Direct mail round-up: Group slams ‘Fake’ Jake Hoffman for liberal spending habits and positions

GOP House candidate Scott Moore claims he’s a lifelong Republican, but bailed on the party in 2016
He returned to the GOP fold in 2018. State House candidate Scott Moore has called himself the only lifelong Republican running in House District 56. But he left the party in Maryland as Donald Trump led Republicans back to the White House in 2016. Voter records from St. Mary’s County,...
Bakari Sellers boosts Nikki Fried ahead of campaign stretch run
CNN commentator Sellers co-hosted a Jacksonville town hall with Fried. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried spent time in Jacksonville for a pre-Primary “day of action,” which culminated with national support. Fried appeared with CNN’s Bakari Sellers at a Murray Hill bar called “The Walrus” for a town hall....
Florida Democrats attempt to counter DeSantis with school board endorsements
Between the two sets of dueling endorsements, there are currently seven school board races pitting candidates backed by DeSantis against those supported by Democrats.
Jeff Boone seeking ‘supply-side Democrat’ path in crowded CD 10 Primary
CD 10 has 10 Democrats vying for a seat likely to be controlled by Democrats a long time. With two former members of Congress, a popular state Senator, a relentless Gen-Z activist, and five other Democratic Primary Election opponents, Democrat Jeff Boone is taking the supply-side economics path in Florida’s 10th Congressional District.
Last Call for 8.2.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. The Democratic Primary for Governor is turning nasty. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s gubernatorial campaign is claiming that U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s...
Cuban American Democrats event to highlight 12 Miami-Dade candidates for local, state, federal office
Members of South Florida’s Cuban American community will be able to head into this weekend with more information on a dozen Democratic candidates now seeking local, state and federal office. This Friday, the Cuban American Democrats will host a 6:30 p.m. get-together at Beat Culture Brewery in Miami where...
Lauren Book wins endorsement from new committee of former state leaders
Members of the group have political service that stretches back to the 1960s. A newly formed political committee composed of leaders from all levels of government and a large spectrum of political persuasions threw its weight behind Lauren Book’s re-election bid Tuesday. Democratic Senate Leader Book’s race to represent...
Progressive Lawmaker Blames DeSantis, Republicans for Unaffordable Housing in Florida
Florida, by some measures, has now become the most expensive state to live in the country. However, politicians in Tallahassee are at a loss on who to blame. State Rep. Carlos G. Smith (D-49) has blamed the Florida Republican Party and Gov. Ron DeSantis for the unaffordable housing market. One...
Last Call for 8.1.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will be in Coconut Creek tomorrow to speak at the Wynmoor Democratic Club’s monthly meeting.
State tosses away complaint lobbed at Sumter Commissioner
Supporters of disgraced former Sumer County Commissioner Gary Search have failed in their attempt to discredit the woman tapped by Gov. Ron DeSantis to replace him. Commissioner Roberta Ulrich did nothing illegal or unethical in voting on a recent rezoning issue, The Florida Commission on Ethics has concluded. The agency...
It’s time to shutter The Capitolist
The site is simply radioactive. I trust you are doing OK given the circumstances and hope that this missive is received in good faith. As you know, I have done my best, for whatever that’s worth, to counsel you as you launched and expanded your website, The Capitolist. Politics...
Randolph Bracy proposes taxing out-of-state housing investors
Bracy wants the Orange County Commission to enact a tax or fee on out-of-state purchases of local housing. With too many Floridians squeezed out of housing by soaring rents and short supply of affordable housing stock, state Sen. Randolph Bracy is proposing a tax on out-of-state housing investors. Bracy, an...
Florida Republicans tether themselves to DeSantis — even without his support
Republicans are using DeSantis’ photo in campaign mailers and television ads and are dropping his name in debates ahead of the Aug. 23 primary.
Five more faith-based lawsuits filed to overturn Florida’s 15-week abortion ban
‘Freedom of religion must protect the religious rights and beliefs of all citizens — not just those opposed to women’s right to choose.’. Seven faith leaders from South Florida and Tampa are suing elected attorneys across the state — from Attorney General Ashley Moody to State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle of Miami-Dade County — over Florida’s new ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Talk about ‘fake news’ — a look into Florida Power & Light’s covert campaign against the free press
A tale of espionage, subversion, and ‘ghost’ candidates. I mean, how the hell do you monetize it? Even worse, what if it gets in the way of the right people having the right power?. That’s why a well-ordered country needs a well-ordered media. You know, like in China....
Judge refuses to delay trial for Florida Oath Keeper suspects in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Despite a lot of arguing, a federal judge is refusing to change the trial date of a group of Oath Keepers charged in the Capitol riot, which includes two people from Central Florida. The FBI arrested Kelly Meggs of Marion County and Kenneth Harrelson of Titusville...
Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design
Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.
Some voters say they got wrong ballots for primary elections. Updated forms are on the way.
With the primary elections just weeks away, some South Florida voters say they’ve received mail-in ballots — only to realize they have the wrong candidates and races on them. Debby Eisinger, who previously served as Cooper City mayor, is currently a Fort Lauderdale resident and said she was one of the people who received an incorrect ballot. “It was mailed to my residence, but I knew it wasn’t ...
Florida Influencer Poll: Charlie Crist, Laurel Lee, Anna Paulina Luna primed for Primary wins
Influencers also sound off on the state and federal races they're keeping their eyes on. Who will win the Republican Primaries in Florida’s 13th and 15th Congressional Districts? Who will come out on top in the Democratic Primary for Governor? And who will not be running for President in two years?
More Than 460,000 Florida Primary Ballots Cast
With the Aug. 23 primary elections about three weeks away, more than 460,000 vote-by-mail ballots had been cast as of Monday morning, according to the state Division of Elections website. In all, 460,230 ballots had been cast, with Democrats holding a slight edge over Republicans.
