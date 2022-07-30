ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansan wins $2 million in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing

By Chris Counts
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One lucky Arkansan is $2 million wealthier after beating the odds in the $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing Friday night.

According to megamillions.com, the big jackpot was won by a ticket holder in Illinois, but one lucky person in Arkansas was able to match five + the Megaplier.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

Friday’s jackpot was the second largest Mega Millions prize, only outdone by a drawing of $1.537 billion on October 23, 2018.

The prize grew so large after 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner, with no winners since April 15.

Mona
2d ago

$1 billion is definitely too much money for one person to win! including me..... there has to be a cap especially when everybody in America is contributing to these lottery winnings! I feel like the cap should be at least a hundred million or 200 million and start it over..... 1 billion dollars is too much money for one person.

MyArkLaMiss

WalletHub: Arkansas tops list for early education

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas received a number-one ranking in a study listing the best states for early education. The study, by WalletHub, ranked states by their support for and quality of pre-K education. Arkansas ranked at the top of the list based on access to pre-K across the state, as well as the quality of […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Louisiana Living: In the Garden with Kerry Heafner

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In this week’s edition of In the Garden, Kerry Heafner joined Ashley Doughty to discuss the recent watermelon festival and upcoming gardening events. Watch the video posted above for more information. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
LOUISIANA STATE
