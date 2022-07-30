ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Babylon, NY

Long Island man shot in eye by off-duty NYPD cop sues for $35M

By Kathianne Boniello
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WIRsY_0gyoRtup00

A Long Island man who was shot in the eye when he drunkenly tried to enter an off-duty NYPD’s officer’s home is suing the cop, the city and the NYPD for $35 million over his “disfiguring” injuries.

Rinaldo Laviolette, 27, now has a titanium plate in his head and has undergone two surgeries following the March 5 incident in West Babylon, according to his attorney.

Laviolette, a restaurant supervisor, had been at a party on 7th Street when he grabbed the wrong wallet on the way out, he claimed.

He quickly realized his mistake and claims he was trying to return the item when he went to a home on 5th Street at 3:30 a.m. and tried to enter — believing it was the house he’d come from, according to a Manhattan Federal Court lawsuit.

NYPD Detective Douglas DeOtto, 42, believed Laviolette was trying to break in and opened fire, striking Laviolette in the right eye.

The young man claims he “posed no threat to anyone” and “had made an obvious mistake.”

“How the heck was Detective DeOtto to figure that out in the wee hours of the morning, when this person’s at his door?” said James Moschella, a Detectives Endowment Association attorney who is repping DeOtto in the law enforcement probes of the shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LJPV7_0gyoRtup00
Detective Douglas DeOtto believed Laviolette was breaking into his home when he opened fire.
Kevin C. Downs for The New York Post

DeOtto was woken up by someone “not only banging on his door but doing everything he can to break into the house,” maintained Moschella, who is not repping DeOtto in the lawsuit.

Laviolette had been banging on the door “for several minutes, at least five minutes, and when that didn’t work he began trying to get into the door holding the handle, exerting force,” the lawyer said.

DeOtto “was more than reasonable in concluding that this individual was not going to stop until he was inside his house, and could only assume the worst at that time with a wife and two small children upstairs,” he added.

“This individual has no one to blame but himself for his actions that night,” said Moschella.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x0qX3_0gyoRtup00
Laviolette now faces “astronomical” medical bills.

Laviolette lost the eye and suffered brain damage; his skull was “shattered,” and his “psyche permanently scarred,” according to court papers.

“The bullet basically demolished and disfigured the entire side of his face,” lawyer Daniel Solinsky told The Post.

DeOtto, who works in the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights, Queens, has not been charged in the incident, Suffolk County police said this week.

The detective “knew or should have known that there was no reasonable basis for the use of such force,” according to the lawsuit.

Laviolette has been unable to work since the incident and is facing “astronomical” medical bills, said Solinsky, who would not estimate how much Laviolette’s care might cost.

Laviolette is seeking $25 million in damages plus an additional $10 million in punitive damages.

The NYPD declined to comment.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Long Island man killed after answering door

NEW YORK - A Long Island man was shot and killed after answering a knock on his front door. The Suffolk County Police Department says it happened early Tuesday morning on 5th Ave. in Huntington Station. Police say that 23-year-old Bryon Martinez answered a knock at the door at approximately...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
New York Post

NYC woman allegedly killed by homeless man staying with her, cops say

The woman who was shot dead in a broad-daylight attack in Queens was allegedly killed by a homeless man who’d been staying at her apartment, cops said Tuesday. Sydney Lugo, 24, had been arguing with her temporary roommate, Tariak Stykes, 34, near 109th Avenue and 120th Street in South Ozone Park around 9:20 a.m. on Monday when he allegedly shot her in the right arm, cops said. She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries, police said. Lugo, who lived in an apartment building close to the scene, had allowed Stykes to stay with her temporarily, cops said.  The two were arguing when Stykes allegedly opened fire, but the exact nature of their squabble is unclear, police said. Styles was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said. 
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Babylon, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Queens, NY
City
Jackson Heights, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
West Babylon, NY
PIX11

7 sought for throwing glass bottles at NYPD officers in the Bronx

MT. EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police took several men into custody and launched a search for seven more after a group allegedly threw glass bottles at police in the Bronx on Sunday, officials said. Video shared by the NYPD shows a small portion of what happened near East 168th Street and Sheridan Avenue, but […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Long Island#Island Man#Shooting#Violent Crime#Manhattan Federal Court#The New York Post
PIX11

Woman shot sitting in idling car on Long Island, police say

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Two people were sitting in a parked car Tuesday morning on Long Island when a suspect fired into the vehicle, striking a 28-year-old woman in the leg, authorities said. The victim and another passenger were in the car with the motor running in Wyandanch at around 2 a.m. when an unknown […]
WYANDANCH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily News

Boy, 5, and dad splashed with hot oil in Brooklyn cookout fight, woman arrested

A 5-year-old boy and his father were hospitalized after being splashed with hot oil during a crazed fight at a Brooklyn cookout that lead to a woman’s arrest, police said Monday. A group got into an argument during a cookout after a soccer game at Linden St. and Wilson Ave. in Bushwick about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, cops said. During the spat, Felisa Deltoro, 36, allegedly knocked over a pot of hot ...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy