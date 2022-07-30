How To Improve Sound Quality On Windows 11

While Android fans might be counting the days to Samsung's next foldable phones, those from Apple's camp are still biding their time for September's big event. The iPhone 14 series will be an interesting batch given the small but important changes that Apple is expected to give the lineup. But while we're still months away from the phones actually shipping to early buyers, it seems that production is already hitting a few snags. This wouldn't be new to Apple, which had to delay the iPhone X launch and push limited quantities of other iPhones due to similar issues. Fortunately, despite the rather bleak atmosphere that these alleged problems are said to be generating, they may have a very limited impact on how many iPhones Apple will be able to ship this fall.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO