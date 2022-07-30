Alabama using COVID-19 relief tourism funds for boat piers on Coosa River reservoirs

A man from Kentucky rescued three trapped children and two of his former teachers from rising floodwaters. Nathan Day, who lives in Knott county, was unaware of how dire things were when he woke up early on Thursday to help his son get ready for work. He got a message from his neighbor requesting help to save her grandchildren. "I didn't know what they was talking about, then I went outside. You heard a lot of people screaming and begging for anyone to help," he told CNN. Eastern Kentucky had been inundated with rains and experienced unprecedented levels of flooding. At least 37 people have died in the flooding, with hundreds still missing, reported Courier Journal.

