VIDEO: Antique fire trucks parade through Frankenmuth

FLINT, Mich - The Flint Police Department announces a curfew for the Back to the Bricks event which is scheduled from Tuesday August 16 to Saturday August 20. The curfew hours for the Back to the Bricks event will be six o’clock p.m. until six o’clock a.m. each day. The event area for this ordinance is specified as 5th Avenue south to I-69 and S. bound Chavez to Church Street in the city of Flint.

FLINT, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO