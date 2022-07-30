ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

One-year anniversary for downtown Lynchburg Main Street's conversion to a two-way street

By Kaylee Shipley
WSET
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wset.com

WSET

City of Roanoke opened a new playground in Garden City Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Play Roanoke and the City of Roanoke, Virginia held a ribbon cutting for a new playground at Garden City Park on Tuesday morning. The Virginia Government celebrated the opening of one of six new playgrounds with a ribbon cutting. The city said these infrastructure improvements...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Upcoming special events will cause parking restrictions in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Upcoming events happening in Roanoke will cause parking restrictions this week. National Night Out Cupp St on Tuesday, 8/2/22, from 5:15 pm to 8:15 pm on Cupp St between Locust and Highland. Colgate National Night Out on Tuesday, 8/2/22, from 5:30 pm to 8:15 pm,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Here’s a list of National Night Out events in Southwest, Central Virginia

National Night Out is back for 2022, and people across the region will be celebrating. Here’s where you can find National Night Out events near you this year. City of Covington 2nd Annual National Night: 6:00 p.m. at Main Street Park – The City of Covington said that residents can meet Police Officers and City employees while enjoying free food and drinks, and for kids, there will be a jump-house, dunk tank, prizes, and much more. Officials said all City First Responders will have vehicles displayed and everyone will have the opportunity to dunk a Police Officer.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Central Virginia Communities celebrate National Night Out

(WSET) — Communities across our area came together for National Night Out on Tuesday. Police officers and residents say this event is all about forming stronger relationships with each other. In Lynchburg, folks at Maple Ridge Apartments joined together for National Night Out. Dorothy Hall has led the complex's...
LYNCHBURG, VA
City
Lynchburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Lynchburg, VA
Government
WDBJ7.com

Blue Ridge Parkway over Roanoke River Bridge reopens

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has reopened. Leesa Sutton Brandon with the National Park Service say the closed portion of the roadway on the Roanoke River Bridge re-opened Monday afternoon. The stretch of roadway was originally supposed to reopen at the end of...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

National Night Out expanding in Roanoke

National Night Out events will be held all over Roanoke tonight, and a new neighborhood will be joining the City’s festivities. The annual National Night Out campaign will have events all over Roanoke this evening, and this year Williamson road will be joining in. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with more:
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke gets millions in funding to upgrade public housing projects

ROANOKE, Va. – Three public housing projects in Roanoke will finally get a facelift thanks to a new grant worth millions of dollars. Nearly $4 million from a Virginia Housing Development Authority grant is going to the Star City to upgrade public housing projects. The money will help fix...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One taken to hospital after Roanoke fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a fire in the 1500 block of Roanoke Ave. SW, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. A family was inside the home at the time. The fire was in the kitchen, and a cause is yet to be...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

National D-Day Memorial gets $8,000 grant

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford Virginia is getting an $8,000 grant for the National D-Day Memorial. The project is called "Someone Talked" a podcast of the National D-Day Memorial. This series of podcasts on the history of World War II features conversations between the prolific WWII historian John McManus...
BEDFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts share COVID update

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) will be holding a conference on Tuesday to provide a public health update. Dr. Cynthia Morrow will provide the update at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Morrow will provide a COVID-19 update and share other information surrounding public health topics.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Ballet favorites coming to Roanoke's Berglund Center for 2022-23 season

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Two ballet favorites are coming to the Berglund Center in Roanoke. "The Nutcracker" and "Cinderella" performances by the Southwest Virginia Ballet will be held in December and April, the center said. "The Nutcracker" has been performed by the Southwest Virginia Ballet for the last 30...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

'Home run of a food drive' planned ahead of Salem Red Sox game

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — A "home run of a food drive" is coming to southwest Virginia. W.S. Connelly & Co, Inc. and Feeding Southwest Virginia have partnered for a food drive ahead of a baseball game at the Red Sox Stadium in Salem on Sunday, August 7. Feeding Southwest...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Gas line replacement to cause traffic delays in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg drivers can expect traffic delays beginning Monday while Boonsboro Road is reduced to one lane for construction. According to the City of Lynchburg, a portion of the 4400 block of Boonsboro Road between the Greenway Court entrances will be reduced to one lane while Columbia Gas replaces a gas line.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Bedford County community is on alert for a dumpster diving bear

HUDDLESTON, Va. (WSET) — They say one man’s trash is another’s treasure — in this case, one bears treasure is found in Huddleston, Virginia. People who live in a Bedford County community are on alert for a dumpster diving Bear. “It’s just dangerous. It’s so dangerous....
HUDDLESTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke wildlife center caring for Bobcat kitten rescued in Lynchburg

(WFXR) — A baby Bobcat was recently rescued in the Hill City and brought to the Star City in order to be treated for a number of health issues. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke posted on Facebook on Sunday, July 31 that some “eagle-eyed rescuers” spotted this Bobcat kitten alone and very sick in Lynchburg.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Back-to-school supply drive donates 200 backpacks to Lynchburg community

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With the start of the school year around the corner, Black Suit Initiative collaborated with members of the Lynchburg community by holding a back-to-school supply drive on Saturday. Pastor Owen Cardwell of the Diamond Hill Baptist Church — where the event took place on Saturday, July 30 — says events like […]
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Gleaning for World holding collection for Kentucky flooding

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Concord organization is working to help folks as they pick up the pieces from the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. Gleaning for the World is hosting a collection to help families and residents recover. The organization is taking non-perishable food, personal care items, and...
LYNCHBURG, VA

