ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

What to expect from Cavs’ Ricky Rubio in 2022-23 season

By Justin Brownlow
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kingjamesgospel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova back in the NBA

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova is back in the NBA. One of the most popular Cleveland Cavaliers of the last 15 years is back in the NBA, as Matthew Dellavedova has signed with the Sacramento Kings. The Australian-born Dellavedova returned to the National Basketball League of Australia for the 2021-2022 season. In doing so, he brought his stock back up and garnered the interest of the Kings.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavs-Jazz Trade Sends Donovan Mitchell To Cleveland

Every NBA team would like to be in the running for the NBA title every season. Unfortunately, that’s simply unrealistic. In any given season, some teams will be on the upswing, and some teams will be on the decline. Young teams will begin to harvest the fruits of their labor. On the other hand, teams who have had the same core for years may consider switching things up if their success has been limited.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals Cavaliers’ stance on LeBron James reunion

LeBron James is entering the final year of his current contract, and there remain questions about how he will handle his next deal. One possible scenario that has been tossed around, however, seems unlikely. The Cleveland Cavaliers do not have any expectation that James will want to return to the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Ricky Rubio
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Pistons Trade Sends Julius Randle To Detroit

The New York Knicks, on paper, had a much better 2021-22 NBA season than the Detroit Pistons. In practice, expectations set a bar for how we measure a team’s success. The Knicks had made a playoff appearance in 2020-21. They were hoping to replicate that success n 2021-22. With that in mind, their 37-win season was quite a disappointment.
DETROIT, MI
FastBreak on FanNation

The Boston Celtics Have Signed Bruno Caboclo

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are signing Bruno Caboclo to a training camp deal. Caboclo has played for the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings. The Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals this past season.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Collin Sexton Seeking More Than $20 Million Annually?

Sources have told Hoops Wire that negotiations between Sexton and the Cavs have not been contentious — but a fairly large gap remains. An agreement is not expected to be reached anytime soon, sources predicted. Sexton is a restricted free agent, meaning the Cavs can match any offer from...
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Cavaliers “not proceeding with the intention” of signing LeBron

On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Lakers can and will offer LeBron James a contract extension of two years, $97.1 million. If LeBron doesn’t sign it immediately — and there’s no reason to believe he will, LeBron has always been patient and used his leverage — the speculation will start. Speculation that will ignore the fact that LeBron is happy in Los Angeles, his family is entrenched and in schools in the city, his post-career focus on his entertainment empire is in the city, and he is unlikely to leave.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Spaniard
FanSided

FanSided

271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy