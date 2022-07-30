ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

MFA Oil has resumes sales of unleaded fuel at its Break Time locations

By Erika McGuire
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaC4L_0gyoVc0s00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

MFA Oil Company says it has resolved the unleaded fuel issues at its Break Time gas stations.

The sale of unleaded fuel at Break Time gas stations in the Mid-Missouri area have resumed.

Sales of unleaded fuel were put to a halt after the company says, a fuel mix-up caused them to partially shut down seven locations.

An investigation revealed fuel issues at Break Time locations but the affected stores are once again selling unleaded fuel and included:

  • Break Time - 1200 Missouri Blvd., Jefferson City, Mo.
  • Break Time- 1904 W. Main St., Jefferson City, Mo.
  • Break Time - 1907 E. McCarty St., Jefferson City, Mo.
  • Break Time - 808 E. Broadway Blvd., Sedalia, Mo.
  • Break Time - 318 W. Broadway Blvd., Sedalia, Mo.
  • Break Time - 200 W. Buchannan St., California, Mo.

Anyone who believes their vehicle is experiencing issues is asked to call 800-876-6357 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 4: 30 p.m. Customers will want to press 1 for human resources and then 2 for the claims team.

The post MFA Oil has resumes sales of unleaded fuel at its Break Time locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakeexpo.com

138 Isle Pointe, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

What an incredible find! Deep Water, Gorgeous Sunsets, Private Waterfront, Dock & a 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Home on the Big Niangua is just what the doctor ordered! Enjoy the rest of your summer skiing, fishing, swimming or just relaxing on the dock or any of your private decks. This home has been loved by the same family since it was built. This is the first time it has been offered! Pride of ownership will not leave you disappointed. The kitchen has been updated with the cabinets painted white, marble-look countertops & stainless-steel appliances. You will love the look of the wood grain ceramic tile in the lower level. Each level offers 2 Bedrooms. The lower-level bedrooms are nonconforming due to egress. Just wait until you get to see the number of entertaining areas this property has to offer. This home offers newer siding, windows, roof, kitchen appliances & water heater. The Master Suite is nicely sized & offers a great walk-in shower that was installed last year. This will go fast!
CAMDENTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

5197 Lois Lane, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Hard to find, cove protected home with main channel views conveniently located at the 19 mm of Lake of the Ozarks. The perfect Osage Beach location, close to everything! Modern home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and over 2,800 sq feet. As soon as you walk in you will be drawn to the large lakeside windows with spectacular views. As you work your way out to one of the several nice decks you will appreciate the cove protection yet amazing main channel views. It's also an easy walk down to the two well boat dock complete with hoists, ladder and slide! This is a great place to relax and float. Inside you will find vaulted ceilings, a beautiful fireplace and a very open kitchen/dining area. This is a low maintenance home, with a two car garage, great floorplan and an even better location! Main level master bedroom and bath with a lower level featuring 3 bedrooms and a very comfortable family room with wet bar. Deep water, great dock and a quality home!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
City
Sedalia, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Traffic
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Industry
Sedalia, MO
Business
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Industry
Local
Missouri Business
Sedalia, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Traffic
California, MO
Business
Jefferson City, MO
Business
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City Break Time location selling unleaded fuel again after diesel mix-up

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia-based business is starting to resume the sale of unleaded fuel at some of its gas stations. MFA Oil Company, which owns Break Time gas stations, posted to Facebook on Thursday about the issues with the fuel. According to the company, workers learned late on Wednesday about a problem with unleaded The post Jefferson City Break Time location selling unleaded fuel again after diesel mix-up appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kttn.com

BTC Bank announces the purchase of Merchants and Farmers Bank

BTC Bank announces it has signed an agreement to purchase Merchants and Farmers Bank with locations in Salisbury, Fayette, Columbia, and Hardin, Missouri. The terms of the purchase provide for BTC Bank to acquire substantially all of the assets and deposits associated with Merchants and Farmers Bank. “We are excited...
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mfa Oil#Broadway#Gas Prices#Linus Business#Business Industry#Mfa Oil Company
myozarksonline.com

Missouri Department of Transportation has another road designated for changes

Missouri Department of Transportation has another road designated for changes. Contractors working for MODOT will implement changes to the intersection of Highway 7 and Old Route 5 in Camden County, with work scheduled to begin today. Under the new configuration, both northbound Old Route 5 and southbound Route 7 traffic will be required to stop at the Route 7 intersection. Meanwhile, northbound Route 7 traffic making a left turn onto southbound Old Route 5 will be required to stop. Drivers traveling on northbound Old Route 7 that plan to continue north will yield to traffic already proceeding through the intersection. Traffic volumes along Route 5 have changed since the construction of the bypass through Camdenton. This change will improve the overall efficiency of the intersection, allowing more continuous movement for Route 7 travelers.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

72nd Cole County Fair ride and food locations pass inspetion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Friday and Saturday are the last days of the Cole County Fair, which offers food, music, and an impressive amount of rides and attractions. All nineteen rides have passed safety inspections, and the health department approved the three locations offering food. The fair is in its 72nd year and remains a celebrated tradition The post 72nd Cole County Fair ride and food locations pass inspetion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia residents react to potential surveillance footage program

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia City Council will vote Monday night on authorizing funds to purchase a real-time crime control surveillance system for the Columbia Police Department, and city residents say they are in favor of the sytem. The software would give CPD immediate access body-worn cameras, drones and other feeds throughout the city only if there The post Columbia residents react to potential surveillance footage program appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
myozarksonline.com

Stop sign at Highway 5 and 7 in Camden County

Drivers who travel Old Route 5 and Highway 7 in Camden County may have noticed some changes to traffic flow today. Modot Area Engineer Danny Roeger said they have added stop signs at Old Route 5 and Highway 7…. Those traveling on Route 7 will need to yield or stop...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy