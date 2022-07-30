Bar has been set for Frankie Montas return for Oakland A’s

The trade deadline has passed and Shohei Ohtani is still a Los Angeles Angel. After rumors the sputtering franchise would jettison the reigning MVP, the Angels elected to keep their two-way superstar. Especially with the seemingly disappointing return the Nationals got for Juan Soto, I'd argue keeping Ohtani was the...
Vin Scully, the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for 67 years, died on Tuesday as the organization honored his memory. Baseball has lost its voice. Vin Scully, who brought Dodgers broadcasts to life for 67 years, died on Tuesday at the age of 94. Scully didn’t just narrate baseball history. He was baseball history.
Comments / 0