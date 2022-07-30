Cherry Hut's 100 year history the topic of next academy lecture

www.recordpatriot.com
Looking back in Benzie County: Cherry pitting is big business
Since the pitting station began active operations about July 15, they have pitted more than two hundred tons of cherries which were packed into barrels and taken by trucks to Traverse City and placed in cold storage. Besides this, about thirty tons were shipped in the lugs direct to the canning plant in Traverse City. More than $25,000 has been paid out by this station alone to the growers in this vicinity. During the three weeks of operation about $900 has been paid out in wages, a large percent of it going to the women and girls employed at the sorting tables. Manager Blanchard may well pride himself over the fact that a state factory inspector, who was at the plant Wednesday, reported that at no other plant in his territory was the business handled in a more satisfactory way. The station, being a new one, was late in getting started this year, but it is a permanent industry here now and another season will likely handle a much larger business.
Family Fare In Traverse City Makes Hilarious Spelling Mistake On Sign
Ya know everyone's job comes with its own challenges, and when it comes to putting up the sign to welcome guests in and push a product, sometimes mistakes can happen. The best thing to do in that instance is to come forward and come to terms with it, make the changes, and then move on. The Family Fare is a neighborhood grocery store that many people have been coming to on 8th St in Traverse City for many years. Recently they made a spelling error, and now Traverse City can't unsee it:
Demolition Makes Way for Rotary Square Project in Downtown Traverse City
A multi-million dollar vision for downtown Traverse City gets a lift, starting with the leveling of an empty commercial building. The Downtown Development Authority says it’s the site of the new Rotary Square, and crews are making way for it with the demolition of an old bank building. It’s at the corner of Union and State Streets in the downtown area.
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes Whitefish
You can find loads of amazing seafood in Michigan. From salmon to catfish, there's something undeniably special about enjoying a fresh meal that comes directly from the Great Lakes.
Northern Michigan city ranked No. 1 best, most affordable place to retire in US
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - A city in Northern Michigan has just been listed number one in a ranking of the 10 best and most affordable places to retire in the United States. Realtor.com puts Traverse City at the top of the best places people should consider when looking to live out their golden years “without draining their savings.”
Benzie County seeks in public input on ARPA funding
BENZIE COUNTY — Benzie County has launched an online survey with the goal of gathering public input from the community on how American Rescue Plan Act funding should be utilized. Benzie County will receive $3.45 million in funding. The board of commissioners is committed to a community-engaged process and...
A Michigan Couple Is Now Out $350,000 After ATM Scam
Online scams are nothing new, last year in Michigan alone over 500,000 people were victims of some form of online scam. According to The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, an elderly Michigan couple is now out $350,000 after this ATM scam. Michigan couple Is Out $350,000 After ATM Scam. The...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan
LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
One Killed, One Hospitalized In M-72 Crash
A 44-year-old Ironwood man was killed and a 23-year-old Lake Ann man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on M-72 near Gray Road Friday. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of M-72 just west of Gray Road in Long Lake Township at 10:55pm Friday. While the crash is still under investigation, authorities believe a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was driving east and struck another east-bound vehicle from behind, which was driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. The woman then went off the roadway to the right, where her car overturned. Minor injuries were reported by her and her passenger. They were not hospitalized.
Traverse City woman arrested after assaulting, demanding money from father of her child
ACME TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 23-year-old woman from Traverse City was arrested over the weekend for assaulting the father of her baby, according to Michigan State Police. A news release states that Makayla May Phipps became angry with the father of her child as he was dropping off their child on July 23 around 10 p.m.
