Nonprofit to hold a vendor’s event in Kinston

www.witn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
Planning underway for Pitt County Family Justice Center
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Escaping domestic violence can be one of the most vulnerable times in someone’s life. Now, leaders in Pitt County are trying to make the process of getting help a little easier. Tuesday was the start of making that happen. “It’s a cycle, and the only...
WITN
Kinston police host 38th annual National Night Out
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement agencies across Eastern Carolina are hosting National Night Out events Tuesday. Since 1984, National Night Out events have created opportunities for local communities to learn more about police programs and safety in their communities. Before the 38th annual event took place in Kinston Tuesday,...
Onslow County offers property check service
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a free way for property owners in Onslow County to be aware of any fraud involving their property. The “Property Check” system allows subscribers to be notified of any recorded document that may affect their property. So far, no one using the system in the county has reported any fraud. […]
WITN
Beaufort County Schools hosting school supplies donation event
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County Schools says it is hosting an event for the donation of school supplies ahead of the new school year. The school system says the Stuff the Bus event will take place at the Washington Walmart parking lot on August 20th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Food Lion donates to Last Days Tabernacle
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Food for the whole family. Last Days Tabernacle received $1,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to feed neighbors in times of need. The donation helps support the mission to assist ending hunger in the community. The $1,500 will be used to purchase items from Food Lion to feed 50+ […]
WITN
National Night Out events across ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement agencies across the east are hosting National Night Out events Tuesday evening. Since 1984, the annual event has created opportunities for local communities to learn more about police programs and safety in their communities, as well as strengthen relationships between officers and residents. NNO...
WITN
Pitt County stuff the bus campaign to be held this weekend
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Students across Eastern Carolina are preparing to head back to school and a school supply drive planned this week is aimed to help them. Optimum and Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County today announce the 3rd Annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive. It...
WITN
Pet of the Week: Pumpernickel
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Pet of the Week for August 3 is Pumpernickel. She is small enough to fit in a breadbox as the smallest of her litter who are all named after different kinds of bread. Pumpernickel was only three pounds when she got to the Humane...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Town of Vanceboro welcomes new police chief
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern North Carolina town welcomed a news police chief Monday. According to the Vanceboro’s Facebook page, Jared Keys was promoted to chief of police. Mayor of Vanceboro, Chad Braxton said within the post “Chief Keys is committed to serving and protecting citizens of Vanceboro.”
WITN
Greenville Utilities launches energy-saving thermostat program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities is launching a pilot program in an effort to reduce energy consumption. GUC says the Smart Thermostat Pilot Program is a partnership with ecobee, a smart thermostat company, and will give incentives for customers who have an ecobee smart thermostat in their home and sign up for the program.
New bicycle company coming to New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – A new business is coming to New Bern that hopes to provide residents and tourists access to bicycles to connect them to downtown, Five Points and other parts of the city. Coastal Cycle Share is expected to open around mid to late August. All the bikes will have the following: […]
Meet the 10 vendors of the Johnston County food hall that’s scheduled to open soon
David Chang’s chicken sandwich brand headlines the eateries coming to the Old North State Food Hall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret County Superior Court cases of note scheduled for Aug. 9
All information was obtained through public records, warrants, indictments and affidavits. Jeremy Wilson, 32, of Jacksonville is accused of death by distribution, assault by strangulation, assault on female, injury of personal property. In July 2019, Wilson allegedly sat on a woman and squeezed her neck with both hands, pushed her into a door, punched the back of her head and broke her iPhone. Two years later, Wilson was arrested by Morehead City police for selling cocaine to another person on a property within 1,000 feet of Katherine Davis Park. The victim died after ingesting the substance, according to warrants.
Body of Texan who vanished while swimming is found on shore at Camp Lejeune, NC cops say
The 24-year-old went missing while swimming on July 29, officials said.
Craven County deputies conducting death investigation
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
WITN
Wayne County sheriff to hold press conference concerning deadly standoff
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Wayne County sheriff will hold a press conference this morning about the deadly standoff that took the life of one deputy this week. Sergeant Matthew Fishman died yesterday from his injuries. Another deputy was released from the hospital and the third is still recovering. The...
Back-to-school giveaway event coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On August 13, from 11 AM – 2 PM, the Generation Y Center is holding a Back to School Giveaway event. The event is aimed at school-age youth and teens. It will be held at the ENC Training Center at 101 West 14th St in Greenville. For more information call 252-347-2155.
New Jacksonville station means upgraded transit routes
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With the new Jacksonville transit station being open to the public, its routes are also making a change. Now all bus routes have a stop at the Jacksonville station to make it easier for people to connect with other routes like Amtrack and Greyhound. Transportation Services Director for the City of […]
WITN
Beaufort County deputies searching for runaway teen
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen. Deputies say 16-year-old Imani Thompson left her home in Pantego on Saturday, July 30 at about 1 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since then.
WITN
SHERIFF: Pamlico County fisherman dies while operating heavy machinery
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials say a fisherman in Pamlico County died Saturday while operating heavy machinery at a restaurant in Pamlico County. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said William Smith of Bayboro died Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. while operating a fork lift to move items from boat to boat at R.E. Mayo Seafood.
Comments / 0