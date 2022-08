What a difference a year makes. Well, a year that includes a Super Bowl LVI victory for the LA Rams, that is. After all, this is still a team transitioning from moving back from St. Louis Missouri to Los Angeles California. Not only that, but the team has taken on a roommate, the LA Chargers, as the new SoFi Stadium is the most amazing football stadium in the NFL, and certainly one that deserves to be occupied every NFL week.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO