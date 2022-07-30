ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

By Megan Molseed
 4 days ago
The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Holmes, it was an exciting moment to bring her 16-year-old daughter, Suri who she shares with Tom Cruise, into the story. Singing a gorgeous rendition of Blue Moon during the movie’s opening credits. After all, it’s important to secure the “highest level of talent” for films such as this one, Holmes notes.

“I always want the highest level of talent,” Holmes says in a recent interview.

“So, I asked her,” she continues of her choice to invite Suri into the fold for the upcoming film.

“She’s very, very talented,” the proud mother relates of her daughter.

“She said she would do it, and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing,” Holmes adds, noting that this is her overall directing style – not just the approach she takes with her daughter.

“That’s the way I direct in general,” the movie star explains. “It’s like, ‘This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.'”

Alone Together Isn’t The Only Singing Gig That Tom Cruise’s Daughter, Suri, Has Landed Recently

Katie Holmes notes that while Suri is enjoying her days being a “16-year-old kid doing high school,” she is also starting to increase her time on film with similar singing gigs. In fact, Holmes says, Suri sang on another film last year.

“She actually did sing in Rare Objects, which is the film we did last fall,” Katie Holmes says of her and Tom Cruises’ only child.

“Other than that, she’s a 16-year-old kid doing high school,” the proud mother adds.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes were married from 2006 until 2012. The couple met a few years after Cruise’s split with Being the Ricardos star Nicole Kidman. The famous parents opted to keep their daughter out of the public eye during much of Suri’s childhood.

While Suri Sings, Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick Continues To Crush At The Box Office

Just month’s after its long-anticipated release, Top Gun: Maverick continues to shatter box office records. Already soaring past some of the most successful films of all time. The hit film is the sequel to the 1986 original Top Gun, which itself rates among the most successful films to date. Read more here.

Comments / 229

VasEm22
3d ago

it should say Katie Holmes daughter. she raised her. Tom picked his religion over her. I'm so happy she is getting to work with her mom.

Reply(31)
222
johnasmach1
3d ago

Why have a picture blasted of him when he’s not even in her life! The article isn’t even about him and it’s not even being an interview of him! It should be a picture of Suri or Katie or both but not of him!

Reply(6)
140
Leisa Jacobs g
3d ago

does Tom even care??? Tom never paid that child any attention she was raised by Katie Holmes I never saw or heard of him even acknowledge her as his daughter.,anyway enough of dead beat Tom his daughter whether he likes it or not is a beautiful young and talented young lady and congratulations to Katie Holmes and her daughter

Reply(12)
26
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

