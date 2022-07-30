Should the Patriots consider signing Trey Flowers?

musketfire.com
Bill Belichick's Pick For NFL's 2 Greatest Players Ever
The NFL world loves to debate the league's greatest players of all-time. Who's the best on the offensive side of the ball? Who's the greatest on the defensive side of the ball. Few people, if any, are more qualified to answer those questions than Bill Belichick. The legendary New England...
Dolphins tampering findings show Brady was backstabbing the Patriots on his way out the door
The NFL disciplined the Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. As it turns out, Miami was talking with Brady about playing for them while he was still under contract with the Patriots.
Tom Brady Explains How He Feels About Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are easily the greatest quarterback and tight end duo of all time. These two were able to win four championships together and you always knew they were going to be dangerous when sharing the field. Whether it be with the New England Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady and Gronk had the juice to destroy opposing defenses at the drop of a hat.
Patriots Appear To Have Finalized Notable Position Shift
The New England Patriots have made a big position shift heading into the 2022 season. Isaiah Wynn appears to be the team's new right tackle after he was replaced at left tackle by Trent Brown. That came after Wynn stayed away from the team during OTAs. When he showed up...
Can Patriots offense find success under Matt Patricia?
Matt Patricia will man the New England Patriots offensive ship this season, the team recently announced. But according to both Patricia and sources around the squad, though Patricia serves as the de facto captain of the crew, the offense will be steered by a number of faces within the team's regime.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s blunt response to Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady
After a lengthy investigation, the NFL cracked down Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. Brady and the Dolphins held “impermissible communications” in 2019 despite the superstar quarterback being with the New England Patriots and continuing his partnership with Bill Belichick. Belichick was asked about Brady’s relationship with the Dolphins as the Patriots […] The post Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s blunt response to Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick Is Trending Following Tom Brady Tampering News
On Tuesday morning, the NFL announced significant penalties for the Miami Dolphins after an investigation into the team for alleged tampering and tanking. The NFL stripped the Dolphins of their first-round pick in 2023 and their third and fourth-round picks in 2024. According to the statement from the league, the Dolphins tampered with Tom Brady in 2019 when he was still with the New England Patriots and then again this offseason.
NFL drops hammer on Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady, plus Deshaun Watson could face longer suspension
Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. It's been a big day in my house and that's because my 2-year-old just headed off to her first day of school. I haven't gotten any calls yet from the school so I'm assuming that things are going well. The two of us had Mickey Mouse waffles for breakfast and that's what I'll be using as energy to power my way through today's newsletter.
Disband the Miami Dolphins
That may sound harsh, but as the saying goes “the punishment fits the crime.” The Miami Dolphins deserve to be disbanded after Tuesday’s report that the franchise tampered with then-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Investigator Mary Jo White was hired to look into allegations of tanking by the...
Let’s talk about the New England Patriots preseason schedule
The New England Patriots will begin their preseason play very soon, so let’s take a dive into these three crucial games before week one. The New England Patriots play a preseason game on August 11th. We are almost there, people. Preseason begins roughly a week and a half from...
AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots
Dolphins OT Terron Armstead believes that the team’s offensive line will be better heading into the 2022 season. “Just watch the game,” Armstead said, via Palm Beach Post. “Just watch the game. It all starts in practice. It all starts with us putting the work in. We will improve. That’s no doubt about it. I have zero doubts about that.”
Patriots Training Camp Studs/Duds Day 5: Rookie Tyquan Thornton Flashes Speed
Players donned pads for Monday’s practice, which featured a lot more physicality.
