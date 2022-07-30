ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

16-year-old killed in shooting at Garden Walk Condos in Bradenton

By Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iTCfG_0gyoVjBx00

A 16-year-old was killed in a shooting Friday evening in Bradenton.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of the shooting in the parking lot of Garden Walk Condos, at 5310 26th St. W.

Several males were sitting in a parked car when another male, possibly a teenager, got in the car. A short time later, the same male left the car and started shooting at it. As the car fled the complex, gunfire hit the teen in the car, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Another Bradenton shooting: 'He won't be bothering you anymore.' Bradenton man fatally shot girlfriend's father on front lawn, MCSO says

More: Manatee County Jail inmate awaiting trial on sex charges dies in custody

More: Teen charged with manslaughter after 16-year-old friend dies from accidental shooting

The victim was taken by his friends to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives have identified a juvenile suspect and are following leads. No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.

This has been the second shooting in Bradenton this week.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: 16-year-old killed in shooting at Garden Walk Condos in Bradenton

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

19-year-old in critical condition after Fruitville Road crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tuesday morning crash between a sedan and a semitrailer has left a 19-year-old Sarasota man in critical condition, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Fruitville Road, east of I-75 at Debrecen Road. Investigators say the sedan driven by the Sarasota man was heading north on Debrecen Road approaching Fruitville. As the sedan pulled into the intersection, he pulled into the path of the semi, heading west on Fruitville.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Neighbors struggling with deadly Bradenton apartment shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Neighbors in the Garden Walk in Bradenton are saddened over the deadly shooting that happened on Friday night in their apartment complex. A 16-year-old boy is dead, and a 15-year-old is charged with second-degree murder. “I’m shocked,” said Jane Berman, a Garden Walk resident. “I was...
BRADENTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Manatee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Bradenton, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Manatee County, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota deputies to focus attention where pedestrians are most at risk

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies will be conducting extra patrols in several areas in Sarasota County prone to pedestrian fatalities, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The sheriff’s office has received funding for a High Visibility Enforcement initiative for overtime hours to conduct operations and special training on...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Missing-Runaway Trinity Latorre Located Safe

  ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Trinity Latorre has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Trinity Latorre, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. According to deputies, Latorre is 5’8”, around 175 lbs., with blue eyes and red hair, and was last seen
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Garden Walk Condos#Mcso#Manatee Memorial Hospital#Sarasota Herald Tribune
Mysuncoast.com

16-year-old shot and killed in Bradenton, suspect arrested

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A teen is dead and another is in custody after a shots were fired in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies report they responded to a shooting call around 6 p.m. Friday night in the parking lot of the Garden Walk Condos.
BRADENTON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lightning strikes house causing a fire in Charlotte County

A house was struck by lightning in Charlotte County causing a fire on Tuesday. According to the Charlotte County Fire Department, the house in Port Charlotte was struck by lighting mostly damaging the attic. Crews on the scene are monitoring the area to be sure no hot spots pop up.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Crash shuts down Fruitville Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash between a semitrailer and a sedan closed down Fruitville Road east on I-75 for a few hours Tuesday morning the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. One person was injured and taken to a hospital. The crash, which happened about 8:45 a.m. at Debreca...
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died on Monday afternoon after he crashed into a utility pole, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. 301 and Bloomindale Ridge Drive. The 46-year-old motorcyclist was traveling northbound when he failed to follow a curve in the road. Troopers said the motorcyclist left […]
RIVERVIEW, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
905K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy