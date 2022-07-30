Hired! The GKB Recruitment Show 7-30-22

wtmj.com
Related
wtmj.com
Our guide to the Wisconsin State Fair; what’s new and what to expect
Making it’s annual debut, the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair will open it’s gates Thursday. Growing up attending and participating in the fair, no one knows it better than CEO of the Wisconsin State Fair Shari Black. Black told WTMJ’s Libby Collins that alongside familiar favorite are some new foods and shows.
wtmj.com
Correction: Election 2022-Senate-Pennsylvania-Social Media
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In a story published July 30, 2022, about the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, The Associated Press misspelled the name of a postdoctoral fellow at New York University’s Center for Social Media and Politics. She is Maggie MacDonald, not Maggie McDonald. Copyright 2022 The...
wtmj.com
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to...
wtmj.com
Progress made in fight against California fire that killed 2
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — When ash began to fall and his throat was burning from the smoke, Franklin Thom decided it was time to leave the city where he grew up on the edge of the national forest in California. He made it to a shelter with his daughter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtmj.com
Tim Michels spends nearly $12 million on governor run
MADISON, WI – Republican Tim Michels has spent nearly $12 million of his own money on his run for Wisconsin governor, campaign finance reports filed ahead of next week’s primary election show. Michels is endorsed by Donald Trump in the race where he faces former Lt. Gov. Rebecca...
wtmj.com
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy from Minnesota died and four other people were in critical condition after they were stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river Saturday afternoon. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said the attack happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday near the town of Somerset, Wisconsin, which is about 35 miles east of Minneapolis. A 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested afterward when he was getting off the river downstream. Two of the victims were flown to a hospital for treatment and two others were taken by ambulance. All four of them were in critical condition. The names of the victims and the suspect were not immediately released.
wtmj.com
Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is holding the nation’s first test of voter feelings about the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people statewide deciding Tuesday whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The referendum on the proposed anti-abortion amendment to...
Comments / 0