Child dies at Whatcom Falls Park

Person ‘clinging to the side of the hill... fallen into the rapids’ rescued at Nooksack Falls
Because of dangerous conditions due to the water rapids, aid was sought from the Naval Air Station Whidbey Search and Rescue Air and Marine unit helicopter.
Person reported to have been swept away at Nooksack Falls rescued
GLACIER, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the area of Nooksack Falls about 8pm on July 29th after people called 911 to report having seen a person fall into the water and get swept away. Witness had to drive several miles in order to reach landline phones or...
Body of drowning victim found in Lake Whatcom
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The body of a Bellingham man who drowned in Lake Whatcom last month has been found. Nathan Molenda, 37, went missing and apparently drowned in the south end of the lake on July 10th. A search was called off after he wasn’t found. His...
Suspects identified in recent burglary spree in Port Angeles, Sequim
Clallam County deputies are looking for three people who are believed to be responsible for three burglaries in Sequim and Port Angeles. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Cory Smith, Tina Woods and her husband, Paul “Bud” Woods. Shortly after midnight on July 20,...
Man injured after car crashes into garage during party at Everett home
EVERETT, Wash. — Police are searching for a man accused of crashing a car into a garage and injuring a man during a party in the backyard of an Everett home on Sunday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. At about 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to a...
Transient man arrested after attacking first responders in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man was arrested after attacking first responders in Bellingham. Bellingham Police Officer Chad Cristelli said that the man was found lying face down and unresponsive in the middle of 36th Street on Friday evening, July 29th. Fire crews were able to get to the...
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
No, Ferndale City Hall was not on fire
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the Ferndale City Hall building on Main Street in Ferndale on Monday, August 1st about 6:50pm due to a report of visible smoke coming from the building. The initial firefighters at the scene headed to the city hall building but were...
Woman sentenced to prison for abusing Bellingham toddler to death in 2019
A jury found the woman guilty of homicide by abuse in late June for the 3-year-old’s 2019 death.
More details emerge about Ferndale police officer arrested for soliciting a minor
FERNDALE, Wash. – Court records are revealing more details about evidence against a Ferndale police officer arrested for soliciting a minor. An investigation by Bellingham Police shows Michael Scott Langton responded to a report of a collision in an apartment complex parking lot on July 10th. He continued to...
Child dies in the water at Whatcom Falls Park Friday afternoon
Bellingham police received a 911 call around 2:35 p.m. regarding a missing child.
Semiahmoo residents struck by early morning power outage followed by low water pressure
BLAINE, Wash. — Officials with City of Blaine said crews were dispatched about 4am, Tuesday, August 2nd, to investigate an unplanned power outage impacting “All of Semiahmoo and portions of Portal Way.”. Residents began reporting power having been restored shortly before noon and an official announcement came about...
Firefighters Race To Save Building After Apartment Fire In North Everett
A fast attack by Everett Firefighters limited damage to two units in a fire Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex on 9th street in north Everett. About 12:20 PM calls began coming in to Sno911 of a fire in an apartment at a complex in the 3000 block of 9th street just west of East Marine View Drive. The first in engine reported a smoke column from two blocks out.
Man fatally stabbed with sword in Concrete
A man was fatally stabbed with a sword by another person in Concrete on Friday, according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. At around 5:50 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 46000 block of Washington Street. The 911 caller said a 52-year-old...
Skagit River debris still being removed after last winter's storms
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — It’s like a rodeo on the river. This week, a team of workers with ropes and motorboats is on the Skagit River wrangling logs instead of livestock. For about three days the crew will work to take apart a 40-foot logjam that has formed at the river and the Highway 9 Bridge.
Whatcom County celebrates Old Settlers
Celebrating 126 years of memories, Washington’s longest running picnic, the Whatcom County Old Settlers Picnic, included numerous entertainment events for the last weekend of July. Friday, July 29 was Senior Citizen Day and Saturday, July 30 included the Pioneer Car Show, We’re Back grand and junior parades, children’s activities and music. Out of its 126 year stretch, the Old Settlers Association did not host the picnic for two summers: the summer of 1942 during World War II and the summer of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. The Whatcom County Old Settlers Association is a nonprofit organization that is ran by volunteers. The proceeds fund their mission of preserving the memory and heritage of the early pioneers of Whatcom County. (Taras McCurdie and Leora Watson/Lynden Tribune)
Edmonds man suspected of murdering his wife says he ‘saw demons’
A 73-year-old Edmonds man is in custody in Snohomish County Jail as the investigation continues into Friday afternoon’s apparent murder of his 66-year-old wife in their Westgate-area home. According to the police report, the suspect contacted 911 shortly before 5 p.m. July 29 and told the dispatcher that “he...
Two years ago a Nooksack dam was destroyed. Now, where are the salmon?
The Middle Fork Nooksack dam blocked fish on their way to spawn.
Washington police officer charged after attempting to molest a child
A Ferndale police officer was charged Thursday with attempted child molestation. Michael Scott Langton, 46, was charged in Whatcom County Superior Court with one count of attempted second-degree child molestation, a felony. Langton made his first appearance in person in court Thursday, the Bellingham Herald reported. Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney...
