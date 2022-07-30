VIDEO: Antique fire trucks parade through Frankenmuth

nbc25news.com
Flint Police announce Back to the Bricks curfew
FLINT, Mich - The Flint Police Department announces a curfew for the Back to the Bricks event which is scheduled from Tuesday August 16 to Saturday August 20. The curfew hours for the Back to the Bricks event will be six o’clock p.m. until six o’clock a.m. each day. The event area for this ordinance is specified as 5th Avenue south to I-69 and S. bound Chavez to Church Street in the city of Flint.
Pride and Renaissance Faire collide at Mid-Michigan festival
Extravagant floats, lip-syncing drag queens and lively pop tunes - these are just a few of the sights and sounds that fill the streets each June during Pride. But this July, a new type of Pride has come along - one filled with pirates, princesses, and even the occasional jousting match.
Closures On US-23 In Fenton Area This Week
Ramp and lane closures are planned this week along US-23 in the Fenton area. The Michigan Department of Transportation will continue epoxy seal coating on bridge structures along the US-23 corridor. The work is part of a $12.3 (m) million investment in significant bridge improvements to 16 structures along the...
Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos
I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
Southbound I-75 closing entirely in Bay County for two nights
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Motorists heading south on I-75 will have to find a different route on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing all southbound lanes of I-75 from Linwood Road to M-13 both nights so crews can set beams for the new Parish Road bridge.
Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
Election results for Aug. 2, 2022 primary in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A new mayor for the city of Flint, county commissioners in each district and finalists for many other public offices will be decided by Genesee County voters today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Aug. 2 primary.
Woman Sets Herself and Residence on Fire
A Bay County woman is hospitalized with severe burns after setting herself and her mobile home on fire. Bay County deputies went to the 51 year old woman’s residence in the Oakside Mobile Home Park, 2752 W. North Union Road Saturday after learning she had violated a court order. Deputies tried speaking with the woman from outside her mobile home when they saw her pour a flammable fluid on herself then light it.
VIDEO: Red panda cub born at Potter Park Zoo in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. - Potter Park Zoo’s red panda Maliha gave birth to a cub July 21, 2022. This is Maliha’s second successful litter with the cub’s father Deagan-Reid. “Maliha is doing great, she’s an experienced mother and has been excellent with the newborn,” said Annie Marcum, carnivore area lead keeper. “The cub is actively nursing and growing at a healthy rate”.
Live: Saginaw County election results for Aug. 2, 2022
SAGINAW, MI — The polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, for the 2022 primary elections in Saginaw County. Voters will weigh in on races for several political offices — with winners advancing to the November elections — as well as a number of millage proposals and renewals.
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident
Benn was arraigned in the 64A District Court and is being held on a $1 million cash/surety bond at the Ionia County Jail.
Midland River Festival Starts with Fun Activities This Week
Starting Thursday, August 4, the Midland River Festival kicks off with Main Street Glow, a hot air balloon basket spectacle along Main Street. From 7:00 to 8:30 P.M., the balloon baskets will fire up their burners, providing shoppers and diners a unique view of downtown. Residents can see the baskets up close and speak with the balloonists.
Michigan Man Scarfs Down 7 Coney Dogs to Win Eating Contest
Have you ever been in an eating contest? I was in a pizza eating contest one time back in the '80s. Even though I didn't win, I plowed through several slices very quickly and had fun doing it. I think it would be fun to be in a Coney Dog...
Boat sinks in Lake Huron after a fire near AuGres
ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 37-foot boat sank in Lake Huron offshore from Arenac County after it caught fire with one person on board Friday evening. The U.S. Coast Guard says a Good Samaritan near the fire and responded to an urgent marine information broadcast around 7 p.m. The witness rescued the boat operator from the water near Point Lookout Harbor in AuGres.
Local Verizon stores helping kids gear up for school with backpack giveaway
MIDLAND, Mich. - As kids gear up to head back to school in August, two Midland Verizon stores are getting the kids ready. Sunday the stores on South Saginaw and Jefferson handed out backpacks that included some school supplies. New links: TOP STORIES: Sunday July 31 Mid-Michigan NOW. According to...
Police: Car hits pole, no on injured
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Township Police said no one was injured in a crash where a car struck a utility pole Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the scene on Weiss Street and Hemmeter Road around 9:30 a.m. Investigators said a car traveling westbound ran a red light and struck...
City of Flint seeking help for upcoming general election in November
FLINT, Mich. - Flint City Clerk Inez Brown would like more young people involved in election work. Brown tells Mid-Michigan NOW that they offer training and pay when they work in the polls. "We want to see more young people involved in things we open the door to have more...
Election results now coming in from the City of Flint
FLINT, Mich - The City of Flint is now reporting 2022 primary election results. As of 6:00 Wednesday morning with 100% of precincts are now reporting results. At midnight the city didn't have any election results in. Stay with Mid-Michigan Now as we work to bring you the latest on...
Birch Run man stabbed at Munger Potato Festival
MUNGER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police say a man is recovering after assaulted at the Munger Potato Festival. The altercation happened just after midnight on Sunday. Investigators say a 27-year-old man from Birch Run was stabbed during a fight with another man attending the festival. The victim was taken to a...
