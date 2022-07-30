Residential fire on Chimney Swift Hollow in Tallahassee

www.wctv.tv
TPD warns of city utility call scam
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has seen reports piling up of people receiving scam calls from the City of Tallahassee Utilities Office with overdue exact balances owed on accounts, demanding payments. “One way for someone to know right off the bat that it’s a scam is if...
Two arrested with counterfeit cash in Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were arrested in Gadsden County Tuesday in connection with the attempted use of nearly $400 worth of counterfeit bills, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a woman, later identified as Diamond Williams, tried to buy a gift card at a...
LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
FDLE revives search for missing woman from 2014
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking the public for information regarding a woman who was designated missing in 2014.
Southwood hosts National Night Out
Promoting positive relationships with communities and first responders. That's the goal of Monday night's National Night Out event in Southwood.
12 children a day
In the United States, 12 children die each day from gun violence. It is estimated that another 32 children are shot and injured, but survive. So far this year, at least 653 children and teens across the U.S. have had their lives taken from them at the hands of an active shooter. That's 653 children who will never grow up. 653 children who have been buried by their grieving families after their lives were cut short at the hands of a gunman.
UPDATE: LCSO launches Council on Status of Men, Boys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has selected the new point person for their newly created council tasked with addressing the factors behind gun violence and shootings in Leon County. The new Council on the Status of Men and Boys is in response to the sheriff’s...
Volunteers working to beautify Home Front Veterans Community
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Armed with paintbrushes and smiles, volunteers are working to make an apartment complex for disabled veterans into a home they can be proud of. They’ve finished painting one of two buildings at Home Front Veterans Community, which houses about 50 disabled veterans who were previously homeless.
JAIL Report for August 1, 2022
Trent Harrison, 24, Cottondale, Florida: Violation of court order: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Marr, 36, Sneads, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Demetrius Batson, 36, Marianna, Florida: Resisting officer without violence, loitering or prowling, possession of controlled substance under 20 grams:...
Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have confirmed the shooting in the 300 block of Piney Road was the result of a suicide. Original Story: Tallahassee Police are investigating a deadly shooting in 300 block of Piney Road. According to the TPD Watch Commander, one person was confirmed dead after...
Tallahassee mom charged in hot car death
Tallahassee mom charged in hot car death
Jackson County teachers driving buses to fill need
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County students are just about a week away from heading back to school, but the school district is still hurting for bus drivers. They are still looking for drivers, monitors and mechanics, with about three more spots to fill. District employees are pulling double duty to fill the need. “I […]
Jimmy Leonard Demps Jr.
U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (Retired) Jimmy Leonard Demps Jr., a proud veteran of the United States Army, went home to be the Lord on July 27, 2022. Jimmy is the son of Jimmie Sr. and the late Frances Demps. He was born on Jan. 12, 1963, in Marianna, Fla., where he grew up, and his family later moved to Monticello, Fla. Jimmy confessed Christ at an early age and later joined Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Monticello, Fla.
Bainbridge store offering reward after employee assaulted
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge store is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man that assaulted an employee late Tuesday morning. The V8P Shop Owner Brandon Draper said around 11 a.m., the shop was about to open when a man in a truck was parked outside. The employee was arriving to open when the man started to pull away. The store owner said the employee honked with one tap to let the man know she had arrived. The man reportedly got out of his truck and approached her car. She rolled down the window to let him know she was opening and he then attacked her, according to the owner.
JAIL Report for July 29-31, 2022
Contisha Lovett, 39, Greenwood, Florida: Public assistance fraud, grand theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton Cain, 28, Marianna, Florida: Violation of conditional release- disorderly conduct: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. William Wagner, 53, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Brown, 40, Southport, Florida:...
LCSO announces Executive Director of the Council on the Status of Men and Boys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of Monday, Royle King is the new Executive Director of the Council on the Status of Men and Boys (CSMB). The sheriff and other community leaders introduced King as the group’s new leader at an event Monday morning outside the sheriff’s office. King...
Foresters working to contain ‘once in a career’ Southern Pine Beetle infestation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Big Bend’s treasured pine forests are under attack. For the first time in recent memory, the Southern Pine Beetle is on the hunt, killing acres of pine trees, according to foresters working to push back. Senior Forester Emily Martin works to protect the Wakulla...
Zillah PASS project is bringing more changes to the Southside of Tallahassee
After noticing the dangerous sidewalk on Zillah road across from Fairview Middle School Mayor Pro-Tem Curtis Richardson acted.
Man arrested after alleged five-hour crime spree in Taylor County
PERRY, Fla. - A man has been arrested after he allegedly stole two vehicles, tried to push his way into a home, and led law enforcement officers on a chase Monday afternoon, said Taylor County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Gina Deeson. According to a news release, the incident began to...
‘Shoes 4 School’ giving out shoes to students ahead of school year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local organization is helping kids start the school year off right with a brand new pair of shoes. Sunday is the ‘Shoes 4 School’ event at the Civic Center and Pastor Quincy Griffin from the Family Worship and Praise Center Church, along with other volunteers, will be providing shoes to 4,000 students from around the county.
