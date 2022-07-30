How VALORANT Franchising Can Hurt the Grassroots Scene

thegamehaus.com
Valorant Last Chance Qualifiers 2022: Where to Watch & Who’s Playing
The VCT 2022 Tour is beginning to reach its conclusion. The second and final Masters tournament ended with OpTic Gaming taking the first place spot to go to Champions in Istanbul later this year. Next for North America, though, is the Valorant Last Chance Qualifiers 2022. This will be the final tournament before Champions and decide what team from the lower bracket will take the third and last NA slot in the championships along with XSet and OpTic.
Elestrals Announced: YouTuber aDrive’s First Card Game
After teasing it for the past few days, Pokemon YouTuber aDrive revealed him brand new card game. Elestrals will be a brand new trading card game from the mind of someone who is very involved with many different TCGs with Pokemon being what aDrive is most known for. There has not been a release date announced yet but there will be a Kickstarter coming in early November. Here is the latest on Elestrals.
MultiVersus; Most Concurrent Players on Steam
After a successful launch, MultiVersus becomes the fighting game with the most concurrent players on Steam. The platform crossover fighter features characters from Warner Bros. intellectual properties. Characters from DC, Cartoon Network, HBO, and more are playable. Successful Launch. After its public launch on Jul. 26, MultiVersus has reached over...
News Reporter Forced To Leave Execution Viewing As ‘Skirt Was Too Short’
Journalist Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara was asked to leave an Alabama prison because her skirt was too short. In a story that makes it feel like we've travelled back in time 100 years, Ivana was stopped from reporting on an execution because of what she was wearing. The accomplished journalist was...
Pokemon Paldea Map Revealed
The latest Pokemon Presents revealed a lot about the newest games in the franchise. It mostly focused on the brand new ride Pokemon, the story, how big the region is and a few new Pokemon. The Pokemon Paldea map was first shown a bit in the Presents and now has been completely revealed. Here is a look at the Pokemon Paldea Map.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet New Pokemon Revealed
After an almost two-month drought of news, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet finally had some aspects revealed. Most of the reveals had been leaked by a riddler/leaker but for those who were able to avoid them, there was brand new information. One of the reveals that everyone looks forward to is brand new Pokemon. While there were Pokemon Scarlet and Violet New Pokemon revealed during this latest Pokemon Presents, there weren’t many.
MultiVersus Shaggy Build
MultiVersus is home to various Warner Brothers icons. Each character has its designated role. Shaggy from Scooby Doo is a heavy-hitting bruiser who dishes out heavy and hard-hitting damage. For any players interested in playing him here is the best MultiVersus Shaggy build. It’s important to understand regardless of which...
Will Project L Be Free to Play?
Both fighting game fans and Riot Games enthusiasts received some great news earlier this week. On Monday August 1, Project L’s executive producer Tom Cannon made an announcement highlighting one of the biggest questions about Riot’s latest game. Cannon revealed in a short video that Project L will be free to play. The untitled fight game will focus on overall availability for players everywhere, starting with a zero-dollar price tag.
Multiversus Perk List: Every Signature and Universal Perk
One of the best parts of Multiversus is that the game is not just fighting. There is some strategy involved before the fights even begin. That is why Warner Brothers added the perks system. This allows for each character to not only feel unique but also built in ways that require thinking. Here is a Multiversus Perk List for every character and every available Perk.
Pokemon GO Ultra Beasts and Shaymin Announced
Hello, trainers. Today is a momentous day for Pokemon GO players. Pokemon GO has now reached up to Gen 7 of the Pokemon roster. And while trainers are most likely having a ball with catching Alolan Pokemon, they will be happy to know that Ultra Beasts will also be coming to GO as the finale of GO Fest. This piece will run down how to get the Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO, along with details of the event.
Could Vantage’s Mother be Apex Legends Scryer?
For those who aren’t aware, data miners leaked the next nine heroes that are supposed to be added to the Apex Games. Among those names is one called Scryer, who appears to mess around vision and scanning. With season 14 just around the corner, Xiomara Contreras, aka Vantage and her trailers are already out. However, with them emerged a theory, could Xenia Contreras, Vantage’s mother be Apex Legends Scryer, the leaked legend?
‘America’s Got Talent’ Introduces Two Massive Twists Ahead of Live Shows
With the first live shows of its Season 17 set to start next week, “America’s Got Talent” is reportedly introducing two massive twists. TV Line reports that while nearly 140 acts received “yes” votes from the “America’s Got Talent” judges in the previous season. The tally would then go down to 36 per judge, Simon Cowell. And those acts would be seen in the live shows.
L1NK joins Acend for EMEA LCQ, leaves Team Liquid
The 2022 VALORANT Champions Tour enters its final stage, with Champions Istanbul the last international tournament for the year. Champions features the top sixteen teams from all regions in the 2022 VCT. In EMEA, FunPlus Phoenix and Fnatic have already claimed two out of three Champions slots from the overall Circuit Point standings. Eight teams now fight in the Last Chance Qualifier for the third remaining spot as EMEA’s representative. Previous 2021 VCT Champions Acend find themselves as the fifth seed in entering the tournament and lacked a fifth member following the benching of Aleksander “zeek” Zygmunt. In his place, Travis “L1NK” Mendoza has been transferred from Team Liquid, now serving as Acend’s fifth player in the EMEA LCQ.
Illaoi Annouced as Newest Fighter in Project L
To kick off the month of August, the Project L team had a few announcements to share with the fighting game community. On Monday August 1, Tom Cannon and the Project L team shared a short video to update everyone on the game’s progress. Not only will the game be free to play, but the team also shared their excitement for the latest champion to join the roster. Illaoi, the bruising top laner, will be added to Project L.
TSM Solo: Another Feather in His Cap
Colin “Solo” Earnest has had a long and tumultuous career in the professional league of legends scene. He now makes that career longer, and most likely more tumultuous, by becoming TSM Solo. Solo first forayed into pro League of Legends in 2014 with Zenith Esports. Since then he has bounced from team to team in both the challenger/academy level and at the mainstage LCS level. Now that he has joined TSM, Solo has represented no fewer than eleven unique organizations. The longest Solo has ever stayed with a team was with Clutch Gaming. He lasted nearly a year spanning between December of 2017 and ending right before the one year mark in November of 2018.
Stories from the LCS Academy Summer Split
Quietly, North America has had a resurgence when it comes to talent development — with names coming from the academy division and finding homes in the majors. Following a clear market correction in 2021, the academy season is finally seeing one of the best prospects in North America battle it out to showcase their skills and potentially earn a main roster spot. While organizations are still figuring out that second piece — looking at you, 100 Thieves — there has been more intention with how talent is brought in. One of the biggest examples was the signing of Cheng “Alex” “S0ul” Luo to their academy division, who was in a position to get early playing time in the LCS due to his fluency in Mandarin and English. He would get promoted due to unforeseen circumstances yet the original logic still plays.
MultiVersus Utility Perks Tier List Open Beta
MultiVersus has just launched its open beta with a cast of iconic Warner Brothers and their unique perks. The game offers a variety of different utility perks for players to use. Here are the best MultiVersus utility perks in the open beta. It’s important to understand regardless of which perks...
God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses
God of War games have always been one of the biggest ones in the Playstation catalog. With the launch of God of War seeing Kratos and his son in the Norse mythology, the franchise was reborn. Bringing the franchise was certainly a good call as it was one of the best games of the year. Now the sequel is on its way and fans will want to know, what is the God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses?
What is the God of War Ragnarok Release Date?
God of War games have always been one of the biggest ones in the Playstation catalog. With the launch of God of War seeing Kratos and his son in the Norse mythology, the franchise was reborn. Bringing the franchise was certainly a good call as it was one of the best games of the year. Now the sequel is on its way and fans will want to know, what is the God of War Ragnarok Release Date?
TMNT The Cowabunga Collection Release Date
Cowabunga dude. Everyone’s favorite ninja turtles are back. Well they are back from the past? Many of the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are making their way to game systems everywhere. With 13 TMNT games coming back out in this collection, fans will be wondering what is the TMNT The Cowabunga Collection Release Date?
