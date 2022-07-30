Red Cross announces blood drives, donors could win gas money

nbcmontana.com
Related
NBCMontana
Water drive for firefighters begins in Polson, Lakeside today
MISSOULA, Mont. — Inquiries about how to help the firefighters working the Elmo 2 Fire are overwheming the Polson Chamber of Commerce, so the Mission Valley Elks is hosting a water drive starting Wednesday morning. Donors can deliver water, gatorade, wet wipes and eye wash to the Elks parking...
NBCMontana
Full evacuation near Lake Mary Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — Sheriff Don Bell says the Lake Mary Ronan area has moved into full evacuation. Crews are out urging residents to leave the area. Officials extended the evacuation area to cover the whole valley from Highway 93 all the way to Lake Mary Ronan Lodge and the area all the way around the lake, both north and south of Highway 352/Lake Mary Ronan Road.
NBCMontana
Elmo 2 Fire grows to 16,226 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County has grown to 16,226 acres, according to an overnight infrared flight. That's an increase of 3,251 acres from Monday. "Most of the new growth was along the northern perimeter in a push toward Ronan Creek and over to Red and Black Lakes. The largest growth occurred in the areas Northeast of the Lookout tower. I did cut Black Lake out of the perimeter since the fire burned all around this lake. The intense heat was located where the bulk of the perimeter growth occurred. There is still a large area of scattered heat in the interior. Isolated heat sources were found throughout the fire as well as in some spotting on the far north in the push toward Ronan Creek."
NBCMontana
Officials confirm structures lost in Elmo fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — Elmo 2 Fire public information officer Sara Rouse confirms multiple structures have been lost, but cannot confirm where or how many. The Lake Mary Ronan and Proctor School areas are under evacuation. Crews are out urging residents to leave the area. Officials extended the evacuation area...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bitterrootstar.com
Painted Rocks water release begins
Two of Montana’s biggest industries, tourism/recreation and agriculture, like everything else in life, need water to thrive. Both sectors of the economy suffer when the water runs low. Back in the 1980’s it was not uncommon for the river to virtually dry up at Bell Crossing north of Victor. That’s when Bitterrooters got together and decided to buck the old adage that comes to everyone’s mind in Montana on hot summer days: “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting.” Instead, irrigators and recreationists came together to change the old adage into something new and promising: “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for managing.” Instead of fighting over the water, citizens with competing interests came together to work something out. The result was a coordinated water sharing plan that has been working remarkably well now for almost 40 years.
NBCMontana
Elmo 2 Fire grows to 18,427 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 fire burning in Lake County has grown to 18,427 acres, according to an overnight infrared flight. That's up 2,201 acres from Tuesday. "Most of the new growth was along the northern perimeter in a push toward Lake Mary Ronan but still has a mile or so before it gets to that point...There is still a large area of scattered heat in the interior. Isolated heat sources were found throughout the fire as well as in some spotting on the far north in the push toward Ronan Creek."
NBCMontana
Firewood cutting opportunity on Condon Mountain
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Swan Lake Ranger District is offering a up a firewood cutting opportunity in the Condon Mountain Area from Aug. 2 through Aug. 30. Permits are required while collecting wood. The U.S. Forest Service sent out the following:. The Swan Lake Ranger District is offering a...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Health lets go 28 employees, freezes hiring for leadership
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bozeman Health CEO and President John Hill sent out a memo to all employees announcing the elimination of 28 leadership and leadership support staff positions and 25 open positions that will remain unfilled. Staff stressed that a hiring freeze is in place for non-essential leadership positions....
RELATED PEOPLE
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. stresses wildfire preparedness
MISSOULA, Mont. — With wildfire activity running rampant through Missoula County, county commissioners received an update from emergency management officials Tuesday on current conditions. Missoula County Deputy DES coordinator Nick Holloway says Missoula County fire crews have gotten multiple fires under control over the past week. Holloway did say...
NBCMontana
Road repairs to begin at Yellowstone's northeast entrance
MISSOULA, Mont. — Major repairs on all damaged sections of Yellowstone National Park's Northeast Entrance Road near Cooke City and Silver Gate began Tuesday. The road was previously open to bicyclists and pedestrian traffic but will be closed for staging equipment and materials for construction. Repairs are estimated to...
NBCMontana
Redhorn Fire estimated at 37 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Redhorn Fire in the Mission Mountains Wilderness is now estimated at 37 acres in size. The lightning-caused fire is burning 7 air miles northeast of St. Ignatius. It's zero percent contained and burning in heavy forest fuels and steep, rough terrain. Fire officials will actively...
NBCMontana
National Night Out celebrated across Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula, Bozeman, and Butte are showing off some great turnout for the National Night Out. In Missoula, the fire department brought out its large engine and gave the children a cool shower at the Scheels parking lot. The fire department also offered free car seat checks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Hog Trough Fire grows to 749 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough Fire burning east of Hamilton now measures 749 acres, according to overnight infrared flight data. That's an increase of 18 acres since Monday. The daily flight log noted the following:. "Perimeter growth was mapped in the fire’s western (north, along, and south of...
NBCMontana
$400,000 in grant funding will support Three Forks brewery expansion
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Commerce announced a $400,000 federal economic development grant was allocated to Broadwater County, which will provide Jackrabbit Pub, LLC with a loan for new kitchen equipment. Jackrabbit Pub is an expansion of Bozeman's Bridger Brewing. The pub plans to use locally grown...
NBCMontana
Custer Gallatin National Forest closes part of Bozeman District due to bear activity
MISSOULA, Mont. — Custer Gallatin National Forest has closed parts of the Bozeman Ranger District due to bear activity. "Due to several carcasses along the Jackson Creek Trail #502 the Bozeman Ranger District has closed the trail between the trailhead and the upper Jackson Creek Road," the Forest warned on Facebook. "Bears have been seen actively feeding on the carcasses. Please avoid the area at this time."
NBCMontana
Officials implement stage 2 fire restrictions in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County officials issued an emergency declaration Tuesday to implement stage 2 fire restrictions. The restrictions are in effect immediately. That means campfires are prohibited, as is operating a motorized vehicle off designated roads or trails. Smoking is prohibited except in developed areas, in buildings and vehicles. Between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m. operating a chainsaw or other equipment for logging or firewood gathering, and blasting welding or other activities that generate flame are also prohibited.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. SAR assists lost child on M Trail
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded to a call from a group of hikers on the M Trail who were separated from a juvenile member of their party. The call came in after 1 p.m. Monday. Search and rescue teams responded and located the hiker...
NBCMontana
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is on scene investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian accident that happened around 2 p.m in downtown Missoula. Spruce Street is closed between Higgins Avenue and Ryman Street. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Bozeman Health Deaconess to eliminate 28 positions, freeze some new hires
Bozeman Health Deaconess announced Tuesday afternoon that 28 leadership and leadership support staff positions will be eliminated and 25 open positions will not be filled at this time.
Fire Near Lolo – New High Temperature Records Set in Missoula
Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Missoula Rural Fire was dispatched to a possible structure fire near Neil Drive in Lolo. The caller reported hearing a loud ‘pop’ and a power line had fallen causing smoke and flames. However, while crews were responding, the dispatch was changed to...
Comments / 0