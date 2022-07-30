Cherry Hut's 100 year history the topic of next academy lecture

Since the pitting station began active operations about July 15, they have pitted more than two hundred tons of cherries which were packed into barrels and taken by trucks to Traverse City and placed in cold storage. Besides this, about thirty tons were shipped in the lugs direct to the canning plant in Traverse City. More than $25,000 has been paid out by this station alone to the growers in this vicinity. During the three weeks of operation about $900 has been paid out in wages, a large percent of it going to the women and girls employed at the sorting tables. Manager Blanchard may well pride himself over the fact that a state factory inspector, who was at the plant Wednesday, reported that at no other plant in his territory was the business handled in a more satisfactory way. The station, being a new one, was late in getting started this year, but it is a permanent industry here now and another season will likely handle a much larger business.

7 HOURS AGO