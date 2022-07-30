ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin’s Heated Debate Has Fans Sounding Off

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iYrfA_0gyoP9uQ00

In addition to the more light-hearted fare offered on The View, each episode of the iconic talk show also features Hot Topics, in which the hosts discuss topical social and political issues of the day. During these segments, it’s not unusual for the show’s hosts to disagree. A recent discussion, however, became so heated that fans were left stunned.

On Thursday’s episode, Whoopi Goldberg steered the conversation toward a viral story about a man’s controversial social media post about his fiancee. “Not the most beautiful woman, neither are you the most intelligent woman, but I’ve chosen never to find perfection in anyone else,” he wrote.

“It may not sound like a compliment,” he added later. “But it’s a realistic base for love.”

Unsurprisingly, this man quickly became the internet’s main character of the day, with users around the world calling for his fiancee to leave him immediately. Whoopi Goldberg, on the other hand, didn’t see a problem with the statement whatsoever. “I didn’t think it was a bad thing,” she said, explaining that she understood what the groom-to-be was trying to say.

Goldberg’s The View co-host, Sunny Hostin, disagreed entirely. “I worry about this guy,” she said. “I hate him. But I worry about this guy for this woman. I wouldn’t marry him after saying that.”

“When they get older, what is he gonna do?” she continued. “‘Oh babe, you look a little fat today. Oh babe, that was really stupid that you said that’. I don’t like that. Your partner should lie to you.”

“No!” Whoopi shrieked in reply. “They should not lie to you. Oh my god!”

The two continued to disagree, the conversation growing more and more heated, until Whoopi was left staring at the ceiling, saying, “Oh my God! Please God, strike me now.”

‘The View’ Fans Continue the Heated Debate

Sara Haines, a third host of The View, agreed with Whoopi Goldberg. “I hope his proposal was a little more romantic,” she said. “But this in itself, I understood where he was going.”

Like the View hosts, fans of the talk show were equally divided. “OMG. Whoopi. We know. You’re the relationship expert over Sunny,” one fan tweeted with a virtual eye roll. “I am gonna agree with Sunny! 3X married Whoopi!” another said.

Other fans, however, agreed wholeheartedly with Whoopi and Sara. “To the ladies who want to be lied to, don’t forget little lies turn into big ones later,” one fan wrote. “I’m with Whoopi and Sara. Tell me the damn truth,” another said.

Comments / 49

Jill Crook
1d ago

you ask me that is not even something we should even be discussing there important thing. I believe that is between a man and women. Remember we still live in a free country. the view should be canceled and we Americans would be a lot happier .

Reply(1)
28
Laura Fulton
1d ago

Whoopi thinks she knows it all what a joke she is that show needs to go it serves no purpose None of no them know what they are talking about

Reply(6)
30
Sharonkay
1d ago

It wasn’t that big of a deal 😆 Sonny’s claimed to be such a good catholic but she does have evil in her..listen

Reply(1)
15
Related
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host

“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The View’: Michael Strahan Kids Joy Behar After Her Naughty Comment During Game Segment

Michael Strahan helped promo his game show this week by inviting the ladies of The View to play a round of The $100,000 Pyramid. And the Good Morning of America host and former NFL star probably knew the categories probably would prompt some jokes from the panel, especially from Joy Behar, a long-time comedian. And, with Whoopi Goldberg serving as his assistant for this mini-game on The View, no telling what might be said.
NFL
RadarOnline

Crisis At ‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Grilled By Lawyers Backstage After Calling Conservative Group 'Nazis'

The View was in meltdown mode backstage after receiving a cease-and-desist letter for calling a conservative political group, Turning Point USA, 'Nazis,’ live on the air, Radar has learned. “The lawyers at the show called a mandatory staff meeting after getting the letter. Everybody, from Whoopi Goldberg to the interns had to attend. It was made clear that the show had been up in legal jeopardy and that this was unacceptable,” sources tell Radar. “Every single host around the table is wearing an earpiece and getting verbal notes from producers and lawyers are the show goes on. Whoopi and Joy’s...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Sara Haines
Person
Sunny Hostin
Outsider.com

What Andy Griffith’s Daughter Said About Him

For eight seasons, Americans rarely missed an episode of the Andy Griffith Show and the lovable Sheriff Andy Taylor. Ending in 1986, many might not remember that America’s beloved Andy Taylor was created thanks to an entirely different show, The Danny Thomas Show. During an episode, Danny is caught running a stop sign and is ultimately arrested for it. Full of comedic moments, the sheriff who arrested Danny was none other than Andy Griffith playing Andy Taylor. The small moment led to a defining role in television history. But while most remember Andy Griffith as a prime example of a great person, his daughter, Dixie, recently opened up about her father and the legacy he left behind.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Outsider.com

‘The View’: Joy Behar Drops Whoopi Goldberg’s Real Name Live on TV, Fans Left in Shock

Fans of “The View” were left stunned during the live episode on Monday (August 1st) when Joy Behar revealed her co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s non-stage name, Caryn Johnson. The Sun reports that while speaking to Kal Penn about his real name, which is Kalpen Modi. “I only [changed] it on my headshot and resume. I never changed it legally,” he explained. The actor then shared that his friends mentioned Whoopi was a stage name. “[They said], ‘You know Whoopi Goldberg’s real name is Caryn.’ I’m like ‘it is?’”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial

Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial. According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Star Reveals She’s Homeless, Asks For Help

An “American Idol” alum is seeking help. As it turns out, former contestant Mishavonna Henson is asking for help amid a “life and death” crisis. On a newly-created GoFundMe page, season eight alum Henson is pleading for assistance as she’s currently homeless. In addition, the vocalist also revealed she’s been living out of her car. She’s also admitted that she’s been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
HOMELESS
People

MSNBC's Symone Sanders Weds Shawn Townsend in Surprise D.C. Ceremony — Even the Guests Were Shocked!

Symone D. Sanders is having a banner year — first as the anchor of her own show, now as a beautiful bride!. The MSNBC host said "I do" in a surprise Washington, D.C. wedding ceremony on Friday afternoon following her year-long engagement to Shawn Townsend. The pair kicked off their happily ever after at the historic Larz Anderson House on Embassy Row.
WASHINGTON, DC
Outsider.com

Tony Sirico Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Sopranos’ Actor

Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa offered some tender words on Friday after news spread about the death of Tony Sirico. If you recall, Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos opposite Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts. Bobby would be a top aide to Corrado “Junior” Soprano on the HBO series. Well, Schirripa shared a sweet photo of him and Sirico in an appearance on Sesame Street. In the picture, you can see Sirico sharing eyebrows with Bert while Schirripa is behind Ernie.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Star Whoopi Goldberg Spits on Stage in Rage Over Uvalde Shooting Video Leak

Co-host of The View, Whoopi Goldberg, slammed a Texas newspaper after it published disturbing video footage of the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The Austin American-Stateman leaked over an hour of footage from inside the school during the shooting. The footage shows the gunman entering the building and the police’s response to the situation. Local law enforcement has drawn heavy criticism for the way they responded to the shooter.
UVALDE, TX
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Selfie With Husband in Croatia Ahead of Season 23

Everyone needs a little break sometimes and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay went to Croatia with her husband, Peter Hermann. If he looks familiar, then know he’s also appeared on the show as Trevor Langan. Yet this moment was not about acting, show business, or anything else other than fun. Wouldn’t you be happy on vacation ahead of Season 23 of your TV show? There’s plenty to smile about when seeing Hargitay and Hermann together.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

526K+
Followers
56K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy