ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Residential fire on Chimney Swift Hollow in Tallahassee

By WCTV Staff
WCTV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wctv.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

TPD warns of city utility call scam

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has seen reports piling up of people receiving scam calls from the City of Tallahassee Utilities Office with overdue exact balances owed on accounts, demanding payments. “One way for someone to know right off the bat that it’s a scam is if...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Two arrested with counterfeit cash in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were arrested in Gadsden County Tuesday in connection with the attempted use of nearly $400 worth of counterfeit bills, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a woman, later identified as Diamond Williams, tried to buy a gift card at a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
LEON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
ecbpublishing.com

12 children a day

In the United States, 12 children die each day from gun violence. It is estimated that another 32 children are shot and injured, but survive. So far this year, at least 653 children and teens across the U.S. have had their lives taken from them at the hands of an active shooter. That's 653 children who will never grow up. 653 children who have been buried by their grieving families after their lives were cut short at the hands of a gunman.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: LCSO launches Council on Status of Men, Boys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has selected the new point person for their newly created council tasked with addressing the factors behind gun violence and shootings in Leon County. The new Council on the Status of Men and Boys is in response to the sheriff’s...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Volunteers working to beautify Home Front Veterans Community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Armed with paintbrushes and smiles, volunteers are working to make an apartment complex for disabled veterans into a home they can be proud of. They’ve finished painting one of two buildings at Home Front Veterans Community, which houses about 50 disabled veterans who were previously homeless.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Prevention#Chimney Swift Hollow#Tfd
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for August 1, 2022

Trent Harrison, 24, Cottondale, Florida: Violation of court order: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Marr, 36, Sneads, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Demetrius Batson, 36, Marianna, Florida: Resisting officer without violence, loitering or prowling, possession of controlled substance under 20 grams:...
MARIANNA, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have confirmed the shooting in the 300 block of Piney Road was the result of a suicide. Original Story: Tallahassee Police are investigating a deadly shooting in 300 block of Piney Road. According to the TPD Watch Commander, one person was confirmed dead after...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee mom charged in hot car death

Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 1. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the better rain chances for the week. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the better rain chances this week. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 31. Updated: Jul. 31, 2022 at...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Jackson County teachers driving buses to fill need

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County students are just about a week away from heading back to school, but the school district is still hurting for bus drivers. They are still looking for drivers, monitors and mechanics, with about three more spots to fill. District employees are pulling double duty to fill the need. “I […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ecbpublishing.com

Jimmy Leonard Demps Jr.

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (Retired) Jimmy Leonard Demps Jr., a proud veteran of the United States Army, went home to be the Lord on July 27, 2022. Jimmy is the son of Jimmie Sr. and the late Frances Demps. He was born on Jan. 12, 1963, in Marianna, Fla., where he grew up, and his family later moved to Monticello, Fla. Jimmy confessed Christ at an early age and later joined Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Monticello, Fla.
MONTICELLO, FL
WALB 10

Bainbridge store offering reward after employee assaulted

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge store is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man that assaulted an employee late Tuesday morning. The V8P Shop Owner Brandon Draper said around 11 a.m., the shop was about to open when a man in a truck was parked outside. The employee was arriving to open when the man started to pull away. The store owner said the employee honked with one tap to let the man know she had arrived. The man reportedly got out of his truck and approached her car. She rolled down the window to let him know she was opening and he then attacked her, according to the owner.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for July 29-31, 2022

Contisha Lovett, 39, Greenwood, Florida: Public assistance fraud, grand theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton Cain, 28, Marianna, Florida: Violation of conditional release- disorderly conduct: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. William Wagner, 53, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Brown, 40, Southport, Florida:...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

‘Shoes 4 School’ giving out shoes to students ahead of school year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local organization is helping kids start the school year off right with a brand new pair of shoes. Sunday is the ‘Shoes 4 School’ event at the Civic Center and Pastor Quincy Griffin from the Family Worship and Praise Center Church, along with other volunteers, will be providing shoes to 4,000 students from around the county.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy