16-year-old killed in shooting at Garden Walk Condos in Bradenton

A 16-year-old was killed in a shooting Friday evening in Bradenton.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of the shooting in the parking lot of Garden Walk Condos, at 5310 26th St. W.

Several males were sitting in a parked car when another male, possibly a teenager, got in the car. A short time later, the same male left the car and started shooting at it. As the car fled the complex, gunfire hit the teen in the car, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

The victim was taken by his friends to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives have identified a juvenile suspect and are following leads. No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.

This has been the second shooting in Bradenton this week.

