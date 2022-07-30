ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Nonprofit to hold a vendor’s event in Kinston

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.witn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Planning underway for Pitt County Family Justice Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Escaping domestic violence can be one of the most vulnerable times in someone’s life. Now, leaders in Pitt County are trying to make the process of getting help a little easier. Tuesday was the start of making that happen. “It’s a cycle, and the only...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Kinston police host 38th annual National Night Out

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement agencies across Eastern Carolina are hosting National Night Out events Tuesday. Since 1984, National Night Out events have created opportunities for local communities to learn more about police programs and safety in their communities. Before the 38th annual event took place in Kinston Tuesday,...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Onslow County offers property check service

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a free way for property owners in Onslow County to be aware of any fraud involving their property. The “Property Check” system allows subscribers to be notified of any recorded document that may affect their property. So far, no one using the system in the county has reported any fraud. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kinston, NC
Society
City
Kinston, NC
Kinston, NC
Government
WNCT

Food Lion donates to Last Days Tabernacle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Food for the whole family. Last Days Tabernacle received $1,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to feed neighbors in times of need. The donation helps support the mission to assist ending hunger in the community. The $1,500 will be used to purchase items from Food Lion to feed 50+ […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

National Night Out events across ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement agencies across the east are hosting National Night Out events Tuesday evening. Since 1984, the annual event has created opportunities for local communities to learn more about police programs and safety in their communities, as well as strengthen relationships between officers and residents. NNO...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County stuff the bus campaign to be held this weekend

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Students across Eastern Carolina are preparing to head back to school and a school supply drive planned this week is aimed to help them. Optimum and Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County today announce the 3rd Annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive. It...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pet of the Week: Pumpernickel

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Pet of the Week for August 3 is Pumpernickel. She is small enough to fit in a breadbox as the smallest of her litter who are all named after different kinds of bread. Pumpernickel was only three pounds when she got to the Humane...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#A Voice Nc
WITN

Town of Vanceboro welcomes new police chief

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern North Carolina town welcomed a news police chief Monday. According to the Vanceboro’s Facebook page, Jared Keys was promoted to chief of police. Mayor of Vanceboro, Chad Braxton said within the post “Chief Keys is committed to serving and protecting citizens of Vanceboro.”
VANCEBORO, NC
WITN

Greenville Utilities launches energy-saving thermostat program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities is launching a pilot program in an effort to reduce energy consumption. GUC says the Smart Thermostat Pilot Program is a partnership with ecobee, a smart thermostat company, and will give incentives for customers who have an ecobee smart thermostat in their home and sign up for the program.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New bicycle company coming to New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – A new business is coming to New Bern that hopes to provide residents and tourists access to bicycles to connect them to downtown, Five Points and other parts of the city. Coastal Cycle Share is expected to open around mid to late August. All the bikes will have the following: […]
NEW BERN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret County Superior Court cases of note scheduled for Aug. 9

All information was obtained through public records, warrants, indictments and affidavits. Jeremy Wilson, 32, of Jacksonville is accused of death by distribution, assault by strangulation, assault on female, injury of personal property. In July 2019, Wilson allegedly sat on a woman and squeezed her neck with both hands, pushed her into a door, punched the back of her head and broke her iPhone. Two years later, Wilson was arrested by Morehead City police for selling cocaine to another person on a property within 1,000 feet of Katherine Davis Park. The victim died after ingesting the substance, according to warrants.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Craven County deputies conducting death investigation

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Back-to-school giveaway event coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On August 13, from 11 AM – 2 PM, the Generation Y Center is holding a Back to School Giveaway event. The event is aimed at school-age youth and teens. It will be held at the ENC Training Center at 101 West 14th St in Greenville. For more information call 252-347-2155.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Jacksonville station means upgraded transit routes

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With the new Jacksonville transit station being open to the public, its routes are also making a change. Now all bus routes have a stop at the Jacksonville station to make it easier for people to connect with other routes like Amtrack and Greyhound. Transportation Services Director for the City of […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Beaufort County deputies searching for runaway teen

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen. Deputies say 16-year-old Imani Thompson left her home in Pantego on Saturday, July 30 at about 1 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since then.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

SHERIFF: Pamlico County fisherman dies while operating heavy machinery

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials say a fisherman in Pamlico County died Saturday while operating heavy machinery at a restaurant in Pamlico County. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said William Smith of Bayboro died Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. while operating a fork lift to move items from boat to boat at R.E. Mayo Seafood.
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy