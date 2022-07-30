Victim shot in foot, suspect on the loose

keprtv.com
Ex-boyfriend accused of shooting at Sunnyside apartment, injuring teen
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — 28-year-old Julian Juarez is wanted by police investigators in Yakima County for allegedly firing multiple gunshots at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment when his demands to be let inside were ignored. According to the Sunnyside Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence on the 1300-block of...
Yakima Herald Republic
KEPR
Kennewick officers practice active shooter response
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police officers spent the day training and preparing for an active shooter situation. On Tuesday, officers gathered at Kamiakin High School to practice search and room entry drills. Lt. Ryan Kelly with KPD said the principles are the same whether it's an active shooting situation...
KEPR
Carbody beach littered with trash; FCSO taking action
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Trash continues to pile up at a popular riverfront spot in Franklin County, and Sheriff's deputies are not amused. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) posted photos of the Carbody beach area on Friday and Monday. Deputies said the area, often enjoyed by families, is...
Milton-Freewater man dies from injuries in boating accident
PENDLETON, Ore. — A Milton-Freewater man died from injuries he suffered when he got caught by a propeller while boating in the McKay Reservoir in Umatilla County. According to Cpt. Sterrin Ward of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, marine deputies were dispatched to the reservoir for reports of a boating accident around 6:13 p.m. on July 29, 2022. Authorities learned that a group of eight people were aboard a boat, tubing along the McKay Reservoir to beat the heat.
KEPR
Richland Police Bomb Squad investigating suspicious package at Federal Building
RICHLAND, Wash. — UPDATE 2:50 p.m.: RPD Bomb Squad technicians said that the suspicious package was determined to be an empty bag. There is no threat to the public at this time. Officers have cleared the scene. ------------------------------------------------ The Richland Police Department are investigating a suspicious package at the...
Rural Franklin County Burglary Suspect Sought, Red SUV
The bold burglary occurred during the daytime hours. There are actually multiple suspects, but one of them happened to walk back and forth in front of a Ring Doorbell camera. Franklin County Deputies say this woman is one of several suspects sought from a Friday, July 29th rural burglary at a home on Dogwood Road, about four miles southwest of Eltopia.
Emergency evacuation of Fed Building in Richland. What the bomb squad found
It houses federal courtrooms, a VA clinic and offices for Hanford nuclear reservation workers.
nbcrightnow.com
Coroner reports first heat-related death in Tri-Cities
RICHLAND, Wash. - Benton County Coroner William Leach has reported the first heat-related death in the Tri-Cities of 2022. He said 38-year-old Sean Aaberg died of hyperthermia around 4 p.m. on August 1. Aaberg was reportedly homeless and collapsed from dehydration around the 1500 block of Thayer Drive. A witness...
Oregon man thought he could cling to the boat side to shore. He lost his grip
The ladder broke as he tried to get back into the boat.
ncwlife.com
oregontoday.net
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News August 1st, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A motorcycle accident near Coulee City yesterday marked the sixth serious motorcycle crash in the region during July and the fourth fatality. A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. One person was killed and three others injured Saturday morning when they were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover outside Moses Lake and A Moses Lake clinic nurse who diverted morphine from medical supplies for her own personal use was sentenced today to 18 months in federal custody.
KEPR
Walla Walla man drowns after falling into the Wenatchee river
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Chelan County Sheriff's Office announced a 60-year-old Walla Walla man drowned in the waters of the Wenatchee River on Saturday. A press release stated a group of around 6 friends and family members were floating the river near Dryden, approaching the "Rock and Roll" rapids, when the man was flipped from his tube and began struggling to reach the shore.
Police say Tri-Cities murder suspect admitted to killing his mom, attacking her boyfriend
A Richland mother woke up to noises and assumed it was her son, so she went to talk to him.
clayconews.com
KEPR
'Keepers of the Sky'; Pasco Fire leaders unveil new station logo
PASCO, Wash. — Pasco fire leaders are unveiling the second chip in their six-chip station identification collection. Local firefighters designed special logos to represent each of the stations in Pasco. This week Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department revealed Station 82's new logo. Station 82 opened in 2004.
Flames burn 2 neighboring Pasco houses early Saturday
The first house was previously damaged in a fire.
nbcrightnow.com
Abandoned trailer starts fire off 395
NEAR MESA, Wash. - An abandoned trailer caught fire along the north lane of US 395 after 7 p.m. on July 29, which spread to a small vegetation fire around Blanton Road and E Russell Road. The fire is now under control following the quick response of multiple agencies and cooperative weather, according to Franklin County Fire District 1 Chief Eric Mauseth.
La Grande woman killed in fatal head on crash with wrong way driver
PENDLETON — A La Grande woman was killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 84 with a wrong way driver in Umatilla County on Friday, July 29. Kari Lindeman, 44, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving in collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, Washington, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to preliminary date from Oregon State Police.
