Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 7 Audric Estime, sophomore running back, No. 2 on the shortened depth chart

irish.nbcsports.com
Related
NBC Sports
How Williams assisted with Deebo's negotiations with 49ers
SANTA CLARA — Trent Williams should be credited with an assist for helping the 49ers agree to a contract extension with Deebo Samuel. The All-Pro left tackle is very close to the star receiver. The two have spent time together during multiple offseasons working out in Texas which led to their now-famous pregame walks out onto the field.
NBC Sports
Eagles rookie felt like he belonged from Day 1
When the Eagles opened training camp last week, Jason Kelce was still recovering from a bout of COVID and did not practice. The rookie second-round pick from the first snap of his first training camp practice was inserted into the first-team offense in place of an all-time great in the middle of one of the best offensive lines in football.
NBC Sports
DeAndre Hopkins: NFL PED policy is too black and white, I tested positive for trace amount
Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss the first six games of the season because of a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance, but Hopkins doesn’t think that’s right. Hopkins doesn’t deny that he tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine, but he says he had only a...
NBC Sports
The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”
If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing
The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
NBC Sports
Kerr: JaMychal is 'one guy replacing two' on Warriors roster
After winning the biggest prize in basketball by defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors stumbled into a few offseason losses. Gary Payton II opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers. Otto Porter Jr. went north to the Toronto Raptors. Nemanja Bjelica packed his bags and crossed the pond to Turkey.
NBC Sports
Lions expect Quintez Cephus to miss a short period of time with leg injury
Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus needed assistance to leave the field on Tuesday after suffering an injury to his leg, but it should not be long before he’s able to rejoin the team at practice. Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Wednesday that Cephus avoided a major injury...
NBC Sports
Shane Waldron: Geno Smith continues to get more first-team reps than Drew Lock
The Seahawks are fewer than six weeks away from a Monday night showdown with the Broncos and Russell Wilson. So when will the Seahawks know who the successor to Wilson will be?. “Denver,” offensive coordinator Shane Waldron told reporters on Tuesday. Waldron added that the team has a plan....
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Warner, Jennings rave about new 'lockdown' corner Ward
It looks like new 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward is making an impression on his teammates. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, both Fred Warner and Jauan Jennings raved about Ward's impact and how he has conducted himself thus far in training camp, with the former calling Ward a "pure lockdown corner."
NBC Sports
Giants sign Jarrod Wilson
The Giants have made a move to solidify some depth in their defensive backfield. New York announced on Monday that the team has signed veteran safety Jarrod Wilson. As a corresponding move, the team waived cornerback Jarren Williams with an injury designation. Wilson played for both the Jets and 49ers...
NBC Sports
Lance continues ups, downs against elite 49ers defense in camp
SANTA CLARA — Trey Lance is going through the natural growing pains of facing an elite defense — the 49ers. While the young quarterback has had moments of showing why coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch traded up to draft the North Dakota State product, Lance has had his work cut out for him. With Nick Bosa constantly in his face, Lance has seen a challenging first few practices of training camp.
NBC Sports
49ers' red-zone defense makes it difficult for Lance at camp
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance and the 49ers’ offense had their first look at going up against the team’s formidable defense in the red zone. The windows were tighter and they quickly slammed shut. Lance had difficulty finding anyone open, which forced him to show some of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Evan Link, 4-star OT out of DC, reveals B1G commitment
Evan Link – a 4-star offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class – is heading to the B1G via a commitment to Michigan. Link is one of the best offensive line recruits in the Class of 2023 and he plays for Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C. On Monday, the recruit announced his commitment to Michigan on Twitter.
NBC Sports
Deebo, Lance building chemistry as pair excites 49ers crowd
SANTA CLARA -- Signing autographs. Dancing on the sideline. Deebo Samuel is back, and he made his presence known at 49ers training camp on Tuesday both on and off the turf. After participating in a small number of plays during Monday’s 11-on-11 team drills, Samuel’s second day on the practice field saw him much more involved.
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Marsh, 4-star 2024 WR, announces B1G commitment
Nick Marsh has over a year until he’ll be able to sign, but on Sunday he made his verbal commitment. The blue-chip wide receiver has pledged to play for Mel Tucker’s Michigan State program. Marsh, out of River Rouge (Michigan), shared the news via Twitter. Marsh made his...
247Sports
Michigan commitment receives initial 247Sports ranking
Shortly after making his verbal commitment to the Wolverines, 2023 edge Aymeric Koumba received an initial three-star, 88 grade from our 247Sports national analysts. Koumba committed to the Wolverines on July 15th, a little over a month after being offered by defensive line coach Mike Elston. Last week, TMI's Sam...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Eagles training camp observations: Jalen Hurts makes it rain
The Eagles had their most intense practice so far of training camp on Tuesday morning. Their first day in full pads coincided with some high temperatures and a longer practice that lasted over an hour and a half. The Eagles will have a walkthrough on Wednesday and will be back...
NBC Sports
Undrafted Carson Strong reflects on path to joining Eagles
Carson Strong went to the Senior Bowl and showed everybody his knee was healthy. Then he went to the Combine and showed everybody his knee was healthy. Then he sat and watched seven rounds of the NFL draft and realized that despite round after round of physicals and a clean bill of health from his doctors, nobody really believed his knee was healthy.
NBC Sports
Bears feeling “urgency to get it right” on offense
After a rocky outing by the offense in Monday’s practice, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that quarterback Justin Fields is working through things in a new offense with things being installed every day. Eberflus didn’t speak to reporters on Tuesday, but would have had to address another rough...
NBC Sports
Shanahan was ready to step in if Deebo talks went on any longer
SANTA CLARA -- Kyle Shanahan did not get involved in contract talks with 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, but the coach revealed that there was a point where he might have. On Monday, after the 49ers inked a three-year contract extension with their All-Pro wideout, Shanahan spoke to the media and shared his side of the experience.
Comments / 0