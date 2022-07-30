ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Police: Aggravated battery case upgraded to homicide investigation

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
www.wtsp.com

thegabber.com

Beach Towel Theft Leads to Stabbing in Gulfport

An alleged beach towel theft turned into a stabbing at Gulfport Beach last month. According to the Gulfport Police Department, Hunter Tyree, 19, allegedly attacked a man who saw him allegedly steal a beach towel at Gulfport Beach on Boca Ciega Bay. Tyree allegedly stabbed the man with a pair...
GULFPORT, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Pasco deputies: Teen wanted in shooting arrested for armed robbery 1 week later

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies say a 17-year-old arrested for robbery on July 30 is responsible for a shooting that happened outside a shopping center a week prior. Investigators say a person, later identified as a 17-year-old boy, approached a man, pointed a silver handgun at him and demanded his belongings. When the man said he didn't have anything, the teen shot him, according to the sheriff's office.
HOLIDAY, FL
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sheriff: 3 masked men steal $100K in jewelry during Citrus Park Town Center smash-and-grab

TAMPA, Fla. — The search is on for three masked men who made off with more than $100,000 in jewelry from a store inside the Citrus Park Town Center. Deputies responded just before 2 p.m. Tuesday to the mall, located at 8021 Citrus Park Town, where the suspects had just robbed the Diamond Galleria store, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Deadly revenge case in court

Tampa prosecutors say a woman plotted and executed the murder of a Dover mother and then tried to pin it on her ex-boyfriend, who she also had killed. She's now facing several charges, including two counts of first-degree murder.
DOVER, FL
fox13news.com

More charges in police impersonation case

Detectives in Tampa say Daniel Jackson and three others impersonated police officers in order to rob drug dealers. This rash of armed robberies happened in several counties over the course of a year, and Jackson is now facing more charges.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Body found at public park in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A body was found Wednesday morning at Centennial Park in Tampa. Police were dispatched just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a man dead with trauma to his upper body. The preliminary investigation suggests he was killed by somebody he knew – and that this was no random act, according to law enforcement.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man found shot in field, sent to hospital in South Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Sunday morning in South Brooksville. Just after 12:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue on reports of a possible shooting. Once on scene, they saw a large group of people near the intersection.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Car crashes into Pasco County business

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a Pasco County business Tuesday morning. It happened at a strip mall located at the intersection of Dupree Drive and U.S. Highway 41, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue. Authorities say the driver meant...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Neighbors struggling with deadly Bradenton apartment shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Neighbors in the Garden Walk in Bradenton are saddened over the deadly shooting that happened on Friday night in their apartment complex. A 16-year-old boy is dead, and a 15-year-old is charged with second-degree murder. “I’m shocked,” said Jane Berman, a Garden Walk resident. “I was...
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police respond to Lake Wales neighborhood

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police officers and sheriff's office deputies responded Wednesday morning to a neighborhood in Lake Wales for an undetermined investigation. Video from the Sky 10 helicopter showed authorities in the area of West Seminole Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Polk County Sheriff's...
LAKE WALES, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FHP: Hit-and-run driver leaves bicyclist with serious injuries

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after an overnight hit-and-run crash on Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, the 32-year-old man was riding a bicycle on the right lane of northbound I-75 in Manatee County. He was hit by a car and transported to a hospital.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

HERNANDO: Shooting in Brooksville sends one man to the hospital

BROOKSVILLE, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff's deputies responded to a Shooting early Sunday morning in the area of Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue in South Brooksville. According to deputies, when patrol deputies arrived on scene, they observed a large gathering of people near the intersection. Moments later, deputies located the victim, an adult male, in a field on the southwest side of the intersection. The victim, who was suffering from one gunshot wound, was transported to a local trauma center by Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Purple Alert issued for missing woman with her 5-year-old son

SARASOTA, Fla. — Editor's note: Video above is from a previous story. Authorities issued a Purple Alert for a missing 43-year-old woman with her 5-year-old son on Monday. Corinne Dunnigan was last seen leaving her home with her son in the area of Central Sarasota Parkway in Sarasota on Saturday, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

