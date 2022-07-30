Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Holmes, it was an exciting moment to bring her 16-year-old daughter, Suri who she shares with Tom Cruise, into the story. Singing a gorgeous rendition of Blue Moon during the movie’s opening credits. After all, it’s important to secure the “highest level of talent” for films such as this one, Holmes notes.

“I always want the highest level of talent,” Holmes says in a recent interview.

“So, I asked her,” she continues of her choice to invite Suri into the fold for the upcoming film.

“She’s very, very talented,” the proud mother relates of her daughter.

“She said she would do it, and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing,” Holmes adds, noting that this is her overall directing style – not just the approach she takes with her daughter.

“That’s the way I direct in general,” the movie star explains. “It’s like, ‘This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.'”

Alone Together Isn’t The Only Singing Gig That Tom Cruise’s Daughter, Suri, Has Landed Recently

Katie Holmes notes that while Suri is enjoying her days being a “16-year-old kid doing high school,” she is also starting to increase her time on film with similar singing gigs. In fact, Holmes says, Suri sang on another film last year.

“She actually did sing in Rare Objects, which is the film we did last fall,” Katie Holmes says of her and Tom Cruises’ only child.

“Other than that, she’s a 16-year-old kid doing high school,” the proud mother adds.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes were married from 2006 until 2012. The couple met a few years after Cruise’s split with Being the Ricardos star Nicole Kidman. The famous parents opted to keep their daughter out of the public eye during much of Suri’s childhood.

