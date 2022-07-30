Illinois lottery official says jackpot won by holder of Mega Millions ticket sold in Chicago suburb has risen to $1.337B

Customers who frequent the Des Plaines gas station that sold a $1.34 billion lottery ticket Friday are still left wondering who the lucky winner is. And according to officials, things may stay that way. "As far as the winner is concerned, we have not heard from the winner yet," Illinois...
Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Single Largest Jackpocket Win in the State of Colorado Goes to App User in Fort Collins A woman in Fort Collins won a record $1,362,575 on June 13 after ordering a Colorado Lotto+ ticket on [...]
This post Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket previously appeared on North Forty News.
(KRON) – There may not have been a jackpot winner in California for the latest Mega Millions drawing, but some Californians still managed to get most of their lottery numbers to match. One lucky winner matched five numbers, just narrowly missing the Mega number, and snagged the four-million-dollar prize. That ticket was sold at a […]
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans missed out on the grand prize of more than $1.3 billion, but two Minnesotans' purses are feeling a lot heavier this week after they matched the first five numbers in the drawing.The winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67, with the Mega Ball multiplier being 14.Two tickets bought in Minnesota didn't match that last number, but they did match the other five, which is good enough for a $1 million prize.The tickets were bought at gas stations or convenience stores in Forest Lake and in Fridley. There were 20 tickets in all that matched the first five numbers but not the multiplier.The identities of the winners are kept private unless they choose to opt in publicly.The winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Illinois.
TULSA, Okla. — Check your tickets. The Oklahoma Lottery says a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million from Friday’s drawing was sold in Elgin. Chisholm Corner in Elgin sold the winning ticket, Oklahoma Lottery, posted on Facebook. According to the Mega Millions website, 26 people matched five of...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
While it wasn't the jackpot prize, a Mega Millions ticket sold in Bettendorf won a $2 million prize. That ticket was sold at the Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road in town and matched the five white balls but missed the Mega Ball, to initially win $1 million. The player added the Megaplier option which doubled the winnings.
