Hospital in Newark. His status was unclear Monday afternoon.
Boyfriend Charged In 2-Year-Old Girl's Death In Central Jersey: Prosecutor
A 29-year-old Perth Amboy man has been charged with killing hi girlfriend’s daughter, authorities said. In addition, the mother of the child was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. On Tuesday, July 26,the Edison Police Department was contacted by the Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCP&P),...
Pedestrian Critically Hurt In South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)
A pedestrian was struck and reported to be unconscious, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 on Route 130 northbound near Tanby Chase Drive in Delran, initial reports said. Injuries were critical, an unconfirmed report said. The driver stopped and...
Firefighters Free Severely Injured Driver In NJ Turnpike Pileup
Firefighters extricated the driver of a Lincoln SUV following a chain-reaction crash involving a tractor-trailer on the northbound New Jersey Turnpike in Bergen County. Four victims in all were hospitalized, one of whom was in traumatic arrest, following the pileup shortly before noon Monday near the Emerson Street overpass in Ridgefield Park, responders said.
Florida man, 85, killed in 4-vehicle crash on N.J. Turnpike
An 85-year-old Florida man died and four people were hurt Monday morning in a four-vehicle crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Bergen County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 11:39 a.m. in the northbound lanes to I-80 at milepost 117.8 in Ridgefield Park, according to New Jersey State Police.
Body Camera Footage Of Non-Fatal Shooting Released
PLEASANTVILLE – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has released video footage from multiple body worn cameras, as well as 911 audio recordings, of a non-fatal shooting that involved a police officer. On May 24, an officer shot Jalial Whitted, 37, of Pleasantville in Pleasantville, Atlantic County, while responding...
Department Of Corrections Officers, Inmates Among 10 Hospitalized In Westampton Township Crash
WESTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey Department of Corrections vehicle crashes, sending 10 people, including three children, to the hospital. It happened at 9:40 a.m. Monday, near Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton Township. The Department of Corrections confirms that three of their officers and three inmates were injured. They were all taken to Capitol Health for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. The DOC van collided with a van operated by the Friends of Cyrus program. Three children and the driver in that van also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Westampton Township police say the Friends of Cyrus van failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by the DOC van.
FREEHOLD: MILLSTONE MAN ARRESTED IN FATAL SHOOTING
A Millstone Township man has been arrested and criminally charged with fatally shooting an acquaintance last month, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Tuesday. David A. Bulk, 71, is charged with first-degree Murder and a related second-degree weapons offense in connection with the death of 49-year-old Gerard Carpinello of...
Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Roosevelt Boulevard crash, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A crash on Roosevelt Boulevard turned deadly when the driver of a motorcycle was killed Monday night. Police say a speeding Suzuki Samurai collided with a Cadillac that was exiting a parking lot onto the 7200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Castor. The motorcycle driver, identified as 30-year-old...
2-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Backyard North Jersey Pool
A 2-year-old boy drowned in his family's backyard pool over the weekend in Union County, authorities said. Family members pulled the boy from the pool on the 400 block of McKinley Street in Linden and immediately began CPR on Sunday, July 31, Linden Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said. The boy...
