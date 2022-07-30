Illinois lottery official says jackpot won by holder of Mega Millions ticket sold in Chicago suburb has risen to $1.337B

spectrumlocalnews.com
Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer
Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor on Tuesday, setting up a tough general election race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon defeated four male candidates in a race between little-known Republicans. She was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and the prominent Michigan...
Trudy Busch Valentine wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trudy Busch Valentine wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Mark Holland wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mark Holland wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Laura Kelly wins Democratic nomination for governor in Kansas primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Laura Kelly wins Democratic nomination for governor in Kansas primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Trump loyalist wins GOP primary for post overseeing Arizona elections after embracing election fallacies
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump loyalist wins GOP primary for post overseeing Arizona elections after embracing election fallacies. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
After the rain, heat descends on flooded Kentucky towns
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and...
Blake Masters wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Arizona primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Masters wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Arizona primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
It has been two years since a hurricane made landfall in North Carolina
The last hurricane to make landfall along North Carolina's coast was two years ago. Hurricane Isaias came inland as a Category 1 near Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County at 11:10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, with sustained winds of 85 mph. It was the third hurricane to make...
Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard. Officials on Sunday provided no estimate...
Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary Tuesday for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state. His challengers...
New York health officials: Polio detected in Rockland wastewater samples
The polio virus has been detected in wastewater samples from early June in Rockland County and is genetically linked to a case confirmed last month in the area, New York state Department of Health officials said Monday. The polio cases are also genetically linked to samples from greater Jerusalem, Israel,...
Buffalo doctor on how to prevent lung cancer
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Doctors say about 20,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer every year, and a large proportion of them end up dying from the disease.
State efforts to change N.C. alcohol laws
Because of the way our state's alcohol laws are structured, there isn't much that can be done on a local level when it comes to big changes — that authority largely lies with the state legislature. That is something that several elected officials have taken on over the last few years.
Loophole allows voters to change NY political affiliation for primary — for now
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A loophole caused by redistricting litigation currently allows for already registered voters in New York to change their political affiliation up to and the day of the August 23 primary. However, sources told Spectrum News 1 there is the possibility that loophole may still be closed.
New York prisons lift ban on book about Attica uprising
New York authorities have lifted a ban that had stopped state prison inmates from reading a book about the 1971 Attica Correctional Facility uprising following a First Amendment lawsuit brought by its author. State officials, however, said they will continue to censor one small part of the Pulitzer-prize winning book...
Texans struggle to pay skyrocketing rent
AUSTIN, Texas — Rents are rising across Texas, no matter where you live or how large or small your apartment is. Supply is down. Demand is up. And there’s no rent control in the state. What You Need To Know. A U.S. veteran's rent increases are causing him...
'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
Henry, Rodriguez want AG probe of recent contracts to Hochul donors
Two Republicans at the top of the state ticket in November demanded Tuesday that state Attorney General Letitia James start an investigation into decisions that led to lucrative state contracts for companies tied to people who donated to Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign. "We are standing here today in the capitol...
Raleigh mother with dyslexic sons reacts to state's new reading program
RALEIGH, N.C. — Trang Huynh-Watts isn't a teacher. Over the past few years, however, she's had to become one. Her two boys are dyslexic, which is a learning disorder affecting the area of the brain that processes language. It's something Huynh-Watts says she discovered in her eldest son, Alex, much too late.
Calling hours held for fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Calling hours were held Sunday for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz in his home of Fairport. Friends, family and community members came to pay their respects at the Keenan Funeral Home on Sunday. American flags, bikes and police cruisers lined the street with the...
