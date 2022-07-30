F1 News: Charles Leclerc Reflects On His Disappointing Qualifying At Hungarian GP

www.grandtournation.com
F1 News: Max Verstappen Calls Out Fans After Merchandise Burned At Hungarian Grand Prix – “Disgusting!”
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has outwardly called out fans that were burning Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton merchandise during the Hungarian Grand Prix, calling the incidents “disgusting”. A video of fans dressed in orange went viral after being posted to Twitter, attracting almost 2,500 retweets and almost 4,000 likes.
Albon extends deal to continue driving for F1 team Williams
LONDON (AP) — Alex Albon has signed a multi-year contract extension to continue driving for Formula One team Williams. The 26-year-old Albon joined Williams this season as a replacement for George Russell, who moved to Mercedes. Williams said on Wednesday that the London-born Thai had signed a “multi-year agreement,”...
F1 Breaking: Fernando Alonso Will Move To Aston Martin After Sebastian Vettel Retirement
Fernando Alonso, the two-time F1 champion, has confirmed that he will be moving from Alpine to the readily available seat in Aston Martin for a multi-year deal after Sebastian Vettel confirmed that he will be retiring at the end of this season. The seat at Alpine now looks like it’s open to F1 newcomer Oscar […] The post F1 Breaking: Fernando Alonso Will Move To Aston Martin After Sebastian Vettel Retirement appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Is Now Part-Owner Of The Denver Broncos
As of yesterday, Lewis Hamilton is now a co-owner of the Denver Broncos, a football franchise based in Denver, Colorado. The 7-time F1 world champion now sits alongside Rob Walton, heir to Walmart. Walton bid AUD 6.71 billion under the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group for the team. Hamilton already has connections to the Colorado with […] The post F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Is Now Part-Owner Of The Denver Broncos appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
