Police: Aggravated battery case upgraded to homicide investigation

Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight InflationBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Popular Comic Convention Returns To TampaBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Detectives Investigate Pinellas County Inmate Death
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Robbery-Homicide Unit are investigating the death of 58-year-old inmate Clifford Clark. Detectives say Clark was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on July 29, 2022, after being arrested on three counts of Possession of a Controlled
Beach Towel Theft Leads to Stabbing in Gulfport
An alleged beach towel theft turned into a stabbing at Gulfport Beach last month. According to the Gulfport Police Department, Hunter Tyree, 19, allegedly attacked a man who saw him allegedly steal a beach towel at Gulfport Beach on Boca Ciega Bay. Tyree allegedly stabbed the man with a pair...
Couple arrested in connection with Dover mother killed, additional homicide
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies have arrested a couple connected to two homicides. Daniel Negrete, 27, and Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, are both facing several charges including first-degree murder. Court documents accuse Garcia Avila of helping her boyfriend Negrete kill his cousin's wife, Erica Aviles. They are...
Pasco deputies: Teen wanted in shooting arrested for armed robbery 1 week later
HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies say a 17-year-old arrested for robbery on July 30 is responsible for a shooting that happened outside a shopping center a week prior. Investigators say a person, later identified as a 17-year-old boy, approached a man, pointed a silver handgun at him and demanded his belongings. When the man said he didn't have anything, the teen shot him, according to the sheriff's office.
Sheriff: 3 masked men steal $100K in jewelry during Citrus Park Town Center smash-and-grab
TAMPA, Fla. — The search is on for three masked men who made off with more than $100,000 in jewelry from a store inside the Citrus Park Town Center. Deputies responded just before 2 p.m. Tuesday to the mall, located at 8021 Citrus Park Town, where the suspects had just robbed the Diamond Galleria store, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Deadly revenge case in court
Tampa prosecutors say a woman plotted and executed the murder of a Dover mother and then tried to pin it on her ex-boyfriend, who she also had killed. She's now facing several charges, including two counts of first-degree murder.
More charges in police impersonation case
Detectives in Tampa say Daniel Jackson and three others impersonated police officers in order to rob drug dealers. This rash of armed robberies happened in several counties over the course of a year, and Jackson is now facing more charges.
Corrections officer arrested, accused of preventing 911 call for help to go out
LAKELAND, Fla. — Deputies arrested a corrections officer who investigators say prevented a person from calling 911 amid an argument about him coming home drunk. Casey Lester, 33, was charged with battery for domestic violence and tampering with a victim, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The agency...
Body found at public park in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A body was found Wednesday morning at Centennial Park in Tampa. Police were dispatched just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a man dead with trauma to his upper body. The preliminary investigation suggests he was killed by somebody he knew – and that this was no random act, according to law enforcement.
Man found shot in field, sent to hospital in South Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Sunday morning in South Brooksville. Just after 12:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue on reports of a possible shooting. Once on scene, they saw a large group of people near the intersection.
Car crashes into Pasco County business
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a Pasco County business Tuesday morning. It happened at a strip mall located at the intersection of Dupree Drive and U.S. Highway 41, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue. Authorities say the driver meant...
Neighbors struggling with deadly Bradenton apartment shooting
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Neighbors in the Garden Walk in Bradenton are saddened over the deadly shooting that happened on Friday night in their apartment complex. A 16-year-old boy is dead, and a 15-year-old is charged with second-degree murder. “I’m shocked,” said Jane Berman, a Garden Walk resident. “I was...
Florida man has guns seized after threatening Black landscapers with rifle
On Wednesday, Clearwater Police Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff (PSCO) seized the guns of David Berry, who was caught on video being aggressive to Black landscapers while holding an AR-9 rifle earlier this month. On July 7, Berry came into conflict with a father and daughter mowing a yard...
Police respond to Lake Wales neighborhood
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police officers and sheriff's office deputies responded Wednesday morning to a neighborhood in Lake Wales for an undetermined investigation. Video from the Sky 10 helicopter showed authorities in the area of West Seminole Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Polk County Sheriff's...
FHP: Hit-and-run driver leaves bicyclist with serious injuries
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after an overnight hit-and-run crash on Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, the 32-year-old man was riding a bicycle on the right lane of northbound I-75 in Manatee County. He was hit by a car and transported to a hospital.
Search underway for driver who shot at vehicle during road rage incident
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) asked for the public's help in finding the driver involved in a road rage shooting in Spring Hill on Sunday morning.
HERNANDO: Shooting in Brooksville sends one man to the hospital
BROOKSVILLE, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff's deputies responded to a Shooting early Sunday morning in the area of Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue in South Brooksville. According to deputies, when patrol deputies arrived on scene, they observed a large gathering of people near the intersection. Moments later, deputies located the victim, an adult male, in a field on the southwest side of the intersection. The victim, who was suffering from one gunshot wound, was transported to a local trauma center by Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.
Purple Alert issued for missing woman with her 5-year-old son
SARASOTA, Fla. — Editor's note: Video above is from a previous story. Authorities issued a Purple Alert for a missing 43-year-old woman with her 5-year-old son on Monday. Corinne Dunnigan was last seen leaving her home with her son in the area of Central Sarasota Parkway in Sarasota on Saturday, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Deputies: Driver shot into car with children inside during road rage incident
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County deputies are searching for a driver they say shot a bullet through a car during a road rage incident in Spring Hill. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Spring Hill Drive and Treehaven Drive. Two adults and two...
Florida doctor found with $2 million in cash, gold bars during drug raid
A doctor was found with $2 million in cash and a suitcase filled with gold bars by detectives serving a search warrant for trafficking charges.
