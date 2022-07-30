REGION – By Sept. 1, Senior Solutions, the Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, will be kicking off a new and exciting project. As the first organization to be granted the Public Health AmeriCorps Grant we will be establishing a strong squad of volunteers of all ages here in the Southeastern Vermont region. These volunteers will receive training, support, and will enhance their career opportunities. Our AmeriCorp members will also receive a generous tax-free stipend as they work with families of individuals who suffer from debilitating conditions such as Parkinson’s and dementia.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO