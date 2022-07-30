Nevada casinos end year with another $1B win; Stateline way down in June

www.tahoedailytribune.com
Fox5 KVVU
Here’s how much you need to make in order to rent apartment in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As rents continue to skyrocket across the country, a new report looked at how much a person needs to make in each state and areas in order to afford rent on a two-bedroom apartment. Published by the Low Income Housing Coalition, the report, dubbed “Out...
Elko Daily Free Press
Nevada Mining Association lists operator safety awards
RENO – The Nevada Mining Association announced the names of mining operations receiving the 2022 Mine Operator Safety Awards to be presented at the Nevada Mining Convention Sept. 7-10 at Harrah’s at Lake Tahoe. “Workplace safety continues to be the number one priority across Nevada’s mining industry,” said...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the most expensive homes in Nevada
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Nevada using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Active registered voters on decline in Nevada
The number of active registered voters in Nevada dropped by 1.04% over the past month, according to the Nevada Secretary of State.
Elko Daily Free Press
'Historic' wet surge coming north through Nevada
ELKO -- A “historic” surge of monsoon moisture is spreading across the Silver State today, according to the National Weather Service. “To put this moisture into context this is at 200 to 300 percent of normal, placing it comfortably at historic levels,” forecasters said. The greatest threat from flash flooding is across central Nevada and Nye County, where over one inch of rain is expected in places through Tuesday.
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on August 2
One of the leading cannabis companies in the United States, Trulieve, announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona. Located at 1007 N. 7th St in Phoenix, the doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., seven days a week. This is the first marijuana dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix.
Monsoon thunderstorms still targeting southern Nevada
Blue skies and oh, so muggy to start our Monday. We’ll be on the lookout for thunderstorms again on this first day of August and some of those storms could bring very heavy rain this afternoon and evening. There are flood watches posted for areas of southern Nevada until late tonight. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW […]
Cannabis businesses frustrated by $111-per-hour bills for state regulator tasks
“Why are fees being billed for routine staff activities … when the regulator's already been fully funded because the Legislature made it a priority starting in 2017?” Martin said. The post Cannabis businesses frustrated by $111-per-hour bills for state regulator tasks appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada U.S. Senate, governor debates scheduled with candidate participation unclear
KLAS 8 News Now in Las Vegas and UNLV announced Monday they would jointly host debates for Nevada’s hotly-contested governor and U.S. Senate races — though it was not immediately clear if any of the four major campaigns have committed to attending those debates. The post Nevada U.S. Senate, governor debates scheduled with candidate participation unclear appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
CBS Austin
How Southern Nevada's recent storms have affected Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday's downpour, which ranged anywhere from three-tenths of an inch at Harry Reid International Airport to more than 1 inch on the Las Vegas Strip, is certainly welcome. But what about the bigger picture: do monsoons have an impact on Lake Mead, a principal source...
NV Energy seeks right to stick ratepayers with Greenlink bill
Policy, politics and progressive commentary When NV Energy turned to Nevada lawmakers last year to salvage a massive transmission line project that state utility regulators had already partially denied because of the potential cost to ratepayers, the utility’s CEO testified any increase to customers was years away. “We will put thousands of people to work today and Nevadans will not […] The post NV Energy seeks right to stick ratepayers with Greenlink bill appeared first on Nevada Current.
UPDATE: Floods slam Death Valley, Mojave National Preserve — PHOTOS
Death Valley National Park is working through damage caused by flash floods, and sections of Highway 190 were closed through the park for most of the day.
Fox5 KVVU
Applications open for new Nevada LGBTQ+ student council
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Silver State Equality is launching a new LGBTQ+ Student Advisory Council ahead of the new school year. The goal of the council, which is supported by a gift from NV Energy, is to help create a culture of inclusion in Nevada’s schools while working to counter the bullying, harassment, social isolation and bigotry that dramatically increase risk factors for LGBTQ+ students.
thenevadaindependent.com
Nevada deserves to be first
I come not to bury New Hampshire, but to praise Nevada. Mostly, that is. I know I am a broken record on this, but it’s time that Nevada supplant New Hampshire as the first-in-the-nation state in the presidential nominating process. I understand the competing forces on this – tradition,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Snowshoe’ Thompson re-enactment to tell rarely heard story at Lake of the Sky Amphitheater
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The U.S. Forest Service’s Taylor Creek Visitor Center on Emerald Bay Road in South Lake Tahoe has announced a new addition to their Lake of the Sky Amphitheater evening programs schedule for the whole family. From 7-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, John “Snowshoe”...
Las Vegas residents travel to Arizona in hopes to buy the winning ticket
While Nevada is not part of the lottery, there are several places you can get a ticket including in Arizona, about 30 miles from the Hoover Dam.
Las Vegas restaurant owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
On Tuesday, a local business owner known for operating three Casa Don Juan restaurants across the Las Vegas valley pleaded guilty to tax evasion.
Car swallowed in Death Valley mud as flash floods batter California desert
"Turn around, don't drown."
KSLTV
UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
Monsoon by itself has little impact on drought
For July, Las Vegas is already above average in total precipitation. In a drought, this sounds great, but it’s not quite so simple when talking about replenishing our critically draining water basin.
