High School Journalism Institute welcomes 20 emerging reporters to Oregon State University

Oregon athletics waiting on Eugene city council to proceed with plans for new indoor practice facility
Oregon athletics is waiting on approval from the Eugene city council of a proposed land exchange with the city that will permit a rerouting of Leo Harris Parkway in order to accommodate maintaining two outdoor practice fields in addition to the proposed new indoor practice facility. “Once we get all...
Student voices: Adapting to new situations at journalism camp
I have always been the type to work better alone. But right away at camp we were put into pairs to work on a profile piece as our first deadline article. I had never met my partner, Zoe Toperosky, but by the end of the first day here we were interviewing each other about our lives, what we love, our hobbies, what we hate and everything in between.
Oregon State hitting the weights: Beavers who gained/lost the most heading into start of 2022 camp
Oregon State football kicks off its 2022 preseason camp Wednesday morning. Which players will look most different?. Here are OSU players that gained or lost at least 10 pounds since last season, according to the school’s 2022 roster:. (If reading on mobile, click the three dots in the upper...
Student voices: Slightly terrifying, even with practice
Today is our first day of working on our stories with our reporting partners, which brings up an important and slightly terrifying part of journalism: interviews. Preparing meant formulating questions, researching information, and endless amounts of note taking. Every time it felt like a few minutes had passed, I’d look at the clock and hours had flown by. I constantly feel like I am getting so much work done and none at all at the same time.
As coast stays cool, heat wave in rest of Oregon sparks dozens of worker complaints; 14 suspected deaths
The weeklong heatwave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.
Factory-built homes from Oregon nonprofit could help ease housing crisis
EUGENE — As a boy in the late 1950s, Terry McDonald watched as workers built an 80,000 square-foot manufacturing plant in an industrial neighborhood on the west side of Eugene. Long after childhood, McDonald felt an affinity for the factory, where American Steel once fabricated heavy-duty logging equipment until...
Waterpower's ups and downs in the Willamette Valley
Hot weather lately has increased the demand for power. For people in the south Willamette Valley, hydropower helps the grid operate steadily. Tom Conning is with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which runs most of Oregon’s hydro-electric dams. He told KLCC a facility east of Lowell can boost power when the need spikes in Eugene. “In the morning when people wake up, or when they come home from work, they turn on lights, they’re dong different things with power, and so the demand at that point peaks," he said. "So Lookout Point, for instance, we turn on generators during those times to help provide that power and then when the demand is less, throughout the middle of the day, then we can turn those generators off.”
Oregon medical examiner investigating 14 deaths related to heat wave
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Medical Examiner is investigating four additional deaths as heat-related, Oregon State Police confirmed Monday. The additional deaths bring the total of suspected heat-related deaths since the beginning of the heat wave to 14. Officials say of the four recent deaths, two occurred in...
Student voices: Time flies when you’re working hard
You’d think sitting at a desk and writing all day would be a long, tedious task, but it feels like the hours pass by in seconds. Today was the most work-heavy day at the journalism institute so far, but it feels like it’s going by the fastest. Besides breaking for meals and having a brief photography workshop, we’ve all been working non-stop trying to finish our first real journalism assignment, which is writing a profile about our reporting partners.
Oregon State baseball hoping to reload, not rebuild, in summer of great transition
After the Oregon State baseball season ended with a heartbreaking one-run loss in the Super Regionals, Mitchell Verburg took one last lap around Goss Stadium. He strolled over to the stands above the Beavers’ dugout along the third base line, gazed at the home crowd and started clapping and waving. Then he moved to the first base dugout to do the same, offering thanks and a heartfelt goodbye.
Shalane Flanagan named distance assistant coach for Oregon Ducks track and field
The new era of Oregon Ducks track and field and cross country took another leap forward this week as former Olympian and New York City Marathon champion Shalane Flanagan was named the new long-distance assistant coach. Flanagan, a silver medalist in the 10,000 meters at the 2008 Olympics and the...
Fall Chinook fishing expected to be good on central Oregon coast bays and rivers — and could include short coho seasons
Anglers on the central Oregon coast may be in for “good to very good” fishing Monday when coastal bays and streams open for salmon fishing. While river systems on the north and south coasts undergo some closures or restrictions, the three streams that make up the bulk of salmon fishing in Lincoln County are expected to produce good catches of fall Chinook salmon.
Finding optimism again in journalism
It’s been fascinating reading some of the student blogs that have come out of this week’s High School Journalism Institute, where I’ve picked up on a theme of young journalists coming into camp here in Corvallis with some nerves or anxiety, then fighting through it. I relate, because even in my second decade as a professional journalist, I felt a lot of those same feelings arriving here on campus.
Oregon restaurant faces online harassment over vaccine requirement
SALEM — It’s hard to miss Epilogue Kitchen and Cocktails when walking through Salem’s downtown district. Taped to its windows are tons of signs, some of them handmade. They read: “Black Lives Matter,” and, “No Place For Hate.”. There are large portraits of George...
Oregon’s federal public defender seeks investigation into complaints of retaliatory ‘shakedown’ of inmates by guards at Sheridan
Oregon’s federal public defender has asked a judge to appoint a special investigator to look into allegations that guards at the federal prison in Sheridan are retaliating against inmates for speaking out about their conditions behind bars. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman on Monday ordered prison officials and...
Prince Promoted to Associate Head Coach
EUGENE, Ore. – After leading the Oregon attack to major improvement in 2022, Caitlin Prince has been promoted to associate head coach, Chelsea Hoffmann announced on Monday. "We are excited to promote Caitlin to Associate Head Coach" Hoffmann said. "She is a skilled teacher who has built strong relationships with our players, which helped our offense improve significantly last season."
Former Oregon softball third baseman Rachel Cid signs with UCLA
The Oregon Ducks’ former four-year starting third baseman is ending her career in the Pac-12. Rachel Cid, who entered the transfer portal in late May, has signed with UCLA and will transfer to the school for her final year of eligibility. She reunites with former UO All-American pitcher Brooke Yanez, who signed with the Bruins in June.
Terrance Green, four-star defensive lineman, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have added a ninth blue chip prospect to their 2023 football recruiting class. Terrance Green, a four-star defensive lineman from Cypress, Texas, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Monday. He chose Oregon over Michigan State, Texas, Miami and Florida. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Green is the No....
17-year-old swimmer dies at Fern Ridge Reservoir
A 17-year-old swimmer's body was found after he disappeared under the water at Fern Ridge Reservoir near Richardson Park Monday afternoon, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.
Salem restaurant buried in fake reviews, hateful comments following Naomi Wolf incident
Your browser does not support the audio element. It’s hard to miss Epilogue Kitchen and Cocktails when walking through Salem’s downtown district. Taped to its windows are tons of signs, some of them handmade. They read: “Black Lives Matter,” and, “No Place For Hate.”. There...
