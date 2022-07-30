ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois lottery official says jackpot won by holder of Mega Millions ticket sold in Chicago suburb has risen to $1.337B

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois lottery official says jackpot won by holder of Mega Millions ticket sold in Chicago suburb has risen to $1.337B.

Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred

Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Mystery Person Won $1.3 Billion Lottery From This Illinois Store

If you happened to buy a lottery ticket from a certain Illinois convenience store, you might be nearly a billionaire now and not even now it. CBS News is reporting that there was only 1 winner from the $1.3 billion dollar mega-millions jackpot Friday night. That winner who remains a mystery purchased their ticket from a Des Plaines, Illinois Speedway store.
2 $1 million-winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans missed out on the grand prize of more than $1.3 billion, but two Minnesotans' purses are feeling a lot heavier this week after they matched the first five numbers in the drawing.The winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67, with the Mega Ball multiplier being 14.Two tickets bought in Minnesota didn't match that last number, but they did match the other five, which is good enough for a $1 million prize.The tickets were bought at gas stations or convenience stores in Forest Lake and in Fridley. There were 20 tickets in all that matched the first five numbers but not the multiplier.The identities of the winners are kept private unless they choose to opt in publicly.The winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Illinois.
Arkansas woman wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
Mega Millions ticket sold in Iowa wins $2 million prize

While it wasn't the jackpot prize, a Mega Millions ticket sold in Bettendorf won a $2 million prize. That ticket was sold at the Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road in town and matched the five white balls but missed the Mega Ball, to initially win $1 million. The player added the Megaplier option which doubled the winnings.
IL Lottery: MegaMillions winning ticket sold in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Maybe it was you. The Illinois Lottery’s website indicates that a $1.28 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois for Friday night’s drawing. The ticket was believed to have been sold in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines, and MegaMillions.com says Illinois sold the only ticket to match all the numbers.
