Florida State

Direct mail round-up: Group slams ‘Fake’ Jake Hoffman for liberal spending habits and positions

By Jacob Ogles
 3 days ago
Bakari Sellers boosts Nikki Fried ahead of campaign stretch run

CNN commentator Sellers co-hosted a Jacksonville town hall with Fried. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried spent time in Jacksonville for a pre-Primary “day of action,” which culminated with national support. Fried appeared with CNN’s Bakari Sellers at a Murray Hill bar called “The Walrus” for a town hall....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jeff Boone seeking ‘supply-side Democrat’ path in crowded CD 10 Primary

CD 10 has 10 Democrats vying for a seat likely to be controlled by Democrats a long time. With two former members of Congress, a popular state Senator, a relentless Gen-Z activist, and five other Democratic Primary Election opponents, Democrat Jeff Boone is taking the supply-side economics path in Florida’s 10th Congressional District.
ORLANDO, FL
Lauren Book wins endorsement from new committee of former state leaders

Members of the group have political service that stretches back to the 1960s. A newly formed political committee composed of leaders from all levels of government and a large spectrum of political persuasions threw its weight behind Lauren Book’s re-election bid Tuesday. Democratic Senate Leader Book’s race to represent...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
State tosses away complaint lobbed at Sumter Commissioner

Supporters of disgraced former Sumer County Commissioner Gary Search have failed in their attempt to discredit the woman tapped by Gov. Ron DeSantis to replace him. Commissioner Roberta Ulrich did nothing illegal or unethical in voting on a recent rezoning issue, The Florida Commission on Ethics has concluded. The agency...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
It’s time to shutter The Capitolist

The site is simply radioactive. I trust you are doing OK given the circumstances and hope that this missive is received in good faith. As you know, I have done my best, for whatever that’s worth, to counsel you as you launched and expanded your website, The Capitolist. Politics...
FLORIDA STATE
Randolph Bracy proposes taxing out-of-state housing investors

Bracy wants the Orange County Commission to enact a tax or fee on out-of-state purchases of local housing. With too many Floridians squeezed out of housing by soaring rents and short supply of affordable housing stock, state Sen. Randolph Bracy is proposing a tax on out-of-state housing investors. Bracy, an...
FLORIDA STATE
Five more faith-based lawsuits filed to overturn Florida’s 15-week abortion ban

‘Freedom of religion must protect the religious rights and beliefs of all citizens — not just those opposed to women’s right to choose.’. Seven faith leaders from South Florida and Tampa are suing elected attorneys across the state — from Attorney General Ashley Moody to State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle of Miami-Dade County — over Florida’s new ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
FLORIDA STATE
Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design

Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.
FLORIDA STATE
Some voters say they got wrong ballots for primary elections. Updated forms are on the way.

With the primary elections just weeks away, some South Florida voters say they’ve received mail-in ballots — only to realize they have the wrong candidates and races on them. Debby Eisinger, who previously served as Cooper City mayor, is currently a Fort Lauderdale resident and said she was one of the people who received an incorrect ballot. “It was mailed to my residence, but I knew it wasn’t ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

