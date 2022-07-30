vermontjournal.com
Full online edition: The Vermont Journal 08-03-22
The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication. This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Plymouth retains ownership of Macawee Pond Road, rescinds sanctuary town statement; Ludlow tables ATV discussion; North Star Health bids farewell to Physician Roger Fox; and Okemo Valley Regional Chamber celebrates 65th annual meeting.
45th Rockingham Old Home Days
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The 45th annual Rockingham Old Home Days will commence on Friday, Aug. 5 and run through Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7, offering live music, food vendors, community events, and a firework show. This event celebrates and commemorates the 116th annual pilgrimage to the Rockingham Meeting house.
Public health AmeriCorps grant
REGION – By Sept. 1, Senior Solutions, the Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, will be kicking off a new and exciting project. As the first organization to be granted the Public Health AmeriCorps Grant we will be establishing a strong squad of volunteers of all ages here in the Southeastern Vermont region. These volunteers will receive training, support, and will enhance their career opportunities. Our AmeriCorp members will also receive a generous tax-free stipend as they work with families of individuals who suffer from debilitating conditions such as Parkinson’s and dementia.
