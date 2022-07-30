13+ Great Danes Rescued from Local Residence by Idaho Animal Rescue Network, Fosters Needed

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Related
2022 Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter Doggie Swim at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center
CLARKSTON - The 2022 Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter Doggie Swim at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center will be held Sunday, August 21 from noon to 2:00pm. It's sure to be a SPLASHING good time! $5 suggested donation fee per dog (humans free). Dogs are required to bring their owners. Aquatic...
Animal Rescuers Seeking Donations to Help With 13 Neglected Great Danes
LEWISTON - Idaho Animal Rescue Network personnel on Thursday morning were on the scene of a situation involving 13 Great Danes. The Lewiston organization says the owner had died and when they arrived they found dogs with numerous minor injuries, no vaccines, no spay/neuters, possible pregnancies, and more. The organization...
Missing Person: 71-Year-Old Randy Jackson
KAMIAH, ID - Family members are searching for 71-year-old Randy Jackson, of Kamiah. The family says he was last seen in the Lewiston area on Saturday, July 30 and was driving a green 1995 GMC Suburban. The vehicle reportedly has no plate but does have a "We The People" bumper sticker.
KLEWTV
Wildfire ignites off Tammany Creek Road
Update as of 8:30 p.m. - According to a Facebook post by Nez Perce County Emergency Management, Lapwai Fire was the Incident Command on tonight's fire. It started at an outbuilding that spread as a wildfire. The fire did destroy one home along Tammany Creek Road, according to the post.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pullman Animal Shelter Seeks Help From Other Area Facilities as 6 of 7 Staffers Resign
PULLMAN - The Director of Shelter Operations with the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman says 6 out of 7 staffers have resigned, effective August 8, due to "internal issues." Director of Shelter Operations Annie Lindsey sent a letter to other animal rescue facilities in the region seeking to transfer...
Barn Fire Spreads to Hillside Near Bottom of Lewiston Hill
LEWISTON - Fire crews responded to the scene of a grass fire near the bottom of the Lewiston Hill Sunday night into early Monday morning. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says a fire was reported on 38th St. North, across the river from Clearwater Paper and north of US95/12, at a barn around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. The hay that was inside the barn caught fire and spread throughout the hill side.
North Fork Ranger District Announces Temporary Leadership Change
KAMIAH - On August 1, Chris Noyes began his temporary assignment as Acting District Ranger for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests' North Fork Ranger District. Noyes steps in for Andrew Skowlund, who recently received a temporary promotion as Acting Deputy Forest Supervisor on the Idaho Panhandle National Forest in Coeur d'Alene.
Guest Hits Jackpot for Over $191,000 at Clearwater River Casino
LEWISTON - On Sunday, July 31, 2022, the Clearwater River Casino announced a jackpot winner in the amount of $191,163.89. According to the casino, the winner hit the jackpot whole playing on Aristocrat’s Dollar Storm-Emperor’s Treasure Video Gaming Machine (VGM), with a wager of $2.00. The winner has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pierce 1860 Days Set for August 5-7, 2022
PIERCE - The Pierce 1860 Days celebration is returning THIS WEEKEND, August 5-7, 2022!. 1860 Days will kick-off on Friday, August 5 with an evening dinner and pie & ice cream social benefitting the Pierce Pool. The dinner will be held from 4:30p.m. - 7:30 p.m. The Hilltop Honeyz will also play live music from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m., and the night will conclude with a 'movie at the ballfield' at 8:30 p.m.
Pair Arrested After Allegedly Passing Over $1300 in Counterfeit $20 Bills at Multiple Lewiston Businesses
LEWISTON - Two people have been arrested after allegedly passing over $1300 in counterfeit $20 bills at multiple businesses in Lewiston Saturday afternoon. Both Kiongozi Jones and Bethany Moreno are in custody, thanks in part to assistance from the public. The Lewiston Police Department took to social media just before...
18-Year-Old Cottonwood Man Arrested on Four Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence outside out Cottonwood, ID for an alleged confrontation involving a gun. According to a release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the victims alleged that while...
No License Plate Leads to Meth Arrest in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - At around 7:00 p.m. Monday, while on routine patrol, an Idaho County deputy stopped a vehicle for having no license plates. After contact with the driver, it was determined his driving privileges were suspended. During a search methamphetamine was found. 26-year-old Darrin Miller, of Nezperce, was arrested for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing Person: Kelli L. Duxbury
CLARKSTON - The Clarkston Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person. According to police, 37-year-old Kelli L. Duxbury was last seen by family approximately two weeks ago. Kelli is described as being 5'2" tall and approximately 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Kelli may be driving...
Las Vegas Man Arrested for Aggravated Battery Following Alleged Road Rage Incident in Idaho County
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, around 1:50 PM, Idaho County Dispatch received several 911 calls regarding an incident of road rage just south of Cottonwood on Highway 95. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, it was reported to Dispatch that a semi was driving aggressively and...
28-Year-Old Clarkston Woman Arrested on Numerous Drug Charges, Including Intent to Distribute
CLARKSTON - A 28-year-old Clarkston woman was arrested Thursday evening on numerous drug charges, including intent to distribute. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, Shantell Green, of Clarkston, was found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, hydrocodone, oxycodone, methamphetamines, Vyvanse pills and Amphetamine pills.
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, July 30, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, July 30, 2022. Vehicle broke down blocking the roadway. vehl is a 2001 lexus gry in color. southbound. needs a tow. -------------------------------------------- 22-L11623 Abandoned Vehicle. Incident Address: 400 block of 24TH ST N. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition:...
Whitman County Rural Library District Branches Closed for Annual Maintenance August 1-7
COLFAX - All 14 branches of the Whitman County Library will be closed during the week of August 1-7 to allow for annual maintenance to be performed. During the weeklong closure, special projects will be performed that are difficult to complete when the library is open. For those with rentals,...
Clarkston's Greta Boreson Among Those Competing to Represent Washington State in 2023 Distinguished Young Women's Program
PULLMAN - On Saturday, August 6, 2022, eleven high school seniors will compete to represent the state of Washington at the 2023 America's Distinguished Young Women Program. During the program, each participant will be judged in talent, fitness and self-expression routines. One judging category, scholastic achievement, was evaluated earlier. The...
Kamiah man Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Ditch Meth in River
GRANGEVILLE - At about 7:45 p.m. on July 30, 2022, while on routine patrol, an Idaho County deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Woodland Road. During the traffic stop, the driver got out of the vehicle and walked towards the riverbank and attempted to dispose of something by throwing it towards the river, according to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. The container bounced off a tree and did not go in the water. The item, later identified as a Tupperware type container, contained half an ounce of methamphetamine.
WSP Emphasis Patrols set to Begin as WSU Students Return for Fall Semester
PULLMAN - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will be conducting emphasis patrols starting August 9th and running through August 20th as Washington State University (WSU) students return to Pullman for fall semester. District 4 troopers in Whitman and Adams counties and District 6 troopers in Grant and Kittitas counties, will be focusing on speeding, distracted/impaired driving and other collision-causing violations during the emphasis.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 6