Indianapolis, IN

Tyler Reddick scores pole for Sunday's Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

By Rob Peeters, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS -- NASCAR's new-for-2022 NextGen car got its first test on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course during qualifying Saturday afternoon. Tyler Reddick took the pole and will lead the field to the green on Sunday.

Reddick, who won his first career NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America earlier this month, posted a time of 1:28.354 and a speed of 99.378 mph. He will be joined on the front row by Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric. Mitchell, Indiana's Chase Briscoe, looking for redemption after 2021's race, will start third.

"I definitely had a little bit of concern missing a little bit in turn 4, but I'm glad it was a good enough lap," said Reddick after qualifying.

"We're gonna have a really good pit stall selection and hopefully have a chance to control the race."

Live Blog: IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix and NASCAR Pennzoil 150 Live Updates

Front Row Motorsport's drivers Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland were fast enough to get into the final round of qualifying. Gilliland, a rookie in Cup for 2022, will start a career best 9th on Sunday. McDowell will start 7th, his best qualifying performance since Road America where he qualified 6th. McDowell has started the last two road course events from the top-10.

Defending champion A.J. Allmendinger will start 20th on Sunday. His teammate, Winamac, Indiana's Justin Haley, will start one row ahead of Allmendinger in 18th.

NASCAR Truck Series at IRP: Grant Enfinger wins TSport 200 at IRP on last lap pass

Ty Gibbs, making just his second career Cup Series start in relief of Kurt Busch, qualified 26th.

Daniil Kvyat, former Formula 1 driver with three Grand Prix podiums, will make his NASCAR debut Sunday coming from 36th position. He will start behind Erik Jones, who on Saturday morning was announced to have signed a new multi-year deal to drive the No. 43 for Petty-GMS.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Tyler Reddick scores pole for Sunday's Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

