LaMara Davidson's Cornbread & Brioche Stuffing With Mushrooms

people.com
Related
Geoffrey Zakarian's Crispy Zucchini Fritters with Tzatziki Sauce
"I always love eating something fried with something creamy, and this really fits the bill," says the chef and host of Food Network’s Big Restaurant Bet. "It’s crispy and light with a hint of cheesiness—it’s heaven!" "I always love eating something fried with something creamy, and...
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
Jennifer Lawrence's $790 Wide-Leg Jeans Are the Harbinger of Between-Season Dressing
It's August, everybody, so it's time to start updating your closet with pieces that are breathable but still offer a bit of coverage for those cooler, windy nights. And Jennifer Lawrence is showing us how. Over the weekend, the Don't Look Up actress, 31, stepped out in ultra wide-legged jeans...
Comments / 0