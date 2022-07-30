Google’s latest multiplayer Doodle lets you play a round of pétanque with your friends

www.theverge.com
PSA: Check your email — Amazon is sending out invites to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X
Back in June, Amazon began offering invite requests for an opportunity to buy the hard-to-get PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles — allowing anyone to try their luck without the stress of a live restock and all the F5 spamming. Now, nearly two months later, Amazon has confirmed via its Amazon Games Twitter account that invites are finally going out for both consoles. These invites will be sent in waves, with another round expected to go out next week.
Google’s brand new Pixel 6A can now install the somewhat new Android 13 beta
The Pixel 6A may have only been released last Thursday, but Google is wasting no time in bringing the latest beta version of Android 13 to its new midrange device. 9to5Google reports that Android 13’s latest beta, version 4.1, is now available for the Pixel 6A. The software was first released last Monday, when it was initially available for the Pixel 4 through 6 Pro.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new trailer shows trainer school and pokécycles
This morning, the Pokémon Company put out a new Pokémon showcase providing updates on the various Pokémon apps and games. The 19-minute video revealed all the fun things being added to games like Pokémon Go and Pokémon Unite as well as a new trailer for the next entries in the Pokémon series, Scarlet and Violet.
Google Meet meets Duo Meet, with Meet in Duo but Duo isn’t going into Meet
In June, Google announced that it’s bringing the features of Meet into the Duo app — and that transformation begins today. Google isn’t technically getting rid of either app; Duo’s getting rebranded as Meet with the features from both apps, and Meet’s staying Meet. Yes,...
These ‘CSS crimes’ turn social media posts into games
It is a truth universally acknowledged that if you build something on the internet, people will find ways to creatively break it. This is exactly what happened with cohost, a new social media platform that allows posts with CSS. Digging through the #interactables hashtag on cohost reveals a bounty of clickable, CSS-enabled experiments that go far beyond GIFs — there’s a WarioWare mug-catching game, an interactive Habbo tribute, magnetic fridge poetry, this absolutely bananas cog machine, and even a “playable” Game Boy Color (which was, at one point, used for a “GIF plays Pokémon” event). Yes, there’s also Doom.
Logitech announces a dedicated cloud gaming handheld that supports Xbox Cloud Gaming and more
Logitech G is working with Tencent Games to launch a dedicated cloud gaming handheld later this year. The new hardware will be designed for cloud gaming services, offering a dedicated device with controls instead of the typical cases you attach to phones. The cloud gaming handheld will support Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia’s GeForce Now service, and Logitech and Tencent are both working with Microsoft and Nvidia on the hardware.
Indonesia unblocks Steam and Yahoo, but Fortnite and FIFA are still banned
Indonesia has lifted its ban on Steam and Yahoo now that both companies complied with the country’s restrictive laws that regulate online activity (via @ZhugeEX). The Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Information (Kominfo) announced the news in a translated update on Twitter, noting that Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2 are back online as well.
Vergecast Work From Home: sailboats, solar generators, and Starlink
Every Wednesday and Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where our editors make sense of the week’s most important technology news. On Wednesdays, editor-at-large David Pierce leads a selection of The Verge’s expert staffers in an exploration of how gadgets and software affect our lives — and which ones you should bring into your home.
Google Search’s built-in timer has disappeared — but it should be returning soon
Until recently, one of the most convenient ways to set a timer was to simply search for one on Google. Punch in a query like “10 minute timer,” and, hey presto, you’d get a ten-minute timer. But last month, reports started to emerge that this feature had disappeared from Google without warning. Search Engine Roundtable was among the first to cover the missing timer on July 20th, citing tweets from around July 18th. The feature is still missing today.
Amazon’s Luna game streaming service arrives on Samsung’s 2022 smart TVs and monitors
Amazon’s game streaming service, Luna, is launching on Samsung’s 2022 smart TVs and monitors today. Luna will be part of the Samsung Gaming Hub, which includes services like Google Stadia, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Nvidia’s GeForce Now. Samsung launched the gaming hub in late June, with the Xbox TV app exclusive to Samsung’s 2022 smart TVs and monitors.
Netflix’s limited-edition Cowboy Bebop vinyl is a very good boy
Netflix’s gamble on Cowboy Bebop has paid off with dividends for fans. A tweet from Wario64 has revealed a limited-edition vinyl collection of the short-lived series’ soundtrack, featuring new music from Yoko Kanno and The Seatbelts. That was always the devil’s bargain with this show. It could have...
You can bring Internet Explorer back to life in Windows 11 if you’re a glutton for punishment
“What is dead may never die.” Much like a White Walker in Game of Thrones, Internet Explorer joins the ranks of the undead that are determined to wreak havoc on humanity. Microsoft tamed the Internet Explorer beast in Windows 11, preventing anyone from summoning it and running its ancient code, but now one dastardly Twitter user has broken Internet Explorer’s chains and set it free to run freely on Windows 11.
Will TikTok Music be the next big podcast platform?
Selena Gomez is reportedly developing a Working Girl reboot, and I don’t know how to feel about it. As the daughter of a Staten Island girl who worked on Wall Street in the ’80s, the original is just too close to my heart. Anyway, let the river run...
Sony says no one used its anonymous Accolades on PS5, so they’re going away
Sony’s getting rid of Accolades, a PlayStation 5 feature present since the system launched, because apparently, no one uses it (via Eurogamer). In case you haven’t heard of it (which wouldn’t be all that surprising), Accolades is a way to anonymously reward other players online for being a “good sport,” “helpful,” or “welcoming,” which then appear on players’ profiles.
Pinterest's new app is here to help you slap together and share a mood board
Today, Pinterest has released a new app on iOS called Shuffles — a collage-style social app where users can create a digital mood board and collaborate with others on the platform, TechCrunch reports. As of today, Shuffles is available via invite, but you can request to be on the app’s wait list.
Discord overhauls its Android app so you won’t have to wait for new features
Discord is overhauling its Android app in the coming weeks so that new features and updates arrive at the same time as iOS and desktop. If you’re a Discord Android user, you’re probably used to seeing new features not appear for months after they were announced on iOS, and we saw that most recently with the Server Profiles feature being available on iOS way before Android.
How to find (and delete) your TikTok history
One of the more frustrating aspects of TikTok used to be the difficulty in finding a video that you really liked and wanted to see again but had accidentally swiped past or watched a day or two ago. Previously, there was a long, complex series of steps you had to follow to find out your watch history on TikTok — making it hardly worth the effort. Now, however, you can easily find your watch history for the past seven days — and, if you want, erase it.
Google adds a tag to identify Asian-owned businesses in Search and Maps
Google is adding a label to help searchers easily find businesses that self-identify as Asian-owned. Google’s addition of business attributes that highlight identity popped up first with tags for women-led businesses in 2018. Later that year, Google added labels to distinguish veteran-owned businesses on searches and Maps. In July...
Polaroid’s excellent Hi-Print instant photo printer is just $69.99
Small instant photo printers can offer a unique and fun way to capture memories while traveling. Sure, they may not have the retro charm of an instant camera, but there’s some charm in being able to quickly print credit card-sized pictures while you’re on the go — you’ll just need to capture them using your smartphone. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, however. After testing several instant cameras myself, I found that, unless you’ve got some photography skills and experience, it’s often easier to take sharper photos with a camera you’re familiar with (even if it’s a phone). As a result, mobile photo printers might be what you’re looking for if you want to print photos that look even better.
Roku has a problem — its buttons aren’t printing enough money
No, you didn't suddenly forget how to read: Roku, the streaming box and service company, is worried about how much money its buttons are bringing in. Not because it suddenly started making clicky actuators for other companies to include in their products (what a pivot that would be), but because Roku’s really an advertising company in streamer’s clothing. And it absolutely has prime real estate to sell to streaming services: for a fee, it’ll plaster their logos onto buttons that customers will likely see every time they use a Roku. Even better, those buttons will only launch that service.
