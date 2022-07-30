Portland’s Books With Pictures named best comic shop in the world

www.oregonlive.com
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily Scarvie
Eater
This New Food Cart Pod Will Exclusively Feature BIPOC and LGBTQ-Owned Carts
Just before the pandemic brought the restaurant industry to a grinding halt, XLB, a Chinese spot known for its eponymous soup dumplings, was on a path of expansion that many restaurants aspire to. Owners Jasper Shen and Linh Tran had just opened their second location in Slabtown, and their original North Williams location was going three years strong. In the wake of laying off three-quarters of their staff and scaling back to one location, Shen and Tran decided to shift their focus.
Portland filmmaker explores the mystery of a mother’s disappearance in ‘Sam Now’
When Reed Harkness picked up a camera at age 18, and started filming his half-brother, Sam Harkness, who was 11 years old at the time, the images showed the young Sam goofing around and being playful. But the tone changed years later, when the filmmaker and Sam set out on a journey to try and solve a family mystery – what happened to Sam’s mother?
Paradise Mariscos brings Mexican seafood, ‘escapism’ to Northeast Portland parking lot
Portland’s best kept dining secret hides behind a chain-link fence next to Güero, the colorful Northeast Portland torta shop. Here in a former auto garage that once held priceless vintage cars, a chef with training at three-star Michelin restaurants is making food that reminds him of home — specifically, the Mexican-style seafood popular in the Los Angeles neighborhood where he grew up — from now until October.
Free Blockbuster opens in Oregon City
Community lending dispenser is latest trend in the Little Free Library movement"We've got DVD, VHS — there's a bunch of them in there, and it's fun," said Cyrus Zamani, a small business owner and resident of Oregon City. When your job entails putting up stages, lights, sound systems and tents for weddings and concerts, you might be tempted to take a break rather than take time to share a love of movies with their neighbors. But it's all fun for Zamani, who owns an event-production business called The Party Factory. "We call it the Free Blockbuster," said Zamani. "It's...
Narcity
7 Of The Best Restaurants In Vancouver, According To Locals
A is bringing locals together to break down all of the best restaurants in Vancouver and there are some super drool-worthy suggestions. The list includes some well-known places and some hidden gems, so get out your foodie bucket list. Whether you're visiting the city or playing tourist in your hometown...
Friends, family remember bowling legend Gloria Bouvia: ‘You can’t say ‘Gloria’ without smiling’
When bowling pins are set up, they are each carefully placed exactly 12 inches apart. That, squared, is about how much standing room there was Sunday at Mt. Hood Lanes in Gresham, where more than 250 friends, family and bowlers gathered to celebrate the life of Gloria Bouvia, one of the most accomplished bowlers in Oregon history who died May 29 in Portland at 86.
Advisories you should know before visiting Portland, according to an Oregon native
If you're visiting Portland, Oregon, be sure to pack water-wicking outerwear, closed-toed shoes, and a hat in case of rainy weather.
beavertonresourceguide.com
Blue Elderberry: This tree is a friend to pie, jam and wine makers
The blue elderberry can be classified as either a shrub or a small tree depending on the size. They can usually grow anywhere from ten to thirty feet tall and around eighteen feet wide. Found in open woods and in valleys these trees are fairly drought tolerant and can be found from British Columbia down into California and from the coast to Montana, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Anti-Vaxxers Target Salem Restaurant, Expanding Portland's Bike Infrastructure, and a Tale of Two Erics
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, P-town! My apartment actually...
Portlandia Mermaid Parade celebrates ‘Rainbow Waters’
Rainbow-clad costumed merfolk, along with their friends and fans, gathered Saturday at Poet’s Beach along Portland’s South Waterfront for the sixth annual Portlandia Mermaid Parade and Festival. The event began with opening ceremonies in the shade under the Marquam Bridge, featuring folk tales of mermaids from across the globe and performances by the Ora Nui Tahitian dance group.
Hottest 'Hoods: The 25 most exclusive Portland-area neighborhoods
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Business Journal’s Hottest ‘Hoods analysis is looking at new measure of Portland-area neighborhoods: exclusivity. The Hottest ‘Hoods index tracks neighborhoods with low home sales, high prices and short times on the market to determine the places that can be considered exclusive.
WWEEK
How a Crucial Thread in Portland’s Social Safety Net Frayed Without Anyone Noticing
If you’ve lived in Portland long enough, you probably have some manner of relationship with the Taft Home, a low-income, assisted living, senior home in Southwest Portland. It conspicuously sits on the iconic Crystal Ballroom block, a four-story, brick-red building plainly visible from the 405 where it heralds the exit that leads to Powell’s, the Crystal Ballroom, Everyday Music, and the glossy storefronts of the Pearl District.
Eater
Where to Find Serious Greek Food in Portland and Beyond
Let’s face it: While we have an incredible culinary scene, Portland isn’t known for its Greek food. Compared to cities like New York or Chicago, Portland’s Greek population is minuscule; Portland proper is home to very few restaurants and markets that actually identify as Greek, more often labeling themselves as “Mediterranean.” However, the Greek establishments we have are stunners — spots wrapping their own dolmas, slicing juicy gyro from the spit, and setting slabs of cheese on fire for saganaki. In this map, we’re celebrating the city’s specifically Greek restaurants and food carts, as well as a few outliers outside Portland proper. Note that this map is specifically focused on Greek restaurants, as opposed to Lebanese or broader Mediterranean restaurants; for other dishes from around the Mediterranean, check out our hummus map and Italian map.
WWEEK
Look at What Happens on a Portland Street When Cars Are Removed
Couch Street Plaza is the latest area to be transformed into a car-free public event space through a partnership between the Old Town Community Association and the Portland Bureau of Transportation. Located between Northwest 3rd and 4th avenues, the block hosted its first official event on Sunday, July 31. Chinatown...
Hundreds sought refuge at cooling centers during record Portland heat wave
As a seven-day heat wave took hold in Portland, the city’s cooling centers housed nearly 300 people on their busiest night, county workers distributed more than 100,000 bottles of water and emergency crews treated more than 80 people for heat-related illnesses. Multnomah County officials released the numbers Tuesday as...
‘He destroyed everything’: Portland coffee shop temporarily closes after break-in
A coffee shop in downtown Portland is closed after they say a man broke in and caused about $50,000 in damages.
1917 mansion with unfinished restoration in SW Portland for sale at $1 million
Real estate photos of an architecturally significant mansion for sale in Southwest Portland can be off-putting or present an opportunity. There’s something missing in every room of the house with 6,222 square feet of living space. Ceilings show exposed wood roof joists, and century-old glass doors, heat registers and hardware have been removed.
Portland Thorns’ Tegan McGrady in search of coffee and dogs as she adjusts to new team, city
Tegan McGrady didn’t have much time to adjust to her new situation. She was traded to the Portland Thorns on July 25, arrived in the city soon after, briefly trained with the team and headed out with them on a road trip to Louisville. McGrady, a defender, played 45...
Cheer on couch racing teams at Oregon’s only festival celebrating a political cartoonist
Dan Feller’s journey to racing victory started with his wife, Deanna, asking him to create a competitive street vehicle out of an old couch. Twenty-four years later, Feller is still racking up ribbons with his loveseat on wheels. He hopes to win again at the Davenport Races, a slice of high jinks offered during the Homer Davenport Community Festival in Silverton Aug. 5-7.
tigerdroppings.com
The world's largest log cabin in Portland, Oregon, 1938. Built In 1905 burned down In 1964
The world's largest log cabin in Portland, Oregon, 1938. Built In 1905 burned down In 1964. I promise in the history of humans, a larger log cabin was built and destroyed. What sick frick put a giant pin in that kid's head and then took a pic of it?. LSU...
