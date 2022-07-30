Hunter x Hunter Creator Updates Fans on Manga's Comeback

comicbook.com
Oshi no Ko Chapter 90: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Read Manga Online
Oshi no Ko began from Kaguya-sama: Love is War author Aka Akasaka’ begin manga serialisation in Shueisha’s seinen manga magazine Weekly Young Jump in April 2020. The manga is illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, who is known for her work in Scum’s Wish. The acclaimed manga has over 3 million copies in circulation.
Rick And Morty Season Six Unveils Episode Titles
Rick And Morty's sixth season premiere is only a few weeks away. Set to air the first episode on September 4th, the Smith Family's comeback has revealed the episode titles, while also confirming the number of episodes that fans can expect for the surreal series. With a recent interview from co-creator Justin Roiland hyping fans up for the series, these new titles might give you an idea of the adventures that both Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith will be experiencing.
My Hero Academia: What is Missing From the Final Act?
My Hero Academia has been working its way through the final war between the heroes and villains, and as it continues it's really only emphasizing something that has been missing through the Final Act as a whole. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi had surprised fans everywhere when it was revealed that following the Paranormal Liberation Front War that the series would be starting its Final Act. With the manga gearing up for its grand finale, fans had been introduced to a new kind of Japan that turned against its heroes while those heroes struggle against their biggest challenges in the series to date.
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95
Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
The Flash Fans React to Series Ending
The Flash alive is racing towards an exit on The CW. The Arrowverse spinoff will end after a 13-episode ninth and final season of the superhero series starring Grant Gustin as scarlet speedster Barry Allen, the fastest man alive. Showrunner Eric Wallace, who announced the long-running DC show's finale Monday, confirmed The Flash will conclude after a shortened season in 2023 on The CW. By the end of its run, The Flash will have outlasted its contemporaries, the eight-season Arrow and the seven-season Supergirl, and the Arrowverse series Batwoman, Black Lightning, and Legends of Tomorrow.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Netflix Cancels Supernatural Drama Series After Only One Season
The teen vampire drama series First Kill has been canceled at Netflix. First Kill is one of the newest attempts to capitalize on the vampire genre and is an adaptation of New York Times bestselling author Victoria "V. E." Schwab's short story of the same name. Schwab is an executive producer on First Kill alongside Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss, Jet Wilkinson, and Felicia D. Henderson. The series got an eight-episode order that dropped on June 10th and features the tale of a teenage vampire deciding to finally make her first kill to cement her place in her family hierarchy. However, the person she decides to kill happens to come from a family of vampire hunters.
One Piece Spin-Off Reveals Sanji's 40 Year Old Look
One Piece has wrapped up its special Sanji spin-off series from Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma's creator duo with its final chapter, and before they went out they introduced a look at Sanji at 40 years old! Food Wars: Shokugeki no Sanji was a special new take on Eiichiro Oda's original manga series from the creators behind the titular Food Wars, Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki. This special series introduced a whole new look at Sanji while it focused on his particular cooking focused challenges over his long journey with the Straw Hats, and the final chapter introduced the wildest look at the fan favorite yet.
Made In Abyss Plans to Sell Life-Sized Collectibles for Nearly $4000
Made in Abyss is back at last with season two, and the deceptive series is already stirring plenty of buzz. After all, the show's cute characters have always clashed with its dark themes, and that has become even more apparent in this new season. But right now, well – it seems Made in Abyss is making news not because of its anime but thanks to its insanely pricey life-size replicas.
The New Champion of Shazam! #1 Review: A Lovely, Long-Overdue Solo Showcase
Nothing in the DC universe has prospered quite like the Shazam! family, with the ragtag adopted family charming fans for generations. Even then, the track record of Shazam! comics has been a peculiar one, with even the best-constructed stories causing a lot of genuinely good potential to fall through the cracks. This has especially been the case for Mary Marvel, whose role as the headstrong older sister of the family has been toyed with and sometimes exploited to fit a larger (and usually male-dominated) story. When you take all of that into account—and honestly, even when you don't—the beginning of Mary's new solo adventure in this week's The New Champion of Shazam! #1 feels like an absolute breath of fresh air. The New Champion of Shazam! #1 is a brilliantly-constructed, long-overdue thrill ride for its titular protagonist, which is brought to life by one of the most inspired creative teams DC Comics has hired in recent memory.
Hulu Adding Multiple Marvel Movies This Week
Disney+ is the hub for just about everything Marvel. Most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be found on the service, along with the previous Netflix original shows and even some of the previous X-Men titles from Fox. Everything that came from non-Disney studios, however, does bounce around between streaming services, and those film can sometimes be hard to track down. This week, a few of them are heading to Hulu.
Why Now Is The Perfect Time to End the Arrowverse
On Monday, the news that fans of The CW's The Flash had been both expecting and dreading became official. The long-running DC Comics inspired series — and technically the last of the network's so-called Arrowverse — will end with a 13-episode ninth season in 2023. The announcement marks the end of an era, one that dramatically changed the face of superhero television and while there are many fans who are hoping that the Arrowverse can continue after The Flash's end, be it with spinoffs or through the resurrection of other, previously cancelled in-universe shows by other networks, the reality is now is the right time to end the Arrowverse.
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
Netflix's Cyberpunk 2077 anime has a very violent trailer
Netflix has released a new trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and boy does it love a jump cut. The 10-part series is being made by the Japanese animation studio Trigger Inc. (in collaboration with CD Projekt Red), best-known for Little Witch Academia and Darling in the Franxx, though the Edgerunners vibe seems more in-line with Ghost in the Shell.
Interview With the Vampire Star on How the Series Expands on the Movie Adaptation
When AMC's Interview With the Vampire debuts on October 2nd, it will have been nearly three decades since the film version of Anne Rice's iconic gothic horror novel of the same name opened in theaters. For many fans of Rice's work, the 1994 film — which starred Tom Cruise as Lestat and Brad Pitt as Louis as well as Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, and Antonio Banderas — is the standard, but according to series star Sam Reid, the upcoming series will expand on the story in a way the movie never could.
Stranger Things Star Jamie Campbell Bower Reveals His Vecna Is 90 Percent Real
Stranger Things Season 4 took the streaming world by storm. After a three year hiatus, Netflix's premier series returned with its longest season yet, with some episodes pushing two hours. The latest installment introduced fans to yet another antagonist from the Upside Down, this time being a ghost from Eleven's past: Vecna. This all-powerful psychokinetic is bent on tormenting Hawkins, specifically targeting those with trauma. While most of the core crew live to see another day, their hometown is left in complete shambles as they anticipate an all-out war next season.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Gives Tengen Uzui a Fem Makeover
The Sound Hashira made a big impact on Demon Slayer during the second season's Entertainment District Arc. While Tengen Uzui was instrumental in helping Tanjiro and his friends defeat the demonic siblings of Gyutaro and Daki, he didn't come out of the battle unscathed. Now missing an eye and an arm, one cosplayer has taken us back to "happier" times for the powerful member of the Demon Slayer Corps, bringing Tengen to life via cosplay with a twist.
Marvel Comics Writer Ron Zimmerman Dead at 64
Marvel Comics lost one of its creatives this week. Ron Zimmerman was a writer, film and television producer, and stand-up comic who wrote the series Spider-Man: Get Kraven in addition to the Ultimate Adventure series. He also worked on The Punisher, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man. However, he was best known for the Rawhide Kid comic, a cowboy who occasionally time-traveled to modern-day comics such as The Avengers and West Coast Avengers. According to a report from Deadline, Zimmerman passed away on July 28th after a battle with cancer.
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
Pixar's Latest Movie Is Now Streaming
The latest movie from Pixar Animation Studios is finally available to stream on Disney+. New movies from Disney-owned studios like Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm are all sent to Disney+ as their exclusive streaming home shortly after their theatrical runs. Lightyear, the origin story of Pixar's beloved Buzz Lightyear, is the newest film to make its way to Disney+, and it has finally arrived on the streaming service for everyone to enjoy.
