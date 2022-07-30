Porsche Taycan Breaks Ground On New Experience Center With Dirty Burnouts

The incredibly pretty BMW 507 is one of the most aesthetically pleasing designs to ever come from the German automaker. There's a simplicity and gracefulness to its design that is missing in modern BMWs, including the otherwise capable Z4 Roadster. Decades later, BMW released the beautiful Z8. Clearly inspired by the 507, we named the Z8 as one of the best BMWs that didn't need an M badge. It even inspired a gorgeous Z4 restomod. The Z8 is exceedingly rare, with only around 2,500 examples making it to the USA. When one goes up for sale, it invariably gets snapped up quickly for a sky-high price. But the example seen here and listed by Gooding & Company is particularly special.

