Mega Millions drawing July 29, 2022: was there a winner for the $1.33 billion jackpot?

By Emily DeLetter and Jennie Key, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
There was one winner in Friday's Mega Millions drawing, where numbers for the jaw-dropping $1.337 billion. Tuesday's jackpot is $20 million.

The final value was higher than the estimate based on actual sales. It’s the second largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the game, topped only by the $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018. The cash option was $780.5 million.

The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won at $20 million in Tennessee on April 15.

The winning numbers from Friday night's drawing were 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67. The Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier was 2X.

While the massive jackpot went to one ticketholder in Illinois, there were Match 5 $1 million winners in California, two in Florida, two in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, two in Minnesota, two in North Carolina, New Hampshire New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, two in Texas and Wisconsin. There were also Match 5 + Megaplier $3 million winners in Arizona, three in Florida, Iowa and Pennsylvania.

For now, it's still in second place for Mega Millions, trailing just behind the first place lottery, which had a $1.537 billion winning ticket in South Carolina in 2018, according to the lottery's records.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 15, when a ticket in Tennessee won $20 million.

The next drawing is at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Whether you've played before, or if this is your first time trying your luck with the Mega Millions, here's what you need to know ahead of the next drawing.

When are the Mega Millions drawings?

Mega Millions drawings are Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. Ticket sales end at 10:45 p.m. in Kentucky and Indiana.

How to play the Mega Millions

Tickets to Mega Millions cost $2 per play.

There are nine total ways to win a prize, from the jackpot to $2.

Pick five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25.

Choose Easy Pick or Quick Pick to have the terminal randomly pick numbers for you. You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in the drawing.

What is the Megaplier?

Most states offer the Megaplier feature, which increases non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four and five times.

It costs an additional $1 per play. Before each regular Mega Millions drawing, the Megaplier is drawn. From a pool of 15 balls, five are marked with "2X," three with "4X" and one with "5X."

Where to buy Mega Millions tickets

You can play Mega Millions in 47 localities: 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. To find locations, search the Mega Millions website.

In Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, you can buy a Mega Millions ticket at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets until 10:45 p.m. on drawing night.

In Kentucky, residents can also purchase tickets online at www.KYLottery.com.

In Ohio, residents can use Lottery Card available in Kroger, Buehler’s Fresh Foods and Giant Eagle stores. It allows Ohio consumers to enter draw games on their phones and get notified and paid electronically if they win. You can also buy tickets online at www.OhioLottery.com.

What was the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever?

In 2018, one winning ticket in South Carolina sold for a $1.537 billion grand prize, which was the world's largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.

What happens if I win Mega Millions?

Mega Millions offers two options.

You can take annuity, in which you're paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous.

There's also the cash option, a one-time, lump-sum payment equal to all the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool.

