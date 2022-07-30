What to expect from Cavs’ Ricky Rubio in 2022-23 season

kingjamesgospel.com
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
[Opinion] The NFL doesn't care about women but loves their moneyJake WellsCleveland, OH
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Yardbarker
Washington Wizards Are Reportedly Interested In Pairing Collin Sexton With Bradley Beal
After securing their franchise player on a long-term deal, the Washington Wizards have to be feeling better about the future of their team. Without having to worry about Beal or where he might land, they can put all of their energy into building the best possible team around him. Apparently,...
Report: Wizards are among teams with Collin Sexton on their radar
The Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz are two of the teams reportedly with Collin Sexton on their radar this offseason. Sexton, who is a restricted free agent, reportedly has an offer on the table from the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it is well below what he was expecting to be paid this offseason.
Yardbarker
Report: Cavs Have Already Offered “Absolute Maximum” To Collin Sexton
Prior to free agency, rumors swirled about how much the Cavaliers were willing to pay restricted free agent Collin Sexton. Would it be $14-18 million, as the Cavs preferred?. Or would the figure exceed $20 million, as Sexton’s camp hoped?. And yet, both of those figures exceeded the $10-12...
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova back in the NBA
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova is back in the NBA. One of the most popular Cleveland Cavaliers of the last 15 years is back in the NBA, as Matthew Dellavedova has signed with the Sacramento Kings. The Australian-born Dellavedova returned to the National Basketball League of Australia for the 2021-2022 season. In doing so, he brought his stock back up and garnered the interest of the Kings.
Gilbert Arenas tells Utah Jazz that current version of Dwyane Wade is better than players they got for Rudy Gobert
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade posted a quick video of him on the basketball court recently, and former NBA star Gilbert Arenas took it as an opportunity to clown the Utah Jazz. As Heat fans know, Wade is now a partial owner of the Jazz organization. Earlier this offseason, the...
This Cavs-Jazz Trade Sends Donovan Mitchell To Cleveland
Every NBA team would like to be in the running for the NBA title every season. Unfortunately, that’s simply unrealistic. In any given season, some teams will be on the upswing, and some teams will be on the decline. Young teams will begin to harvest the fruits of their labor. On the other hand, teams who have had the same core for years may consider switching things up if their success has been limited.
Report reveals Cavaliers’ stance on LeBron James reunion
LeBron James is entering the final year of his current contract, and there remain questions about how he will handle his next deal. One possible scenario that has been tossed around, however, seems unlikely. The Cleveland Cavaliers do not have any expectation that James will want to return to the...
NBA・
Chicago Bulls Officially Sign Goran Dragic
The Chicago Bulls have officially signed former All-Star guard Goran Dragic to a one-year deal.
This Knicks-Pistons Trade Sends Julius Randle To Detroit
The New York Knicks, on paper, had a much better 2021-22 NBA season than the Detroit Pistons. In practice, expectations set a bar for how we measure a team’s success. The Knicks had made a playoff appearance in 2020-21. They were hoping to replicate that success n 2021-22. With that in mind, their 37-win season was quite a disappointment.
The Boston Celtics Have Signed Bruno Caboclo
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are signing Bruno Caboclo to a training camp deal. Caboclo has played for the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings. The Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals this past season.
Yardbarker
Collin Sexton Seeking More Than $20 Million Annually?
Sources have told Hoops Wire that negotiations between Sexton and the Cavs have not been contentious — but a fairly large gap remains. An agreement is not expected to be reached anytime soon, sources predicted. Sexton is a restricted free agent, meaning the Cavs can match any offer from...
NBA・
NBC Sports
Report: Cavaliers “not proceeding with the intention” of signing LeBron
On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Lakers can and will offer LeBron James a contract extension of two years, $97.1 million. If LeBron doesn’t sign it immediately — and there’s no reason to believe he will, LeBron has always been patient and used his leverage — the speculation will start. Speculation that will ignore the fact that LeBron is happy in Los Angeles, his family is entrenched and in schools in the city, his post-career focus on his entertainment empire is in the city, and he is unlikely to leave.
Hayden Grove: Browns should give Deshaun Watson preseason reps, would play him in all 3 games
Hayden Grove of Cleveland.com joins Anthony Alford for a Sunday Cleveland Browns discussion on 92.3 The Fan. Hayden talks about the recent Browns training camp.
Kevin Love and Kate Bock continue magical summer, share photos of their adventures in Tanzania
It has been a little more than a month since Kevin Love and Kate Bock got married. The Cleveland Cavaliers veteran seems to be enjoying spending quality time with his wife. Love and Bock recently took to Instagram to show fans some photos from their trip to Tanzania. Love has...
