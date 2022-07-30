ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Big Wing at the ‘Ring: Listen to the New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Rip

By Stef Schrader
The Drive
The Drive
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9vko_0gyoP78y00 YouTube | CarSpyMedia

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is the marque’s fastest, naturally aspirated track-ready model, and we’ve got the new 992-generation version making its official debut on Aug. 17. Yet it’s already been spotted making some final test runs on the Nürburgring Nordschleife , and if you love the wail of a hot flat-six , you’re going to want to crank your speakers up for this one.

YouTube’s CarSpyMedia captured Porsche’s newest RS car ripping around undisguised during an industry pool test session on the Nordschleife, and it looks like one hell of a track weapon. The exterior is packed with wild aerodynamic mods: fins along the roofline, huge air scoops in the rear wheel arches, big air vents through the hood, and a massive rear diffuser, among other things.

The gigantic swan-neck wing is the real star, though. It’s big, it’s real, and my gosh, it’s magnificent. Should this version make it into production—and it certainly looks like the same wing that’s in Porsche’s official teaser photo —this will be the first time a GT3 RS will feature active aero. You can see a flap in the rear wing pop up to close off some of the airflow under braking, and open back up to let air through on acceleration.

Like other recent RS cars, this new 992 GT3 RS features front fender vents that are designed to keep the nose of the car planted at speed, but that have also caused issues with scraping the car’s fender liners on high-compression sections of the ‘Ring before. Porsche’s 992 GT3 RS driver certainly isn’t babying it to avoid such rubs in this test video, though, with a nice bit of air at 2:55 in the video, a compression with an audible scrape at roughly 3:01, and numerous curbs taken. We’ll have to see whether Porsche addressed that fender liner issue once and for all when the car makes its full debut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yoyCQ_0gyoP78y00
Just a little hop! YouTube | CarSpyMedia

We do know what that glorious sound is, though: a 4.0-liter flat-six capable of producing about 493 horsepower, carried over from the 992-gen 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 Cup. While it would make sense for Porsche to add a small bump in power and torque over the version in the GT3, power isn’t the focus of the GT3 RS—aero and chassis improvements are. Porsche GT model line director Andreas Preuninger said in a press release :

“The new 911 GT3 RS is even more optimized for track use than its predecessors. The spontaneously responsive, high-revving four-liter, six-cylinder boxer engine with approximately 500 PS has proven ideal for use at track days and club sport events. That’s why we focused primarily on aerodynamics and chassis questions in the development of the new 911 GT3 RS.”

We’ll have to wait until Aug. 17 for the full spec sheet, but area local Dale Lomas spotted a lightly camouflaged GT3 RS at the gas station near the main Nordschleife entrance and gave away a few key details in his photos. A peek inside the car shows that the new GT3 RS will pack a PDK, complete with the gear selector that looks suspiciously like Porsche’s manual knob and fakes me out every time I see it. (Bring back the manual GT3 RS, Porsche!)

Also spotted on the prototype was a new Pirelli Trofeo RS tire—a departure from the Michelins that 911 GT3s and GT3 RSes have come with in recent years. Could this be the new it-tire for hot ‘Ring runs? We can’t wait to find out, so if you have any more details about the newest GT3 RS or any other interesting cars you’ve spotted in the wild lately, hit up our tips line: tips@thedrive.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44q903_0gyoP78y00
Even Porsche’s official teaser photo can’t hide all the radness. Porsche

Comments / 1

Related
MotorAuthority

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R race car revealed, packs new 4.2-liter flat-6

Porsche has revealed its redesigned 911 GT3 R race car based on the latest 992 generation of the 911. It's priced from $567,210 and can be delivered in time for the 2023 season. Events you'll typically see it in include North America's IMSA series, as well as the global Intercontinental GT Challenge, and endurance races like those held at the Nürburgring.
CARS
Top Speed

Hear The Hennessey HPE850 Camaro ZL1 1LE Roar At The Pennzoil Track

With a history of more than 30 years, Hennessey Performance is well known for taking the most powerful, fastest, loudest cars out there and making them even more powerful, faster, and louder. The latest test Hennessey engineers have done at the Pennzoil Proving Grounds Test Track is clear-cut proof of this. They took a Camaro ZL1 1LE upgraded with the HPE850 package and pushed it to its limits around the famous track. Before watching the video, you should be aware that if you wear your headset you should probably lower the volume!
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche Cars#Porsche 911 Gt3#Big Air#Big Wing#Vehicles
MotorBiscuit

What Is a Mustang Cobra?

The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
insideevs.com

Watch Ford Mustang 5.0 Race Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT SUV

We get to watch two Ford icons face off in a quick drag race battle, though these ponies are iconic for very different reasons. The Mustang 5.0-liter V8 is a legend when it comes to sports cars. However, the all-new Mustang Mach-E crossover grabs the iconic name and charts a course for the future as Ford's first fully electric Mustang, and it's a solid performer.
CARS
Motor1.com

Honda Civic Type R Wagon Rendering Imagines The Impossible

Ever since the Honda Civic Type R's introduction in 1997, the red-badged performance car has always been available as a hatchback – mostly as a three-door then as a five-door from 2015 onward. That's, of course, with the exception of the FD2 in 2007. For the first time, the Civic Type R was sold as a sedan based on the eighth-generation model, exclusively available in Japan.
CARS
Truth About Cars

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Burns During Testing [UPDATED]

A prototype electrified Chevrolet Corvette has burned during testing. And by "burned", I mean melted beyond recognition. The testing was taking place in Southern Europe. Apparently, the car was one of two prototypes in the hands of supplier Bosch, and the fire occurred after it was spotted leaking oil. As...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Top Speed

This is Probably the Strongest Cadillac Escalade Ever Built

If you’re a very important human being looking for a vehicle with protection from unwanted criminals or even bombs, your choices for luxury transport are very slim. Armored cars that offer such a level of protection whilst cossetting their occupants in luxury are not that common, but Inkas isn’t your typical vehicle armoring brand. This isn’t the first time that they’ve given the Cadillac Escalade added protection, but this new Chairman package offers equal servings of bomb-proof protection as well as luxury that’s almost on par to a Mercedes-Maybach GLS.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Things You Should Never Do to a Manual Transmission Car

Too many of us have bad habits when it comes to driving a car or truck with a manual transmission. Here’s a good reminder on things you should never do to a manual transmission car or truck that while might not seem to be a problem immediately, does result in premature wear of your clutch as well as damage to your transmission.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Gets Lifted

We were recently invited down to Adventure Offroad in Chino Hills, California, to document one of the very first F-150 Lightning electric 4x4 pickups to be lifted. The two-motor F-150 Lightning is designed with all the Ford truck toughness in mind but motivated by electrons instead of liquid fuel. Unlike the GMC Hummer, Chevy Silverado, or even the Rivian EV, the Lightning is built on a traditional body-on-frame chassis, using many of the F-150s familiar parts and body panels, meaning that a large percentage of F-150 aftermarket accessories will work on the Lightning today.
CHINO HILLS, CA
hypebeast.com

Porsche Unveils the 2023 911 GT3 R

Porsche has officially unveiled its 2023 911 GT3 R which will soon appear at GT3-compliant worldwide motorsports events such as the North American IMSA series, FIA WEC World Endurance Championship, and 24-Hour Le Mans in 2024. Based on the 992-generation 911, the new track-only coupe will feature a flat-six engine that’s five percent bigger than the last model, better aerodynamics, and optimized vehicle balance.
CARS
Fox News

Ford is unveiling a new 'super' truck this fall

A lot of people think the electric Ford F-150 Lightning is pretty super, but Ford has something that uses the word a bit more literally coming this fall. Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed on the company's second-quarter earnings call that a new lineup of F-Series Super Duty pickups will debut soon.
CARS
Top Speed

This 1997 Honda CBR1100XX Blackbird Is A Hayabusa-killer

If you’re a motorcyclist, you’re definitely aware of the Suzuki Hayabusa’s dominance in a straight line. After all, it was the fastest production motorcycle out there in 1999. What you might not know, though, is that this crown was previously held by the Honda CBR1100XX, which blitzed past 310kmph (195mph) in a straight line two years before the Hayabusa.
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy