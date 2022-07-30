One-year anniversary for downtown Lynchburg Main Street's conversion to a two-way street

wset.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Two men accuse Lynchburg police officer of illegal body searchCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg art exhibit raises seven thousand dollars for Ukrainian victimsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Ice cream truck helps Lynchburg residents beat the heatCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Making Magic Out of Thin Air is coming to LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
WSET
City of Roanoke opened a new playground in Garden City Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Play Roanoke and the City of Roanoke, Virginia held a ribbon cutting for a new playground at Garden City Park on Tuesday morning. The Virginia Government celebrated the opening of one of six new playgrounds with a ribbon cutting. The city said these infrastructure improvements...
WSET
Upcoming special events will cause parking restrictions in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Upcoming events happening in Roanoke will cause parking restrictions this week. National Night Out Cupp St on Tuesday, 8/2/22, from 5:15 pm to 8:15 pm on Cupp St between Locust and Highland. Colgate National Night Out on Tuesday, 8/2/22, from 5:30 pm to 8:15 pm,...
WSLS
Here’s a list of National Night Out events in Southwest, Central Virginia
National Night Out is back for 2022, and people across the region will be celebrating. Here’s where you can find National Night Out events near you this year. City of Covington 2nd Annual National Night: 6:00 p.m. at Main Street Park – The City of Covington said that residents can meet Police Officers and City employees while enjoying free food and drinks, and for kids, there will be a jump-house, dunk tank, prizes, and much more. Officials said all City First Responders will have vehicles displayed and everyone will have the opportunity to dunk a Police Officer.
WSET
Central Virginia Communities celebrate National Night Out
(WSET) — Communities across our area came together for National Night Out on Tuesday. Police officers and residents say this event is all about forming stronger relationships with each other. In Lynchburg, folks at Maple Ridge Apartments joined together for National Night Out. Dorothy Hall has led the complex's...
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Parkway over Roanoke River Bridge reopens
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has reopened. Leesa Sutton Brandon with the National Park Service say the closed portion of the roadway on the Roanoke River Bridge re-opened Monday afternoon. The stretch of roadway was originally supposed to reopen at the end of...
WSET
Former Dan River finishing mill torn down to make way for casino resort
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Some progress is being made on the Caesar Resort coming to Danville in 2024. The final pieces of the former Dan River finishing mill came down in July after demolition on the building began in March. Danville's city manager Ken Larking says change is sometimes...
wfirnews.com
National Night Out expanding in Roanoke
National Night Out events will be held all over Roanoke tonight, and a new neighborhood will be joining the City’s festivities. The annual National Night Out campaign will have events all over Roanoke this evening, and this year Williamson road will be joining in. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with more:
WSLS
Roanoke gets millions in funding to upgrade public housing projects
ROANOKE, Va. – Three public housing projects in Roanoke will finally get a facelift thanks to a new grant worth millions of dollars. Nearly $4 million from a Virginia Housing Development Authority grant is going to the Star City to upgrade public housing projects. The money will help fix...
WDBJ7.com
One taken to hospital after Roanoke fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a fire in the 1500 block of Roanoke Ave. SW, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. A family was inside the home at the time. The fire was in the kitchen, and a cause is yet to be...
WSET
National D-Day Memorial gets $8,000 grant
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford Virginia is getting an $8,000 grant for the National D-Day Memorial. The project is called "Someone Talked" a podcast of the National D-Day Memorial. This series of podcasts on the history of World War II features conversations between the prolific WWII historian John McManus...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts share COVID update
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) will be holding a conference on Tuesday to provide a public health update. Dr. Cynthia Morrow will provide the update at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Morrow will provide a COVID-19 update and share other information surrounding public health topics.
WSET
Roanoke libraries giving free treats for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Stop by any Roanoke Public Libraries branch today to get a free ice cream sandwich. It's a hot summer day, and the libraries are celebrating National Ice Cream Day by giving out free treats. Be sure to go between noon and 5 p.m. to receive...
WSET
Ballet favorites coming to Roanoke's Berglund Center for 2022-23 season
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Two ballet favorites are coming to the Berglund Center in Roanoke. "The Nutcracker" and "Cinderella" performances by the Southwest Virginia Ballet will be held in December and April, the center said. "The Nutcracker" has been performed by the Southwest Virginia Ballet for the last 30...
WSET
'Home run of a food drive' planned ahead of Salem Red Sox game
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — A "home run of a food drive" is coming to southwest Virginia. W.S. Connelly & Co, Inc. and Feeding Southwest Virginia have partnered for a food drive ahead of a baseball game at the Red Sox Stadium in Salem on Sunday, August 7. Feeding Southwest...
wfxrtv.com
Gas line replacement to cause traffic delays in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg drivers can expect traffic delays beginning Monday while Boonsboro Road is reduced to one lane for construction. According to the City of Lynchburg, a portion of the 4400 block of Boonsboro Road between the Greenway Court entrances will be reduced to one lane while Columbia Gas replaces a gas line.
WSET
Bedford County community is on alert for a dumpster diving bear
HUDDLESTON, Va. (WSET) — They say one man’s trash is another’s treasure — in this case, one bears treasure is found in Huddleston, Virginia. People who live in a Bedford County community are on alert for a dumpster diving Bear. “It’s just dangerous. It’s so dangerous....
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke wildlife center caring for Bobcat kitten rescued in Lynchburg
(WFXR) — A baby Bobcat was recently rescued in the Hill City and brought to the Star City in order to be treated for a number of health issues. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke posted on Facebook on Sunday, July 31 that some “eagle-eyed rescuers” spotted this Bobcat kitten alone and very sick in Lynchburg.
Back-to-school supply drive donates 200 backpacks to Lynchburg community
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With the start of the school year around the corner, Black Suit Initiative collaborated with members of the Lynchburg community by holding a back-to-school supply drive on Saturday. Pastor Owen Cardwell of the Diamond Hill Baptist Church — where the event took place on Saturday, July 30 — says events like […]
WSET
Gleaning for World holding collection for Kentucky flooding
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Concord organization is working to help folks as they pick up the pieces from the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. Gleaning for the World is hosting a collection to help families and residents recover. The organization is taking non-perishable food, personal care items, and...
WSET
'Birding backpacks' at Botetourt libraries are available for birdwatching
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Libraries announced Tuesday that a donation is bringing "birding backpacks" to its library branches. Packed with supplies from birdwatching books to binoculars to birding information, the backpacks are ready for visitors to take out in the field to watch birds. The...
