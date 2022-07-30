How To Improve Sound Quality On Windows 11

www.slashgear.com
Related
Google Says It'll Crush The Worst Ads On Android
Google has announced a new policy change regarding interstitial ads that will (hopefully) make them less annoying once the change goes into effect.
Logitech G's Mysterious Gaming Device Will Support Xbox And NVIDIA's Clouds
Logitech has just announced something quite mysterious, and despite the so-called reveal, the product in question continues to be shrouded in mystery. As a result of a collaboration between Tencent Games and Logitech G, a new kind of handheld gaming device is supposed to be arriving later in 2022, but what will it be and what will it do? Let's go over the little we do know and indulge in some delightfully juicy speculation. Previously mostly known for peripherals such as mice, keyboards, and other gaming accessories, Logitech is now venturing into new territory.
The Reason Apple's Macintosh TV Was A Failure
Long before Apple's foray into the streaming world with Apple TV, there was Macintosh TV. At that time, the device was something like no other — a computer-TV hybrid. It was an LC 520 Macintosh computer paired with a 14-inch Sony Trinitron CRT and TV tuner card (via Ars Technica). This means users could both use the device as a computer as well as watch television through a coax cable connection. It also included a CD-ROM drive, allowing owners to insert CDs to view on the CRT screen. Additionally, the Macintosh TV came with a remote control.
Insta360 Link Is An AI-Powered 4K Webcam That Physically Moves To Keep You In Frame
Insta360 is the latest company to introduce a webcam that leverages AI to offer advanced features, including the ability to track you while moving around.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pixel 7, 7 Pro Pre-Order And Launch Dates Outed By Fresh Leak
Nearly three months ago on the eve of Google I/O 2022, Google gave us a sneak peek at the company's next-generation Pixel smartphones. Thanks to this self-released leak, we already know that the Pixel 7 lineup — at least in terms of design — will be very similar to the existing Pixel 6 series. Most notably, both the Pixel 7 smartphones inherit the instantly recognizable Pixel camera bar design, which we saw on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the recently released Pixel 6a. Google seems to have made subtle changes to the camera cutout design, with the Pixel 7 series donning a pill-and-dot cutout for the rear-facing cameras.
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
Latest Windows 11 Insider Update Brings Key Android Gaming Improvements
Microsoft has revealed some new Windows 11 features for Insiders that improve Android gaming on the platform, including several involving controllers.
The Stunning Transformation Of Cell Phones
It's hard to imagine life without a phone in your pocket. The incredible transformation of cell phones proves just how far these modern marvels have come.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Easiest Way To Find Your Android Phone's IP Address
If you have wondered how the requests sent over the internet arrive at the right destination every time, the answer is IP addresses. An Internet Protocol (IP) address is a string of digits and periods given to a network or a device connected to that network. Think of an IP address as the return address on a letter, and the letter as your web requests. The data packets are encoded with an IP address before they're sent over the network. Devices like your Android phone first connect to the network, and in turn, the network gives the phone access to the web. So the network and the phone need unique identifiers — essentially, two types of addresses.
Chromebooks Get More Creative With A New Movie Editor And Enhanced Apps
Chromebooks and devices running Chrome OS have come a long way since the early days of the platform. Although they are still more at home in the education sector, these devices have become more useful for all kinds of computer users, whether they're doing work, having fun, or simply being productive. Unfortunately, Chromebooks still have the stigma of being underpowered laptops running a glorified web browser and many still think they can't be used for serious work outside of documents, spreadsheets, and video chats. In order to remedy that, Google has announced upcoming features and new apps that may help change that misconception, turning Chromebooks into more usable portable workstations for students, office workers, creatives, and everyone in between.
Samsung DIY Repairs Now Have Official Support Through iFixit
As promised, iFixit has finally released DIY repair kits for select newer Samsung Galaxy devices, including two Galaxy S lines and a tablet model.
Amazon Drive Is Getting The Axe
If you have been using Amazon Drive to store your files, now would be a good time to make certain you have local space to download everything at once.
How To Use An Old iPhone As A Dash Cam
A dash cam is an important automotive accessory, but perhaps one isn't in your budget right now. In that case, you can turn your iPhone into a dash cam.
iPhone 14 Leak Alleges Camera Lens Quality Issues, But Impact May Be Minimal
While Android fans might be counting the days to Samsung's next foldable phones, those from Apple's camp are still biding their time for September's big event. The iPhone 14 series will be an interesting batch given the small but important changes that Apple is expected to give the lineup. But while we're still months away from the phones actually shipping to early buyers, it seems that production is already hitting a few snags. This wouldn't be new to Apple, which had to delay the iPhone X launch and push limited quantities of other iPhones due to similar issues. Fortunately, despite the rather bleak atmosphere that these alleged problems are said to be generating, they may have a very limited impact on how many iPhones Apple will be able to ship this fall.
The 1998 Game Controller That Tried To Replace Your Mouse
The ThrustMaster was no great controller, but it also seems like it might have been the precursor to virtual reality hand controllers.
Why You Should Stop Using Google Chrome To Watch Netflix
If you make a habit of watching Netflix on a laptop or desktop, there's a good chance you use Chrome or Firefox to do so. It turns out, though, that using these browsers to watch content on the streaming service can immensely cut down on the quality of whatever show or movie you're watching. The reason has to do with the way each browser handles digital rights management (DRM), which is the way websites authenticate people who are using a program or service to ensure they're allowed to access it, as well as preventing them from copying the content without permission.
Millions Will Get Free Food Delivery in 2022. Are You One of Them?
If you're an Amazon Prime member, you could score $0 food delivery fees for one year.
The STC Executel Was One Of The First Smartphones In 1984
In 1984, a gallon of gas cost $1.13. For a mere $3.36, you could see a movie (maybe Ghostbusters). The Dow Jones Industrial Average (the "stock market") closed at 1,211, and stratospherically high-interest rates bounced between 11.5% and 13.75%. Although first created in 1973, cell phones had only just begun...
Valve Drops A Steam Deck Surprise - And For Once It's Good News
Just over a month ago, Valve announced that it is going to double the rate of shipment for the Steam Deck handheld gaming console. However, that announcement didn't really address the concerns of folks waiting in line for months to get their hands on a reserved unit. There's finally some great news eager fans.
A New Gmail Is Here, And You're Going To See Some Big Changes
It has happened again: Gmail has just received a huge update, and undoubtedly, many people are soon going to have an opinion on it. You may have noticed the changes yourself if you've already checked your email today, and if not, it's possible that the tidal wave of updates hasn't quite hit your shores just yet — but it's coming, so it's best to get ready. In the new Gmail update, Google addresses the fact that many people now use the full range of Google tools as opposed to just email, including messaging and video calls. As a response to that, it's combining Gmail, Google Chat, and Meet into one view in an effort to simplify things.
SlashGear
54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0