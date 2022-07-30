MFA Oil has resumes sales of unleaded fuel at its Break Time locations
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)
MFA Oil Company says it has resolved the unleaded fuel issues at its Break Time gas stations.
The sale of unleaded fuel at Break Time gas stations in the Mid-Missouri area have resumed.
Sales of unleaded fuel were put to a halt after the company says, a fuel mix-up caused them to partially shut down seven locations.
An investigation revealed fuel issues at Break Time locations but the affected stores are once again selling unleaded fuel and included:
- Break Time - 1200 Missouri Blvd., Jefferson City, Mo.
- Break Time- 1904 W. Main St., Jefferson City, Mo.
- Break Time - 1907 E. McCarty St., Jefferson City, Mo.
- Break Time - 808 E. Broadway Blvd., Sedalia, Mo.
- Break Time - 318 W. Broadway Blvd., Sedalia, Mo.
- Break Time - 200 W. Buchannan St., California, Mo.
Anyone who believes their vehicle is experiencing issues is asked to call 800-876-6357 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 4: 30 p.m. Customers will want to press 1 for human resources and then 2 for the claims team.
The post MFA Oil has resumes sales of unleaded fuel at its Break Time locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS .
Comments / 0