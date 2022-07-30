ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama using COVID-19 relief tourism funds for boat piers on Coosa River reservoirs

By David A. Lieb, Associated Press
 3 days ago
JERI
3d ago

This is a dereliction of her duties to protect the people of Alabama!! She ‘s following the rest of the republicans who do as they’re told in this cult!!

Robyn Pinkney
3d ago

Vote her out! I can’t say it enough. She’s not helping Alabamians. This is a mis-use of funds, which she’s been doing all along.

Semper Fi
3d ago

Rich will gladly spend given money on popularity, we need real people in office who know how to survive. Vote BLUE, time to get rid of RICH thinking!!! 💙🇺🇲💙🇺🇲💙🇺🇲💙🇺🇲🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋

