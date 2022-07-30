The Google Pixel’s squeeze for assistant was a button without a button

www.theverge.com
Free Samsung Galaxy update turns your handset into an even better camera phone
If you own a Samsung phone, there's now one more way to take fantastic pictures on your mobile, and it doesn't cost you a penny. The company has just released a new app called Galaxy Enhance-X, which you can download on Samsung phones using the Galaxy store – it's a free app but it does need 123MB of free space (which really isn't that much).
knowtechie.com
Should you buy the iPhone 14?
Apple’s iPhone 14 is coming later this year. We’ve seen so many leaks of the design and rumors of other features that we might as well have seen the legitimate device. What those leaks don’t say, however, is if you should buy one. Sure, the cameras will...
5 new iPhone features in iOS 16 that’ll make your life easier
With August creeping up around the corner, we’re only a few short weeks away from the official iOS 16 release. Barring any unforeseen developments, iOS 16 will arrive in late September, a few days after the iPhone 14 drops. As we saw at WWDC, iOS 16 is chockfull of new features and performance enhancements that, taken together, will certainly improve the overall user experience.
CNET
iOS 15.6 Is Here: All the Updates That Hit Your iPhone
Apple released iOS 15.6 on Wednesday along with a handful of other software updates for its devices. The updated iPhone software includes bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for the TV app aimed at live sports. The...
CNET
Before Downloading iOS 15.6, Check Out All the Updates It Brings to iPhone
Apple released iOS 15.6 on July 20, which means you can now download the update to your iPhone. The new mobile operating system folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
ZDNet
How much RAM does your Windows 10 PC need?
Random access memory -- often referred to as "RAM" -- is vital for your computer system to open, run, and manage programs, applications, and services. Most computers nowadays come standard with at least 8GB of RAM, but for gamers, professionals, and power users, don't be surprised to see kits with three to four times as much.
The Verge
How to customize the new Home app in iOS 16
There’s a major redesign coming to Apple’s HomeKit Home app with iOS 16 this fall. I recently previewed all the new features arriving on the smart home platform, but I wanted to do a quick tutorial on one of my favorite new features: customization. In the new Home...
notebookcheck.net
Rogbid King Android smartwatch arrives with dual cameras and face unlock feature
The Rogbid King smartwatch has been launched and is shipping globally from China. The gadget has a 1.75-in IPS screen with a 320 x 385 px resolution. The wearable runs on Android 9.1, has a nano-SIM card slot, and supports 4G. The device has dual cameras, with a 5 MP front-facing camera and an 8 MP side camera. The camera enables features such as 0.1-second face unlock and video calling.
The Verge
Google Meet meets Duo Meet, with Meet in Duo but Duo isn’t going into Meet
In June, Google announced that it’s bringing the features of Meet into the Duo app — and that transformation begins today. Google isn’t technically getting rid of either app; Duo’s getting rebranded as Meet with the features from both apps, and Meet’s staying Meet. Yes,...
makeuseof.com
How to Disable Google Assistant on Android
Google Assistant is the default digital assistant that comes integrated into the Google app pre-installed on all Android phones. While some people use it regularly, others not so much. In this guide, we'll see how you can turn off Google Assistant on your Android phone. We'll also see how to...
The Verge
Amazon’s Luna game streaming service arrives on Samsung’s 2022 smart TVs and monitors
Amazon’s game streaming service, Luna, is launching on Samsung’s 2022 smart TVs and monitors today. Luna will be part of the Samsung Gaming Hub, which includes services like Google Stadia, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Nvidia’s GeForce Now. Samsung launched the gaming hub in late June, with the Xbox TV app exclusive to Samsung’s 2022 smart TVs and monitors.
technewstoday.com
How to See Deleted Notifications on iPhone?
We receive many notifications in a day, and sometimes we clear them without even taking a look at them. If you have deleted an important notification from your lock screen accidentally, then you might be wishing to have a time machine. That’s not really possible, but we can help you retrieve past notifications in other possible ways.
How to use find my phone on Android
Google’s Android OS comes with a handy feature that helps you find your phone on Android, the feature is called Find My Device and it works with tablets as well as smartphones. This guide is designed to show you how to use Find My Device on Android. Find My...
The Verge
Jetpack Joyride is getting an Apple Arcade-exclusive sequel
Jetpack Joyride, one of my favorite iOS games of all time, is getting a sequel that will be available exclusively on Apple Arcade. You’ll be able to play Jetpack Joyride 2 on Apple’s $4.99-per-month games subscription service beginning August 19th. Jetpack Joyride 2 looks like it will carry...
PC Magazine
Hey Google, How Do I Take a Screenshot on an Android Device?
Taking a screenshot on your Android device sounds like a simple task. You just hit a few buttons and the screen is saved to your phone. However, Android devices are not as uniform as iPhone, so methods can differ depending on the device manufacturer and OS version you're running. Phones...
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro receive new camera feature from their cheaper sibling
Google has brought the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro up to feature parity with the Pixel 6a, its new mid-range smartphone that it started shipping last week. At Google I/O 2022, Google showcased a new Magic Eraser feature, functionality that was exclusive to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro before the Pixel 6a arrived. While Google did not provide much information, Mishaal Rahman later highlighted Magic Eraser's Camouflage feature on Twitter.
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential review
First-party devices from the likes of Google and Amazon usually get all the attention when it comes to smart speakers and smart displays. But plenty of other companies make great smart displays too — and Lenovo has been making them for years now. The latest iteration of the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential swaps out Google Assistant for Alexa, but keeps the low price and many of the smart features.
Phone Arena
iOS 16 Lock Screen: here are all the widgets you can add
In our iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide article — if you haven't checked that out yet, you should definitely go and read it — we talked about the new iOS 16 lock screen customization options and how — for the first time on an iPhone — you can personalize your iPhone's lock screen by adding various filter effects to its wallpaper and changing its clock's font, color, and even numerical system.
The Verge
A man made millions unlocking T-Mobile phones with stolen passwords
A jury has found Argishti Khudaverdyan, a former owner of a T-Mobile store, guilty of using stolen credentials to unlock “hundreds of thousands of cellphones” from August 2014 to June 2019 (via PCMag). According to a press release from the Department of Justice and an indictment filed earlier this year, Khudaverdyan made around $25 million from the scheme, which also involved bypassing carrier blocks put on lost or stolen cell phones.
How to activate Transparency mode on the Pixel Buds Pro
The Pixel Buds Pro not only include true Active Noise Cancelation, but also feature a Transparency mode. Here's how you can use it.
